Toys “R” Us Canada Tells Customers Stores Are Staying Open

Things aren’t looking so great for the U.S. side of Toys “R” Us, but the company’s Canada division is letting customers know that they are remaining open.

President of Toys “R” Us Canada Melanie Teed-Murch released a statement today on the company’s website, explaining that the 82 stores in Canada are remaining open for business, despite the closings going on in other regions. You can view the statement in its entirety below.

“To our valued Canadian customers,

Toys “R” Us, Inc. announced the difficult decision to seek court approval in its Chapter 11 proceedings to wind-down its business operations in the United States. Our team members in Canada are very saddened to hear of this outcome and we are all keeping our U.S. colleagues in our thoughts during this very difficult time.

In Canada, all 82 stores remain open for business to serve you, our customers, honouring all our policies, warranties, Baby Registry, Gift Cards and RClub loyalty programs without change. We are taking the necessary steps to ensure the iconic Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us brands live on for many generations to come in Canada.

Our team continues to work hard at strengthening our competitive position and making the improvements necessary to ensure that we have the products when, where and how you choose to shop with us. Our Canadian operations are continuing in the normal course and we continue to partner with the trend products you want from the brands that you trust.

For the past 34 years, we have proudly served Canada as the trend authority in toy and baby and we remain the champions of play and trusted advisors helping people become parents.

Thank you for choosing to say “yes” to shop and support Toys”R”Us and Babies”R”Us Canada! We are proud to continue to welcome you in Canada coast to coast in store and online at www.toysrus.ca and www.babiesrus.ca for all of your toy and baby needs.”

As for the U.S. stores, there is currently a bid by one investment group that could consolidate up to 200 of the top performing stores into the Canada division, allowing them to remain open and keep the Toys “R” Us name. No further details on that bid though have been released.