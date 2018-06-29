Toys “R” Us Is Officially Closed

Sadly, as of today, there will no longer be anymore Toys “R” Us kids. The iconic toy store that helped shape the childhoods of multiple generations, has officially closed its doors for good.

Back in March of this year, Toys “R” Us announced that it would close or sell each of its United States locations, following its bankruptcy filing. This was the beginning of the end of the toy retailer, as the liquidation sales began, and customers flocked to their local store to shop one last time.

Now, as of midnight, every single Toys “R” Us is finally closed.

A few attempts to save Toys “R” Us were made over the last several months, but none of them gained any traction.

The company started sharing videos and messages with its customers throughout the week, thanking everyone for shopping at the stores over the years, and inviting them to visit before the doors were closed permanently.

Additionally, the Toys “R” Us website features a goodbye letter to all of those who ever shopped at the retailer.

‘Thanks to each of you who shared your amazing journey to (and through) parenthood with us, and to every grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, and sister who’s built a couch-cushion rocket ship, made up a hero adventure, or invented something gooey. Promise us just this one thing: Don’t ever grow up. Play on!”

Also making the rounds on Twitter is an image of Geoffrey the Giraffe, the Toys “R” Us mascot, waving goodbye to everyone from an empty store. With a suitcase and sunglasses, it looks like Geoffrey is ready to move into retirement, and people can’t handle it.

