Tumblr To Ban All Adult Content This Month

Tumblr is used to being in the headlines, but the social media site has come under fire from all corners of the Internet. The company just confirmed it will be banning all adult content from its site starting this month, and well — users aren’t happy to say the least.

According to the site’s latest community update, Tumblr will begin banning explicit content from its site starting December 17.

“Starting Dec 17, adult content will not be allowed on Tumblr, regardless of how old you are,” Tumblr informed fans before clarifying what constitutes as adult content.

“Adult content primarily includes photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content — including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations—that depicts sex acts.”

This full-on ban is coming to Tumblr shortly after the site had its mobile app removed from iTunes’ App Store. The application was reportedly taken down after images of juvenile sexual abuse found its way to the site, and Tumblr addressed the concern after its application went dark last month. With the app still missing from the App Store, Tumblr is now set to cut out all adult content, and a statement was put out by the company assuring fans much thought was put into the ban before it was approved.

“As Tumblr continues to grow and evolve, and our understanding of our impact on our world becomes clearer, we have a responsibility to consider that impact across different age groups, demographics, cultures and mindsets,” Tumblr wrote.

“We spent considerable time weighing the pros and cons of expression in the community that includes adult content. In doing so, it became clear that without this content we have the opportunity to create a place where more people feel comfortable expressing themselves.”

Under the rules of this new ban, some adult content will be allowed but only in very specific cases.

“Examples of exceptions that are still permitted are exposed female-presenting nipples in connection with breastfeeding, birth or after-birth moments, and health-related situations, such as post-mastectomy or gender confirmation surgery,” the company detailed.

“Written content such as erotica, nudity related to political or newsworthy speech, and nudity found in art, such as sculptures and illustrations, are also stuff that can be freely posted on Tumblr.”

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to protest the decision as Tumblr has become one of the premiere social media platforms for adult content. The site’s open-minded take on sexuality gave millions of users a safe space to explore their preferences, but Tumblr struggled to regulate its explicit content as porn bots continued flooding the site. Now, it seems Tumblr has chosen to amputate problem area, leaving countless of fans frustrated with the over-the-top response.

The Reaction GIF

My life without all the free tumblr porn

pic.twitter.com/W98VN8UfO5 — DJ Costco Samples (@ProfessorOddOne) December 3, 2018

Myspace 2.0

All I can say is that @tumblr is the place for adult content community, and they are making a mistake banning it. It’ll be the new MySpace in a few weeks. #RIPtumblr — Josh Robbins (@imstilljosh) December 3, 2018

Sweats Nervously

Weebs Rising

How to get around the adult content ban on @tumblr pic.twitter.com/AzHohzkBpw — Stephanie Soh (@steph_soh) December 3, 2018

Everything’s Fine

tumblr: *can’t deal with the porn bots*

apple: *removes tumblr from the appstore*

tumblr: oh shit oh shit

tumblr: *removes any nsfw content*

tumblr: pic.twitter.com/Bur2JD1dvu — .— ??? (@xneongravestone) December 3, 2018

Fact…?

All the porn accounts arriving on twitter after having been kicked off tumblr pic.twitter.com/EjCbKiKVpY — softchelles (@softchelles) December 3, 2018

You Played Yourself

you either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain



farewell, #tumblr. pic.twitter.com/sAzk8axl15 — ??BigBadMarkz?? (@MarkzBad) December 3, 2018

The Only Meme That Matters

Same, Ben – Same

so rather than y’know… actually dealing with the pornbots or literal goddamn fascist harassment campaigns on their platform tumblr staff are really out there banning ‘female-presenting nipples’, huh? pic.twitter.com/0FTXIHGHK1 — Gee, hoarder of alien garbage (@uwulysses) December 3, 2018

Burn The Whole House Down