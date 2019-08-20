Ultimate Cheddar Doritos Available at Sam’s Club

Cheddar cheese and chips, they just go together and now Doritos is taking that classic pairing to the next level with their Ultimate Cheddar flavor available at Sam’s Club.

According to Chewboom, the limited-edition flavor combines classic Dorito crunch with bold cheddar cheese flavor. It’s a flavor combination that may just give the classic Nacho Cheese flavor a run for its money and it comes just weeks after Doritos announced their upcoming Screamin’ Siracha flavor will be hitting store shelves. Truly, it’s a great time to be alive for fans of Doritos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what the Ultimate Cheddar flavor tastes like, if youre a devoted Doritos fan you may already know. Ultimate Cheddar is not a brand-new flavor as it was previously released as part of the Doritos Collisions offering that featured Ultimate Cheddar and Blaze. According to Elite Daily, the flavor has also previously appeared internationally in both Spain and Canada. Instagram user @fedzenreptiles notes that the flavor tastes like “if Cool Ranch were Cool Cheddar” and joined other snackers in noting that the flavor should be made a permanent offering in the line — forget this “limited edition” status.

If you’re intrigued by this deliciously cheesy-sounding Doritos offering, the chips are currently available at Sam’s Club stores nationwide. According to a listing on the Sam’s Club website, an 18.87 oz bag is going for $3.49. As of the time of this article’s writing, they appear to be sold out online, but may be available at your local Sam’s Club which the site lets you check for before heading to the store. If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, there isn’t a store near you, or your location is sold out, the Ultimate Cheddar flavor also appears to be available at 7-Eleven. Instagram user @markie_devo who documents all sorts of fun food finds shared that the chips have also been spotted at a New York City 7-Eleven location.

What do you think? Are you intrigued by Ultimate Cheddar Doritos? Is it a flavor you’re excited to try? What is your favorite Doritos flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to talk all things food and more!