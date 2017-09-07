Valiant Comics Preview: Bloodshot #1

Valiant Comics has released a seven-page preview of Duane Swierczynski, Manuel Garcia and Arturo Lozzi’s upcoming Bloodshot #1, which goes on sale July 11 from the publisher. Along with the standard cover, it will ship with a “pullbox variant” available only to comic book stores where customers have the book on reserve.X-O Manowar #1, the publisher’s first new issue in more than ten years, sold through its generous first print run in less than a month, making the first time in quite a while that a publisher besides DC, Marvel and Image has had a book in the Diamond top 100.Check out the solicitation and preview below.
VALIANT Presents BLOODSHOT #1: LETTERED PREVIEW Valiant is proud to present a seven-page preview of the summer’s most action-packed comic event – Bloodshot #1! On July 11th, acclaimed writer Duane Swierczynski and artists Manuel Garcia & Arturo Lozzi blaze a trail of destruction straight to the heart of the Valiant Universe when America’s one-man war on terror embarks on his deadliest mission yet!You are Bloodshot. You are the pinnacle of human technological achievement and the most dangerous weapon ever assembled. You’ve had countless missions, but none more brutal, more exacting than the one that now rattles through your skull. But the clock is ticking and if you don’t uncover answers fast enough, your old war buddy Apanewicz will die as a POW. No, wait — that’s not right. Apanewicz is fine. It’s your parents. Your parents are being held hostage by terrorists and they won’t make it out alive. Or was it…your wife and baby…?Learn the truth behind the most dangerous man in the Valiant Universe when Bloodshot #1begins an all-new tour of duty this July 11th! And don’t forget to ask your local retailer today about how to sign up for the one-of-a-kind Bloodshot #1 Pullbox Exclusive Variant by red hot artist Mico Suayan, available only at your local comic shop!BLOODSHOT #1 – ON SALE JULY 11th!Written by DUANE SWIERCZYNSKIArt by MANUEL GARCIA & ARTURO LOZZICover by ARTURO LOZZI (MAY121309)Pullbox Exclusive Variant by MICO SUAYAN (MAY121310)Variant Cover by DAVID AJA (MAY121311)Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC (MAY121312)$3.99/Rated T+/32 pgs.