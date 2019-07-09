Violent Fight Breaks Out at Disneyland

Disneyland may be the Happiest Place on Earth, but all that joy disappeared into terror on Saturday as a violent fight broke out between family members visiting Mickey’s Toontown at the California theme park — with the melee caught on video and having since surfaced on social media.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police responded to Disneyland after what had been a verbal altercation between family members escalated into an actual physical fight. While responding officers found the participants uncooperative, no arrests were made, though now that video of the fight has become available, the Anaheim police are revisiting the situation. You can check out the video for yourself here.

As is shown in the video, the situation began with an argument between a man and a woman who was pushing a stroller with two children in front of Goofy’s Playhouse. It’s unclear what kicked off the entire argument, but the situation became physical after the woman spits in the man’s face. Another man stepped in and the punches started to fly, ultimately involving several members of the family while off screen, children can be heard crying in the background. At one point, one of the men involved yelled “I’m ready to go to jail tonight.”

Bystanders attempt to break up the fight, especially after one woman is dragged across the pavement by one of the men, but the fight is ultimately broken up by Disneyland security. According to a spokeswoman for the Disneyland Resort, those involved with the scuffle were immediately removed from the park.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Liz Jaeger said. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.”

Despite the violent nature of the fight as caught on video, the police have indicated that no injuries were reported. Now that the video, which was posted to YouTube on Monday and quickly went viral, has surfaced, however, the police stated that they will be investigating the incident further decide if criminal charges should be filed.

“Now that we have the video, detectives will be following up to see if any criminal charges can be filed,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

