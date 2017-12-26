Comicbook

The Internet Reacts to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Being Closed on Christmas

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida closed temporarily on Christmas Day […]

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida closed temporarily on Christmas Day after reaching capacity, upsetting a large portion of guests with one-day tickets who weren’t permitted to enter.

Guests with multi-day or multi-park tickets, Annual Passholders, Park Hoppers and re-entries, and guests staying at Disney Resorts were allowed to enter the Magic Kingdom.

Disney expected Magic Kingdom to reopen by 5:30 p.m., and all Walt Disney World theme parks were open and available to guests by 1:20 in the afternoon.

Magic Kingdom is home to some of Walt Disney World’s most beloved attractions, including Tomorrowland’s Space Mountain, Liberty Square’s The Haunted Mansion, Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantasyland’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Liberty Square’s newly reopened Hall of Presidents and park centerpiece Cinderella’s castle.

Fans attending the world-famous theme park aired their grievances towards the closure — and the crowds — on social media, with some parkgoers going so far as to say the allowance of admitted guests was “unsafe.”

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park can reportedly hold roughly 100,000 guests.

