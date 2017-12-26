The Internet Reacts to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Being Closed on Christmas

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park in Orlando, Florida closed temporarily on Christmas Day after reaching capacity, upsetting a large portion of guests with one-day tickets who weren’t permitted to enter.

Guests with multi-day or multi-park tickets, Annual Passholders, Park Hoppers and re-entries, and guests staying at Disney Resorts were allowed to enter the Magic Kingdom.

Please read the following update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/mN0ankvKjz — Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 25, 2017

Disney expected Magic Kingdom to reopen by 5:30 p.m., and all Walt Disney World theme parks were open and available to guests by 1:20 in the afternoon.

Magic Kingdom is home to some of Walt Disney World’s most beloved attractions, including Tomorrowland’s Space Mountain, Liberty Square’s The Haunted Mansion, Adventureland’s Pirates of the Caribbean, Fantasyland’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Liberty Square’s newly reopened Hall of Presidents and park centerpiece Cinderella’s castle.

Fans attending the world-famous theme park aired their grievances towards the closure — and the crowds — on social media, with some parkgoers going so far as to say the allowance of admitted guests was “unsafe.”

Too late. This is a terrible experience. The park is so packed you can’t even walk. Chaos waiting to happen — Juanluca (@Juanluca14) December 25, 2017

Imagine traveling to Disney for the holidays only to be told you can’t enter magic kingdom because it’s packed to capacity — Mr. Griiii-INCH!!! ❄️🌬 (@WhipAppeal_6) December 26, 2017

Grit lock at magic kingdom park so packed no one can move. Hopefully no emergencies. Unsafe. pic.twitter.com/i5RY8vCRQm — Juanluca (@Juanluca14) December 25, 2017

magic kingdom reached maximum capacity @ 12 and everyone is walking shoulder to shoulder, im glad i crossed wdw at christmas off my bucket list but i will never do this again pic.twitter.com/uCH6h8hVll — bri (@lunadivinr) December 25, 2017

I love Christmas and I love Disney World, but every year I see Magic Kingdom at capacity and don’t understand why anyone in their right mind would be there on this day. — Steve T. 🎄🎅🏻❄️☃️ (@Trap_33) December 25, 2017

When you wake up on Christmas Day and the first thing you see is that Magic Kingdom is full to capacity before noon. If they’re already inside the park, traffic should be ok? Right….Lol…… — Mik (@miknarciso) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas to ME, MAGIC KINGDOM IS AT CAPACITY AND 15 OF MY COWORKERS CALLED OUT!!!!!!! — ghoulish gal (@hannahnbyers) December 25, 2017

no offense but being at magic kingdom at max capacity sounds like a fate worse than death https://t.co/A4Hk2TNubj — ˗ˏˋ cailyn ˎˊ˗ (@cailynpng) December 25, 2017

It’s only 12:30 and magic kingdom has already reached max capacity I do not want to work today rip to me and all the other cast members — an accident car (@aquaaaunn) December 25, 2017

Goofy just performed on Christmas Eve in front of a maximum capacity crowd at Magic Kingdom! 100,000 guest! pic.twitter.com/7vARJeeltO — Prince Charming Dev (@P_charming_dev) December 24, 2017

It’s packed at magic kingdom pic.twitter.com/mS6ZUF0AZS — ㅤ (@Uknomee) December 25, 2017

“Hey, let’s go to magic kingdom for christmas! It shouldn’t be that busy since other families are at home unwrapping presents!” -Your dumbass (and 90,000 other people) — Nate Enthusiasm (@enthuxiasm) December 25, 2017

Magic kingdom low key pissed me off with how many people were there today. — haha true (@Dejaax3_) December 25, 2017

Magic Kingdom just a bit crowded today, just closed to new guests until 5:30 pic.twitter.com/NqI4LTI43I — Dan Mitchell (@DanMitchelll) December 25, 2017

Monorail view of Magic Kingdom parking flow 8:45am Christmas morning. pic.twitter.com/TrkjbDO8Tg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 25, 2017

Wondering if it’s crowded at the Magic Kingdom on Christmas Day? It’s only noon and look at the crowds. Park closed to new gusts at 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/p5swEaOUvl — Iggy Torres (@IggyTorres) December 25, 2017

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park can reportedly hold roughly 100,000 guests.