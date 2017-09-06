Westworld Easter Egg: Was That The Original Gunslinger?

Tonight’s episode of HBO’s Westworld, the new sci-fi hit series, revealed more secrets that inherently caused more unanswered questions.

However, we did get to visit a few places in the park that we haven’t been before. We went to sector 17 with Bernard and discovered Ford’s secret family and to sector 3 with Elsie to locate an old relay that had been turned on at some point.

We also took a trip to a dark, eerie, and old level of the Delos corporate offices – The Basement.

At first glance, the furnishings and style of the basement screaming the 1970s. Even the desk chair that Bernard sat in to do his research was a remnant of that era.

This new space looked oddly familiar to the original Westworld movie’s setting. Westworld, the movie, was written and directed by Michael Chricton in 1973.

Showrunners Joy and Nolan have loosely based their Westworld series on the original themes in the film, however there have been many noticeable changes.

For example, in the movie actor Yul Brynner plays an android host, who dresses in all black and is known only as The Gunslinger. His character is most like Ed Harris’ Man in Black. However, as far as we know, The Man in Black is not a host….OR IS HE?

Either way, the scene with Bernard in the old basement was a definate nod to the original movie. We figured this out as soon as we saw this guy creeping in the corner as Bernard walked by with his flashlight…

Yes, that’s him! The original Gunslinger from the 1973 film! While we aren’t sure what he is doing there and not turned off in cold storage with the rest of the decommissioned hosts, he is definitely there.

For now, we’re chalking up this quick appearance to be nothing more than an Easter Egg, but as the Joy and Nolan have already said – every detail of Westworld plays into the bigger mystery eventually. So there is always a possibility that he is hanging out in the old basement for a reason.

What else are we going to discover in Westworld? Only time will tell!

