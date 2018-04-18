‘Westworld’: The Man in Black Is a “Protagonist” in Season 2

Though he appeared to be a villain in much of Season One, the Man in Black will take on the role of a protagonist in Season Two of Westworld.

The character was last seen taking a bullet at the end of Season One but has been revealed to survive the wound through previews for the upcoming episodes. Ed Harris promises he will have a significant role this season, which aligns with the show’s forward progress.

“I see him as a protagonist actually, yes,” Harris said. “Particularly this season. The maze is […] history. He’s on a whole other track this year, and I think the track that he’s on definitely makes him a protagonist. I’m worried about Season 3, to tell you the truth.”

Some of the character’s secrets might actually be revealed, just as his identity came to light in the Season One finale. Harris promises he “becomes less mysterious” this time around. “We learn more about him,” Harris said. In summer, Harris says his characters Season Two goal in two words is, “Make amends.”

Some of those mysteries are already available for solving. The writers behind Westworld revealed the storylines for Season Two on Reddit when the users actually wanted to have the entire season spoiled, in an effort to prevent too many theories which could possibly lead to disappointment.

“We love Reddit and we wanted to celebrate Reddit in exactly the way they like to be celebrated: a sadomasochistic relationship where we over-promise and under-deliver,” Nolan said. “Though I think we actually over-delivered because Evan [Rachel Wood] singing and Angela [Sarafyan] playing piano, you can’t beat it.”

Westworld premieres its second season on HBO on April 22.

(via Indiewire)