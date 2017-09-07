Q-Bert, Zangief and Chun Li are just a few of the dozens of video game characters that appear in a new still photo released by Walt Disney Animation Studios in support of their upcoming release, Wreck-It Ralph.Here, the title character is shown in glorious 3-D-friendly digital rendering, as opposed to the 8-bit animation seen on most of the posters and promotional material.The tableau is unfolding at Game Central Station, where Ralph is sharing cherries (get it? Like in Pac-Man!) with a number of sorry-looking old Nintendo charactes, including Q-Bert. In the background, in what looks like a cross between Grand Central Station and the inside of an arcade game, we see dozens of video game characters, including M. Bison, Blackfist and Jinx, according to sharp-eyed fans at Bleeding Cool.Who do you see in the image? Head over to our forums and let us know for a chance to win a Wreck-It Ralph theatrical teaser poster.
Wreck-It Ralph: Still Shot Reveals Video Game Icons
Q-Bert, Zangief and Chun Li are just a few of the dozens of video game characters that appear in a […]