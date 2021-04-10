Wynonna Earp Trends as Season Four Finale Airs on SYFY

The future of Wynonna Earp as a TV series remains uncertain as the series’ final six episodes of season four were previously said to be the last to air on SYFY. With that question mark lingering over the show, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the creative minds behind the show as the season four finale, and potential series finale, aired on TV tonight. As of this writing #WynonnaEarp is the #5 trending topic in the US, with both #WayHaughtWedding and #ThankYouEmily (referencing showrunner Emily Andras) being paired with it on the trending topics list. We’ve collected some of the tweets about the Earp finale below!

“I can’t say who has said yes and who has said no. I can say that possibly someone you just mentioned is definitely in the mix,” Andras previously told The Hollywood Reporter about a potential streaming home for a new season. “I would also say that in a weird way, while it may look more dire to the public, I think that season five is almost easier than season four because [Canadian distributor] Space stepped up in season four financially. We have an international distributor, Cineflix, that has sold out all over the world again. Netflix is still in as far as second window. All we need is a U.S. broadcaster, which is not as much moving around the chess pieces as it even was in season four.”

At the time Andras said that the “All the big people are in play,” specifically noting examples like IMDbTV, Paramount+, and Hulu.

“Name a streamer, they have gotten a call from us,” she added.

Wynonna Earp‘s first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

