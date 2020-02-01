Todd McFarlane Announces New Spawn Artist

Green Lantern veteran Philip Tan will take on the task of drawing Todd McFarlane's Spawn in the coming months, McFarlane announced today in a short video on Instagram. This isn't his first go-'round with McFarlane's complex and record-breaking supernatural super-series, but Tan is coming back in a new, post-Spawn #300 status quo. "The future is full of terrors, all unleashed by Al Simmons!" the solicitation text explains for Tan's first issue, Spawn #306. "A strange new threat unravels as the origin of the all-new Ninja Spawn begins."

During a conversation with ComicBook.com, McFarlane said that passing the 300-issue record was a milestone, but not a destination. He suggested that he would like to double it, in order to make the record an unreasonable thing for most people to even attempt.

"I'm already working on 302," McFarlane said. "The moment I hit the button to send the last page of 301, I started working on 302. Then every book thereafter, it just raises the bar, right? In terms of that number. It's just Cal Ripken, Jr. Once he passed Lou Gehrig's number, 2,100, he'd go, 'Oh, I'm going to add another 500 to it,' to put it way out of reach. As long as my health is good, I don't get hit by a bus, I should be able to put this number at a point where anybody that even thinks about it will come to their senses really quickly and will go ;He can have it.' It's been 27 years. So if I get to 600, then that'd be 54 years. So think about that -- a 20-year-old kid is going to have to sit there and say, 'What do I want to do until I'm 74? Oh yeah, I'm going to do that one thing, and if anything happens in between there, I fall a little bit short...' You're better off if you're looking for a record to stack potato chips higher than anybody else, because it won't take you 50 years to at least try and break that record. So hopefully, I just get to a point where everybody goes, 'That record's so dumb, you can have it for the rest of your natural life and beyond.'"

You can check out the announcement below.

View this post on Instagram #spawn #comics #imagecomics #art A post shared by Todd McFarlane (@toddmcfarlane) on Jan 31, 2020 at 10:23am PST

Spawn #306 will be in stores on March 18, 2020.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!