The Weekly Pull: Batman, Spider-Woman, Wicked Things, and More

New comics day is here and as usual, ComicBook.com's team is here to highlight some of the new releases we're most excited about. Be it a release from the big two or smaller publishers, be they single issues, graphic novels, or trade paperbacks, should they involve a superhero or not, if it has us excited and is going on sale this week, we're going to let you know about it. This week we have the latest original graphic novel from one the modern masters of the form, a variety of sci-fi tales, the continuing adventures of Batman, and Marvel's newest event series. Also, Spider-Woman returns to action and the creative team behind Giant Days launches a brand new series. Also, we should note that with the world practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, some comic book stores may be taking special precautions. It may be worth calling your store to see if they're open and what may be different about their service today. If you're worried about contracting the virus yourself, your store may offer delivery or curbside pickup.

Artemis and the Assassin #1 (Photo: Aftershock) Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Francesca Fantini; Meghan Hetrick

Published by AfterShock Comics AfterShock is launching a brand new series featuring a mix of history, time travel, and assassins, and really what more could you ask for? The new series is titled Artemis and the Assassin, written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Meghan Hetrick and Francesca Fantini. Fans are in for a rollercoaster ride full of twists and turns as Maya, one of the deadliest assassins in the world, cuts through time to take out Virginia Hall, one of the most notorious spies of World War II. It’s going to be a fight to remember, and we definitely recommend giving this new series a shot. — Matthew Aguilar

Ascender #10 (Photo: Image) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Dustin Nguyen

Published by DC Comics The final installment of the current story arc, Ascender #10 is set to be an emotional rollercoaster of an issue as Andy and his wife-turned-vampire Effie find themselves facing off in a life-or-death struggle against one another while their daughter, Mila, faces her own challenges believing them both to be dead. Consistently a beautiful and heart-wrenching title, Ascender #10 is an issue that is sure to engage while the stunning art is always a treat. It's a great title and this issue is well worth checking out. -- Nicole Drum

Batman #91 (Photo: DC) Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Jorge Jimenez

Published by DC Comics With the Designer's plans for Gotham City finally on Batman's radar, Batman #91 is an issue that is set to take things to the next level in the complicated, mysterious story at the center of James Tynion IV's Batman run. It's an issue that promises a lot of action as Batman seeks to stop the Designer while we also get to hear a bit more from another terrifying threat to Gotham: the Joker. There's a lot of layers and a lot of things at play, but Batman #91 is set to be an explosive issue that will set the stage for the next chapter to come -- Nicole Drum

Dragon Hoops (Photo: First Second) Writing and art by Gene Luen Yang

Published by First Second Gene Luen Yang is one of the greatest working cartoonists today, with brilliant books like American Born Chinese and Boxers & Saints under his belt. His latest is Dragon Hoops, the story of a high school teacher who lost interest in sports years ago, taking an interest in comic books instead. He's drawn back in when his school's basketball team embarks on a season that could change the lives of the players on the team as well as Gene's. It's a simple enough setup, but Yang always brings something special to the table and we can wait to see what it is. — Jamie Lovett

Money Shot Vol. 1 (Photo: Vault) Written by Tim Seeley and Sarah Beattie

Art by Rebekah Isaacs

Published by Vault Comics Money Shot might be one of the weirdest and most truly delightful comics on stands right now, and this trade paperback is a perfect way to dive into the series. The comic follows a ragtag band of scientists in the near future, who decide to travel the cosmos and hook up with the aliens they find, in hope of creating new adult content for the Earthlings back home. If you need something to bide the time before the next issues of Sex Criminals and Saga, Money Shot is perfect for you. — Jenna Anderson

Outlawed #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Eve Ewing

Art by Kim Jacinto

Published by Marvel Comics Anti-superhero legislation is a pretty recurring theme in the world of comics, but you can tell that Outlawed is shaping up to be something different and compelling. After the government creates a law banning all vigilantes under the age of 21, the teenage superheroes of the Marvel Comics universe are thrown into a whole new predicament. Eve Ewing’s work at Marvel thus far has been truly incredible, and it will be fascinating to see how her work on this one-shot (and the new Champions series that spins out of it) impacts Marvel. With Kim Jacinto on art and Pepe Larraz on the main cover, this is something that definitely deserves to be on your pull list. — Jenna Anderson

Spider-Woman #1 (Photo: Marvel) Written by Karla Pacheco

Art by Pere Perez

Published by Marvel Comics Our favorite superhero Spider-Woman is back in a new ongoing series, and trust us, you do not want to miss out on all the fun. Writer Karla Pacheco is a natural fit for a character like Jessica Drew, and Pere Perez is in his element as well, making for a combination that promises to deliver what you love about the character while charting some new territory as well, and we cannot wait to see what comes next. — Matthew Aguilar

Starship Down #1 (Photo: Dark Horse) Written by Justin Giampaoli

Art by Andrea Mutti

Published by Dark Horse Comics There’s a difficult-to-describe joy that comes with recognizing a sci-fi story get some of its factual elements correct. I appreciate the genre when it dips its toes into modern politics (international or domestic), religion, and other mundane affairs, and there’s a sequence early in the pages of Starship Down #1 that reminded me of my own experiences with some accuracy. From there I was bought in and ready to follow this rabbit hole both to its announced and unexpected twists in the final few pages of the issue. This debut issue slowly assembles its characters—powerful and intelligent individuals, but none so eccentric as to defy believability—and sets them to exploring a mystery in a way that feels realistic in spite of the circumstances. It’s that careful and patient set up which has me so excited to see these mysteries be unwound and follow the rising action for many issues to come. The thought and care present in these pages, articulated with proper Siberian grit by Andrea Mutti, sets Starship Down apart from so many other sci-fi series today. It’s an intriguing first issue packed with promise for what’s still to come. -- Chase Magnett

Tartarus #2 (Photo: Dark Horse) Written by Johnnie Christmas

Art by Jack Cole

Published by Dark Horse Comics Tartarus #1 slipped by me when it came out, but I checked it out later on the recommendations of others and I'm glad I did. Johnnie Christmas started off with a sci-fi prison break story but it was clear by the end of the first issues that this story is going to be bigger than that. What makes it stand out is Jack Cole's gorgeous artwork, which is reminiscent of popular European comics. Imagine Bitch Planet by way of The Incal and you'll get a sense of what this comic offers. Once you've given that some thought, I shouldn't need to sell you on the book any further. Jump on with issue #2 before you miss any more of this sci-fi gem. — Jamie Lovett