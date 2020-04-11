Diamond Might Not Distribute Comics Until August

✖

We've now been without new comics for two weeks and should things stay the course, it could be months until new comics are available at your local comic shop. Last month, Diamond Comic Distributors — the lone such business in the world of comics, mind you — announced it wouldn't be accepting any new books from publishers for distribution. Now, one small press publisher says they've been told Diamond might not be accepting new books until August at the earliest. The news surfaces from a statement released by Alterna Comics, a publisher that says it will start handling its own distribution to ensure new comics are released, regardless if Diamond resurfaces after months of disruption.

"Due to news from Diamond that the potential earliest release date for new product will be in August, we have cancelled all of our solicits with them," Alterna's statement reads on Facebook. "Product that has not yet been released, will not be released through Diamond. Future solicits will also not be sent into Diamond for their PREVIEWS catalog."

The publisher adds that it "will be moving forward with selling direct to readers AND retailers for the foreseeable future via alternaaccess.com This will be the only way for readers and retailers to get new comics from us for the immediate, and perhaps indefinite, future."

Days after Diamond announced it would stop accepting new products to distribute, news also broke the distributor would temporarily be withholding payments to said publishers as cash flow issues had started to surface.

"Besides the industry’s most immediate needs, we have been and will continue looking toward the future, when we see stores reopening, bringing staff back onboard, and getting customers in the door," Diamond's Steve Geppi said in a statement last month. "We are looking at issues like debt accrued due to this crisis, what reduced ordering means for your discount tiers, and the availability of credit to help stores through and after this difficult time. We don’t have all those answers today, but we understand the many issues you are facing and look forward to addressing them as partners who all have an interest in the long-term health of the industry we love so much."

