10 Best Todd McFarlane Comics Characters (That Aren’t Venom or Spawn)

Todd McFarlane has become one of the most influential comic book artists and writers in the past several decades, thanks to his detailed artwork and psychologically complex heroes and villains. During his time at DC, Marvel, and Image Comics, McFarlane has developed many interesting, morally ambiguous characters. Easily, his two standout characters are Marvel’s Eddie Brock, aka Venom, and Image Comics’ Al Simmons, aka Spawn. While both are violent anti-heroes who wear living black suits that can shapeshift, their unique power sets and captivating origins set them apart. Still, over his long career, McFarlane has created plenty of other significant characters who also deserve recognition.

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Across the numerous companies Todd McFarlane has worked for, he has made some truly memorable heroes and villains who have become fan favorites thanks to their designs, abilities, backgrounds, and personalities.

10) Sinn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

When Spawn returned to Earth after being transformed into a Hellspawn, the mysterious old man, Cogliostro, was the hero’s only true friend and mentor. For years, Cogliostro guided Spawn through his new undead existence. However, it was eventually revealed that Cogliostro’s real name is Cain, the first murderer and Hellspawn. Cogliostro took on the name Sinn and attempted use Spawn to defeat Hell’s rulers. With them out of the way, Sinn planned to take Hell’s throne for himself. Sinn’s betrayal was a significant turning point in the Spawn franchise, and he has now become one of the hero’s most powerful and intelligent enemies.

9) Artemis Crock

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The daughter of Golden Age DC villains Sportsmaster and Tigress, Artemis Crock is a master archer who took on her mother’s mantle and became a longtime enemy of the Justice Society. In her pursuit to destroy the Justice Society, Artemis joined several incarnations of the Injustice Society and even married her villainous teammate, Icicle Jr. However, she has had significant reimaginations. During the New 52 era, Artemis was an ally of the Teen Titans. Fans may also recognize Artemis from her heroic reimagining as one of the main characters in the hit animated series Young Justice, where she was Green Arrow’s former sidekick and was trying to make up for the sins of her parents.

8) Haunt

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Spawn isn’t the only McFarlane superhero in Image Comics to get their own series. Haunt is a spectral version of Venom who is an amalgamation of two beings: a preacher named Daniel Kilgore and his ghost brother Kurt. Merged by a spectral substance known as ectoplasm, the living and dead siblings combine to form Haunt. Ectoplasm is also the material used for Haunt’s suit, which allows him to create weapons like razor-sharp claws or tendrils to swing across buildings like Spider-Man. Like Venom, Haunt’s composites, Daniel and Kurt, have a very engaging dynamic as they constantly fight for control while also learning to work together.

7) Mr. Bones

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When Robert Todd, aka Mr. Bones, was first introduced, he was a C-List supervillain in DC Comics. However, over time, the petty crook would evolve into one of the most important people on Earth. The product of genetic experimentation, Mr. Bones was born with transparent flesh, giving him the nightmarish appearance of a living skeleton. Additionally, he can also sweat cyanide, which will kill anyone on contact. Despite his terrifying appearance, abilities, and criminal record, Mr. Bones was given a chance at redemption with the superhero team Infinity Inc. Afterwards, he would go on to become the head of the Department of External Operations (DEO), an organization dedicated to protecting the world from metahuman threats. Mr. Bones has had one of the most drastic evolutions of any DC character.

6) She-Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

When Jessica Priest was first introduced, she was the psychopathic mercenary who killed Al Simmons, causing him to go to Hell and become Spawn. However, over time and through her friendship with a witch named Nyx, Jessica would learn the error of her ways. And when Jessica failed a resurrection spell to save Nyx when she was dying, the reformed mercenary was transformed into the Hellspawn known as She-Spawn. To understand her newfound abilities, She-Spawn reached out to Spawn, the man she once murdered. After understandably some initial issues, the two Hellspawn let go of the past and became fire-forged friends, with Spawn even entrusting She-Spawn to lead the superhero team, the Scorched. She-Spawn’s character growth is one of the highlights of recent Spawn storylines.

5) Malebolgia

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The villain who started it all, Malebolgia, is the overarching villain of the Spawn franchise. Malebolgia is the ruler of the Eighth Circle of Hell and inventor of the Hellspawn species to aid in his war against Heaven. After orchestrating Al Simmon’s demise and damnation, Malebolgia offered Al the chance to reunite with his wife Wanda in exchange for becoming the general of Hell’s army. When Al agreed, Malebolgia turned him into the all-powerful Spawn. However, Malebolgia also heavily disfigured Al, left him with partial amnesia, and transported him to Earth five years later, during which time Al’s wife Wanda had remarried. This treachery led to Spawn’s crusade against Hell itself. And although Malebolgia was killed in 2000, he has since returned to reclaim his throne in Hell.

4) Gunslinger Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The most famous Hellspawn outside of Al Simmons is Jermi “Javi” Winston who is the Spawn of the Wild West. Known as Gunslinger Spawn, Jermi is Al’s great-grandfather and is just as ruthless as his descendant. After being framed and executed for the murder of his family, Jermi made a deal with the demon Mammon and became a Hellspawn so that he could get revenge on the people who had wronged him. Gunslinger Spawn has one of the most successful comic lines in the Spawn Universe. And after a tear in space-time launched him to the present, he has now taken his marksmanship skills and gruff attitude to become a member of the Hellspawn superhero team, the Scorched.

3) Sam and Twitch

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

In a universe with countless nightmarish demons, angels, cyborgs, and monsters, some of the Spawn Universe’s most long running and beloved characters are the powerless NYPD detective duo Sam Burke and Maximilian “Twitch” Williams. From Spawn #1 onward, Sam and Twitch have offered a grounded perspective to balance the more otherworldly aspects of the comic series. Sam is the brawn, while Twitch is the brains of the operation. Both have very fun personalities and work well together, which has made them longtime favorites in the franchise. And thanks to their close partnership with Spawn and critical acclaim, Sam and Twitch have even gotten their own comic series to chronicle their noir and supernatural investigations.

2) Angela

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When the mighty warrior Angela debuted, she was an antagonist-turned ally of Spawn who aided in his war against Hell. However, as she was co-created by Todd McFarlane and Neil Gaiman, an extensive legal battle led to Gaiman selling the rights of Angela to Marvel Comics. Still, moving to a new studio did nothing to diminish Angela’s awesomeness as a character. No longer an angel of Heaven, Angela was rewritten as the long-lost half-sister of Thor and one of the most powerful soldiers Asgard has ever seen. Although McFarlane lost the rights to her, Angela has still thrived and become an excellent addition to Thor’s colorful supporting cast.

1) Violator

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Out of all the unholy monsters and twisted villains Image Comics has created over the years, few can match the sadism of Spawn’s archenemy, Violator. A demon from the deepest pits of Hell, Violator was originally a mere minion of Malebolgia forced to mentor Spawn and wear a human clown disguise. However, furious at the thought that a human would be a general of Hell’s army, Violator quickly set out to destroy Spawn. And of course, Violator can shed his human disguise to reveal his horrific true form. For over 300 comics, this cruel demon has been there to torture Spawn. A terrifying demon with a twisted sense of humor, Violator stands as one of the most iconic villains McFarlane has ever created.

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