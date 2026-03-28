7 Greatest Moments From The Dark Knight Returns, Ranked

There are few comic books in history more influential than Frank Miller’s 1986 masterpiece, The Dark Knight Returns. Set in a grim alternate future, this epic DC Comics miniseries follows a 55-year-old Batman who returns from a decade-long retirement to become once again the savior of a Gotham City, which is once more on the verge of collapse, while facing opposition from the police and the U.S. Government. In a time when comics were viewed by many as childish, silly, and simple, The Dark Knight Returns’ grim aesthetic and biting political commentary showed the world that the superhero genre was growing up. These are the moments that helped inspire generations of comic book writers and readers.

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The Dark Knight Returns has influenced almost every subsequent comic and adaptation featuring Batman thanks to its distinctive art style, mature themes, and dark reinterpretation of the Caped Crusader. These scenes ensured that comic books would never be the same again.

7) Batman and His Followers Ride

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Like the best superheroes, Batman inspires others to be their own heroes. With the U.S. and Soviet Union locked in a Cold War, Russia escalated the conflict with the launch of a nuclear missile at its western enemies. Although Superman managed to divert the missile to an uninhabited area, the resulting explosion still generated a massive electromagnetic pulse that knocked out all electricity in the U.S. The blackout plunged Gotham into even more chaos, causing riots and looting. To restore order, the Caped Crusader leads Robin and the newly formed vigilante group, the Sons of Batman, into the streets while riding on horseback. It’s an awesome moment that shows that, even as Batman grows old, the next generation is more than willing to carry on his crimefighting mission.

6) The Joker Knocks the Audience Dead

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After Batman retired, the Joker entered a catatonic state and was treated by Dr. Wolper, who believed that the villain was a victim of the Dark Knight. When Batman returns, the Joker recovers and preys on his psychiatrist’s mistaken beliefs. The Joker and Dr. Wolper were invited onto a late-night show to demonstrate the Joker’s rehabilitation. Of course, it goes horribly wrong. First, the Joker poisons his psychiatrist with a Joker Venom-laced kiss and then has two flying dolls fill the studio with a deadly gas. Everyone, aside from the Joker, dies horribly with their faces forcefully contorted into horrific grins. It was a message to the entire world: The Joker was back. This haunting moment also likely inspired the iconic talk show scene in the 2019 Joker film.

5) Carrie Kelley Becomes Robin

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Outside of the main continuity, Carrie Kelley is arguably the most famous Robin. After being rescued by Batman from some muggers, the young Carrie is inspired to buy a Robin costume desiring to become the hero’s next sidekick. When the evil Mutant Leader nearly kills Batman, Carrie arrives and manages to distract the villain long enough to drag the Dark Knight to safety. After taking Batman back to the Batcave and tending to his wounds, Batman officially accepts Carrie as the new Robin. Batman has always needed a Robin to act as his crimefighting partner, and Carrie’s debut makes it clear that she is more than qualified to become the new second half of the Dynamic Duo.

4) Batman vs. Mutant Leader

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One of the biggest threats to Gotham in this dark future is the evil gang known as the Mutants, who were leaving untold devastation in their wake. When Batman first tries to fight the Mutant Leader, the hulking villain nearly kills the aging Caped Crusader. Of course, Batman eventually returns for round two. In a mud pit surrounded by the Mutant Leader’s followers, the Dark Knight engages in one of his most vicious beatdowns in history. With brutal efficiency, Batman blinds the Mutant Leader before shattering his arm and leg. And with that, Batman stands triumphantly over his defeated enemy, causing the Mutant Gang to disband. One member of the gang even paints a bat symbol onto his face to represent the emergence of the Sons of Batman.

3) Batman Returns

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When the miniseries begins, Batman has been retired for 10 years following Jason Todd’s death. In his absence, Gotham has become more crime-ridden than ever, and many people start to believe that the Dark Knight is just a myth. Eventually, after seeing all the suffering in the streets, the aging Bruce Wayne decides that enough is enough. At first, only glimpses are offered of a shrouded figure striking criminals in the dead of night, with news reporters surmising that the Caped Crusader might be back. This epic buildup concludes with two veteran cops seeing Batman leaping through the air, ready to take back the city he loves from the crooks who have festered in its streets.

2) Batman and the Joker’s Final Battle

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For over 80 years, Batman and the Joker have fought countless times, and The Dark Knight Returns offers one of the best versions of how their historic rivalry could end. After killing everyone at the talk show, the Joker heads to a nearby carnival to cause more chaos, and Batman arrives to stop him. Although Batman paralyzes the Joker, Batman still can’t bring himself to kill him. However, the Joker manages to get the last laugh. With the last of his strength, the Joker cackles loudly as he snaps his own neck. By doing this, the Joker ensured that people would believe that Batman was a murderer and would hunt him down for his supposed crime. It was an incredibly dark but clever conclusion to DC’s greatest rivalry.

1) Batman vs. Superman

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Even though Batman and Superman have fought several times over the years, it’s their emotionally charged clash in The Dark Knight Returns that is now acknowledged as one of the greatest battles in comic book history. In this grim future where Superman has become a puppet for the U.S. Government, he’s sent to apprehend Batman for his vigilantism. Despite their past friendship, Batman pulls no punches as he uses a suit of armor, sonic weapons, electric gauntlets, his Batmobile, and Kryptonite to defeat the Man of Steel. As the final nail in the coffin, Batman grabs Superman’s throat and makes sure that he will always remember who finally beat him. It’s a mind-blowing clash that shows how not even the all-powerful Superman can stand up to Batman’s relentless ingenuity.

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