Marvel Just Introduced the Most Disturbing Version of Iron Man

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, has always prided himself on being one of the most intelligent people in the world and the developer of some of the most sophisticated technology the Marvel Universe has ever seen. However, even Tony’s brilliance proved not to be enough to stop the events of Age of Revelation. This new storyline takes place 10 years in the future, when the former X-Men and Doug Ramsey become the new heir of Apocalypse, called Revelation. With his newfound power, Revelation releases the X-Virus, which either kills people or turns them into mutants. Among those affected by the X-Virus was Tony, now known as Iron King, who mutated into one of the most disturbing versions of the Armored Avenger ever depicted.

One of the series included in Age of Revelation is Iron & Frost, which centers on what happened to Emma Frost and Tony after Revelation’s forces attacked the Avengers Mansion six years ago. During the attack, Emma, who had been in a relationship with Tony for a time, was stabbed through the heart and had to change into her diamond form to survive. Emma and Tony were separated during the battle and hadn’t seen each other since. Six years after the battle and set during the events of Age of Revelation, Emma, still in her diamond form, discovers an underground Avengers Mansion, where she hopes to find Tony. She wants him to use his tech to heal her so that she can finally release her diamond form. Unfortunately, the man she once knew is gone.

The X-Virus Turned Tony into a Monster

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While Emma and Tony were separated, he became infected with the X-Virus, causing his technology to merge with him to become a being of pure metal. However, the X-Virus not only stole Tony’s body, but also warped his mind, turning him into a soulless machine. Still, Tony is trying to be a hero. Tony, now called the Iron King, is working with heroes like War Machine and his daughter, Landslide, to find a cure – not only for himself but for everyone. His goal is to develop a cure and spread it across the globe to save humanity from both the X-Virus and Revelation’s tyranny. While his motivation is admirable, the Iron King’s obsession with the greater good have driven him to cross lines that should never be crossed.

When War Machine – once Tony’s closest friend – is pursued by one of Revelation’s goons, Phaser, Iron King initially refuses to help him, insisting he must stay at the Mansion to safeguard his research for the cure. It’s only when Phaser closes in on War Machine that Iron King finally intervenes. Within moments of engaging, the Iron King grabs Phaser by the head and coldly fires his repulsor blasters, killing him instantly. Things only get worse when it’s revealed that War Machine has also been infected with the X-Virus, causing him to inadvertently release destructive bursts of energy. As Landslide delivers a serum to halt the virus from spreading, Iron King determines he must kill War Machine before the virus resurfaces. When Landslide objects, Iron King threatens her life as well.

Immediately after Iron King threatens his friends, the full effect of the X-Virus on Tony’s mind is revealed. When struck by an energy bolt from War Machine, Tony’s mind resurfaces, disoriented and surprised to see Emma. However, Tony’s brief return to consciousness is immediately suppressed as the Iron King AI resumes control over Tony. Thereafter, Tony’s mind periodically emerges for brief moments, but he is unable to do anything to stop Iron King. When Emma asks for help making a device so she can live without her diamond form, the Iron King silences Tony, refusing Emma’s request. He states that to do so would be a waste of resources better spent on developing a cure for the X-Virus.

In one last horrific act, when War Machine’s mutation resurfaces, threatening to destroy the lab, Iron King incinerates his friend with his Uni-Beam, without a shred of remorse or hesitation – or any feeling at all. Tragically, with the Iron King taking complete control over him, Tony has become a prisoner in his own body, able to perceive and interact with the world only in brief, fleeting moments. Iron King is genuinely trying to save humanity by curing the X-Virus and defeating Revelation, but his merciless killing of War Machine shows that he’s more than willing to make sacrifices for what he perceives to be the greater good.

Iron King Represents Tony’s Worst Fears and Flaws

image courtesy of marvel comics

What the X-Virus did to Tony is nothing short of nightmarish, as it twisted his most defining character traits into a chilling perversion of who he once was. Tony may be one of Marvel’s most outstanding superheroes, but he’s also an incredibly flawed individual with many issues, namely his cold pragmatism, his ego, and his over-reliance on technology. These issues have followed Tony throughout his life, leading him to make severe lapses in judgment that have threatened both his humanity and the people he loves. In truth, Iron King is the natural evolution and the ultimate manifestation of Tony’s worst qualities.

Tony has always been fascinated by and obsessed with technology and its potential benefits for humanity. Over the years, he has undergone countless augmentations to keep himself alive – from the Arc Reactor in his chest to the nanotech Extremis virus in his cells. With so much machinery integrated into his body, Tony’s friends have long worried that he would lose his humanity. While such a fate hasn’t befallen him yet in the main universe, Iron King represents that fear come to life. He is the embodiment of Tony’s own tech turning against him, transforming him into a cold, unfeeling machine driven only by logic. Iron King is, quite literally, Tony’s obsession with technology, consuming him entirely, body and mind.

Tony’s ego and ruthlessness are amplified as the Iron King. Tony’s sense of self-importance makes him incredibly stubborn and convinced that only he can fix the world’s problems, no matter what it takes. This ego, combined with his cold pragmatism, has often cast him in the role of the villain in Marvel Comics. From exiling Hulk into space to fighting superheroes during both the Armor Wars and Civil War, Tony is willing to hurt even his friends if he believes it will serve a greater good. As Iron King, that flaw is taken to the extreme: he willingly endangers and even kills those closest to him, viewing the development of a permanent cure for the X-Virus and victory over Revelation as the only things that matter.

While there have been other evil versions of Tony in the past like Iron Maniac and Supreme Iron Man, none of them have snuffed out what makes him human quite like Iron King has. With the X-Virus ravaging the planet, Iron King may be humanity’s best hope. Yet, he still offers a terrifying glimpse into the darkest corners of Marvel’s Armored Avenger.

