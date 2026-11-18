The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building up its roster for the next generation of heroes, whether it is the Young Avengers or the Champions. Kamala Khan debuted on Disney+ before making her way into the big-screen movie The Marvels. Kate Bishop debuted on the Hawkeye Disney+ series, and America Chavez debuted in the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Add in Tommy and Billy Maximoff from the WandaVision trilogy, and the MCU is solidly building up its teenage heroes. There are still some big holes that Marvel needs to fill before the studio finally pulls the trigger on this project.

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Right now, it seems like the new project won’t be the Young Avengers, but will instead be The Champions, and it will be a movie instead of a Disney+ streaming series. No matter what they call it, it’s likely to be a mix of the two comic teams, with names like Wiccan and Kate Bishop coming from the Young Avengers while Kamala Khan and Ironheart were on the Champions. With that said, there are some heroes who still need to arrive.

5) Viv Vision

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Don’t expect Viv Vision to appear in the MCU anytime soon, at least not based on what happened in VisionQuest. There was no room on the Vision Disney+ show for creating a robot family because it was all about him finding his original family. That said, there are a lot of reasons to bring Viv Vision into the MCU because she is a great character. It could be done in another way, especially considering how Jocasta had her origin changed in the series. Avengers: Secret Wars could even offer that opportunity.

Viv debuted in Vision #1 (2015) by Tom King and Gabriel Hernández Walta. The Vision built her as a teenage daughter alongside a wife, Virginia, and a twin brother, Vin. He combined his own brainwaves with Virginia’s to create the twins. She joined the Champions in Champions #1, and much of her history had her struggling to understand humanity, including a moment in the “Outlawed” storyline where she betrayed her friends because she believed they were being irrational.

4) Marvel Boy

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Marvel Boy is a Kree named Noh-Varr, and he debuted in Marvel Boy #1 (2000) by Grant Morrison and J.G. Jones. He was a member of the Young Avengers. Young Avengers #1 (2013) saw him on a team with Wiccan, Hulkling, Hawkeye, Loki, and Miss America, and he eventually entered into a relationship with Kate Bishop. He also has a long history in Marvel before the Young Avengers, as he was part of Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, pretending to be Captain Mar-Vell.

While Noh-Varr hasn’t debuted in the MCU yet, there is a place where he could show up, specifically through Carol Danvers’ connections to the Kree, and this could connect him with Kamala Khan. Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is already in the MCU, and The Marvels ends with Kamala recruiting her for a new team, which could lead her to find the young Kree, especially with the entire alien race in chaos.

3) Brawn

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Brawn is someone who really needs to be in the MCU, and why he hasn’t debuted yet remains a mystery. He is Amadeus Cho, and as Cho, he has been a partner of both Hulk and Hercules in the comics, but he has only been teased in the MCU. His mother, Dr. Helen Cho (Claudia Kim), appeared in the 2015 film Avengers: Age of Ultron when she was forced to work on building a new body for Ultron. However, Amadeus has still not appeared himself.

Cho became a Hulk after he saved the day when the original Hulk’s body began to overload. How Marvel could introduce Cho remains to be seen, although it could be another addition to Avengers: Secret Wars if there is a realm of Hulks on Battleworld. However, whatever happens, the current group of teenage heroes doesn’t have a powerhouse yet, and unless Marvel plans to use Skaar, Amadeus Cho is the next best bet.

2) Sam Alexander’s Nova

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There are strong rumors that Sam Alexander is coming to the MCU. Marvel is working on a Nova movie with Richard Rider, and that would be the best place to debut Sam Alexander. Sam debuted in Marvel Point One #1 (2011) by Jeph Loeb and Ed McGuinness. His costume is the same as Rider’s Nova, and he wears a Nova helmet that once belonged to his own father. While he wasn’t part of the Nova Corps thanks to his age and lack of training, he joined the Champions on Earth instead.

This actually compares well to Richard Rider, who was part of the New Warriors as a teenager. With Nova being one of the youngest members of the Champions, it makes a lot of sense for him to be part of the team in the MCU. The original team had the close friendship of Kamala Khan, Miles Morales, and Nova at its forefront, and while the MCU might change that to Kamala, Ironheart, and Kate Bishop, Nova deserves his spot.

1) Hulkling

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The one teenage hero who has to appear, and one who is really non-negotiable, is Hulkling. This is because Hulkling is Wiccan’s partner and one of the first members of the Young Avengers. Having Hulkling and Wiccan’s relationship is something that has to be a big part of this new team of teenage heroes. Teddy Altman debuted with Wiccan in Young Avengers #1 (2005) by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, and they have been connected ever since.

He is the son of the Kree hero Mar-Vell and the Skrull princess Anelle, which made him heir to two empires that have been at war for ages. This led him to become the emperor of the Kree-Skrull Empire for a period before that ended in the recent “Imperial” cosmic event. In whatever way Marvel has him show up, Hulkling has to be there for the new Champions or Young Avengers movie, and he needs to finally connect with Wiccan to make this team complete.

Who do you want to see on the Young Avengers or Champions team in the MCU? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.