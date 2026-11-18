We finally have a new James Bond and it’s Edward. Oh, wait, wrong decade. Robert Pattinson, who is also playing Batman in The Batman series of movies, has been cast as the British spy. Pattinson has spent the years since his role in Twilight showing that he was more than a heart throb, taking a variety of roles and showing his range. He’s a serious actor who can play anything and after his excellent turn as Bruce Wayne, something no one expected out of him, him playing Bond is an exciting prospect. James Bond is an important part of pop culture and we’ve gone too long without a Bond movie. However, movies haven’t been anywhere close to the only home of 007, as he’s also starred in numerous comics over the decades.

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James Bond was created by Ian Fleming, a character meant to play in the high stakes world of Cold War spies, and the character first appeared in the novel Casino Royale. Fleming ended up writing numerous Bond stories, they became movies, and that opened the floodgates. Licensed comics have been big business for years and Bond’s history with comics goes back further than you think. With writer Grant Morrison about to write Bond comics and Pattinson’s casting, it’s a perfect time to ask M for the files on 007’s missions in the world of the funny pages.

James Bond’s Been With as Many Comic Companies as He Has Women

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The first James Bond movie was Dr. No in 1962 and right away, James made his way to the comics. The movie was adapted in the United Kingdom in Classic Illustrated #158A, telling the film on the page. It would get reprinted in Europe by Dell Publishing in 1962, and then in the United States by DC Comics in 1963’s Showcase #43. While the Bond movies were popular, the Dr. No adaptation didn’t make as much of a splash and Bond comics were a thing of the past.

18 years later, Marvel Comics would try their hands at it with an adaptation of 1981’s For Your Eyes Only. This one was popular, resulting in it being reprinted in a single magazine format and a collected edition. 1983 would see the House of Ideas publish an adaptation of Octopussy in magazine format, but it wasn’t as big. However, there would be another long drought of Bond comics until 1989, when getting James Bond comics on a more regular basis became normal for a few years. The comic industry was in the midst of a boom, with numerous licensed comics popping up all over.

It started with an adaptation of License to Kill from Eclipse Comics, which was illustrated by Mike Grell, who was getting a lot of praise for his work on Green Arrow: The Longbow Hunters, and would lead to a both hardcover and paperback collected editions. Grell would have the distinction of being the first comic creator to write an original James Bond story, Permission to Die, which would be published over the course of two years from Eclipse.

GoldenEye was the big mid ’90s Bond reboot and Topps Comics, the trading card company trying their hand at comics, would get the license to produce Bond stories. However, the second issue was delayed due to problems with its cover art, leading Topps to can the whole adaptation and scrap their plans for the license, which had included an all-new ongoing. However, the spy would have to wait no time at all for comics to come calling again. The mid ’90s were also the time when Dark Horse Comics was putting out the best licensed comics around and they had their own deal.

See, the license to use a character and the license to adapt a movie can be separate. So, when other companies were making the adaptations, Dark Horse got the license to produce its own Bond stories in 1992. The company produced a number of Bond minis – Serpent’s Tooth, Silent Armageddon, Light of My Death, Shattered Helix, Minute of Midnight, and The Quasimodo Gambit – between ’92 and 1995. However, Bond comics never really seemed to catch on, leading Dark Horse to give up the license.

Bond comics would disappear for a while, with even the Casino Royale reboot not being adapted. The 2000s would go by with nary a Bond book to found. The ’10s would dawn and still no Bond until 2014, when Dynamite Entertainment, who had been making a name for themselves with licensed comics (you might know them better as the publisher of The Boys) acquired it. They decided to go in a different direction than others, by publishing stories set in two different timelines, focusing more on the literary version of the spy.

The first was set before his adventures in book Casino Royale and the second was more comtemporary, telling the stories of his adventures in the present day. It was an interesting way to approach the character, allowing creators to go a variety of directions with him. The first book, titled James Bond, premiered in 2015, and James Bond Origins would drop in 2018, with various miniseries and spin-offs getting published. The main series boasted talent like Warren Ellis, Kieron Gillen, Benjamin Percy, Andy Diggle, Jody Houser, Declan Shalvey, Garth Ennis, and more. The upcoming Grant Morrison reboot is just the latest in a long line of Bond comics.

To the Comic Industry With Love

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

The history of James Bond in the comic industry is an interesting one. There are few characters created outside comics who are better for comics than him, but it never really happened. One gets the impression that the Bond license is one that is tightly controlled by the owners, which made it hard to do anything but adaptations for a while. Bond is one of those characters who has become an indelible part of pop culture but honestly, it feels like the only times anyone has been serious about making comics starring the spy work was when Dark Horse had the license and then Dynamite.

Bond can be a tough sell in the 21st century. He’s a character from a very specific time in history and he was tailor-made for it. It’ll be interesting to see how Amazon handles the character; the Daniel Craig version went gritty, so maybe this time we’ll get a more polished take. However, one of the best things about comics is the fact that you don’t have to try to change the character to make him appeal to an audience that isn’t into him. While the history of James Bond comics is one of starts and stops, I feel like we’ve finally reached the perfect era of comics for the character.