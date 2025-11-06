The Absolute Universe Gave Us the Perfect Superman and Lois Relationship

The Absolute Universe is built around changing near-fundamental aspects of DC’s greatest heroes and forcing them to adapt in a world that is structured around despair instead of hope. That is especially true for Superman. Where the Man of Steel was once the moral and spiritual center of the DC Universe, in this world, he’s the number one target for those who worship Darkseid and the power of Omega. Just like Superman, all of his supporting characters have been irrevocably changed, but that isn’t a bad thing. In fact, it gave us a perfect new version of Superman and Lois’s relationship.

In the main universe, Superman was the person who pulled the cynical Lois out of the darkness and convinced her to look up. Lois always fought for what was right, but she forgot how to hope, and Superman reminded her, Metropolis, and the entire universe what that looked like. Lois, meanwhile, grounded Clark, helping him see things from a perspective that he often couldn’t get, while still pushing for truth and justice. Their regular relationship is phenomenal, but the Absolute Universe bumped it up to eleven, and it’s best showcased in Absolute Superman #13.

Two Ends of Truth, Fighting for Justice

The issue began with the start of the Battle of Kansas. Ra’s al Ghul’s army invaded Smallville, and Superman and his allies fought them off, escorting everyone into a compound created by Sol: the Fortress of Community. The comic skipped ahead six weeks, during which Superman protected the town day and night, not getting any rest. Lois repeatedly sent out radio broadcasts, telling the world about Superman and what Lazarus was doing, though it’s unknown if anyone heard her. The most interesting part of the issue is that it splits narration between Superman and Lois, and each has very different perspectives on their situation.

Superman is doing what he believes to be right, but without any hope in his heart. He thinks that Earth’s people will always hate him and that all of this devastation is because he let himself show how much he cared. He has no idea who he is, and doesn’t think he’ll ever be able to figure that out. Superman expects everything to go wrong, to be hated and forever alone, but he’s still marching on to save everyone. Lois, meanwhile, repeatedly states how meeting Superman changed her life. He opened her eyes to how to really save the world, and she believes that if the rest of the world can learn what she has about him, then they will support him.

Hope Through Justice And Hope Through Truth

The core of Superman and Lois’s relationship seems the same on the surface. Superman is the person who pulled Lois from the dark and restored her hope, but importantly and spectacularly, the Absolute Universe included a twist. Here, despite having lifted Lois, Jimmy, and the people of Smallville up, Superman himself is without hope. Lois, meanwhile, is the person who is going to restore his faith in humanity and himself. Superman has no idea who he is. He’s fighting to save everyone, but he doesn’t believe he can. He thinks he’ll always be an outsider, a monster. He doesn’t know who he is.

Lois Lane knows exactly who he is; he’s Superman. He’s the person whose good deeds in the shadows saved countless lives, convinced the people of Smallville to unanimously stand up to defend him from Lazarus, something that Superman doesn’t even know. Superman saved Lois’s soul by giving her something to believe in, and now, she’s going to save his by helping him believe in himself and the world again. While their old relationship was skewed towards Superman being the one who saved Lois, here, they’ll equally save each other.

Superman is going through the same actions his mainline counterpart would do, but his heart is full of confusion and dread. He’s so deep in his depression and trauma that he can’t see the positive impact he’s had on the people around him. Lois, meanwhile, fully believes in Superman and sees that he’s doing everything because he’s a good person, which Superman himself doesn’t even believe. While he’s still the world’s greatest hero, Superman needs to remember what it’s like to hope, and Lois Lane is going to heal his heart. Their new relationship is perfectly reciprocal, and it’s absolutely perfect.

