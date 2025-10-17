Ultimate Endgame’s Deniz Camp Teases The Actual End of Marvel’s Ultimate Universe (Exclusive)

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe has consistently been one of the best things Marvel’s been doing recently. Kicking off in 2023, the Ultimate line has reimagined many classic Marvel characters in a new continuity, Earth-6160, a world shaped by The Maker in his image. But Marvel has been teasing for a while that the Ultimate Universe had an ultimate end and now, with Ultimate Endgame #1 coming to stores in December, it seems like they’re serious about the end — and about telling a good story all the way until the conclusion.

Speaking with ComicBook, Ultimate Endgame writer Deniz Camp teased that Ultimate Endgame really is the end, but Camp also promised that every page on the way to the finale is packed with “the beautiful, the tragic, the funny, the astonishing, the devastatingly quiet and the bombastically loud.”

Ultimate Endgame Will Give Readers What They’re Waiting For (And So Much More)

ComicBook: Ultimate Endgame is poised to give readers what they’ve been waiting for with the return of the Maker. For readers, that’s obviously a very exciting thing, but what are you most excited for readers to experience with Ultimate Endgame?

Deniz Camp: Ultimate Endgame is the culmination of everything Jon [Hickman] began in Ultimate Invasion, and also what I’ve been doing with Juan [Frigeri] and Federico [Blee] in Ultimates. I’m excited to bring these stories some resolution with the freedom that’s only possible in the Ultimate Universe; I’m excited that I get to let each story develop naturally, according to what the stories and characters need. We want to pack every page with the beautiful, the tragic, the funny, the astonishing, the devastatingly quiet and the bombastically loud.

Everything with the new Ultimate Universe has been huge. With Ultimate Endgame being the event that will decide everyone’s fate, how do you approach bringing all of that together?

Well, it’s about staying true to the stories and characters that have been told, both textually and subtextually. I think there’s been an overall guiding principle that’s driven most of the books of the line, and it was about figuring out a way to use that thread to kind of bring it all together physically as well as thematically. Above all it’s about remembering that every character has a rich interior life, reasons for making the choices they make, the things that they do, and trying to put that on the page, and stay true to all of them.

Ultimate Endgame Really is The End

Are there any characters you are particularly excited to dig into with Ultimate Endgame?

Too many! I’ve not had my chance to really write the Maker in anything but flashbacks, so I’m excited for people to see what we do with him — he’s very different, and yet I think a natural evolution of the character.

Hero wise, I love all of my Ultimates, of course, and any chance to write any of them is a gift. For characters I haven’t written before, I think Killmonger will be fun, and I hope I can capture just a fraction of the magic of Peach’s X-Men, who are so much fun (I’ll definitely be asking her for advice!).

If you had to tease Ultimate Endgame for readers in less than 5 words, what would you say — and why?

This is the end.

Because it is.

Ultimate Endgame goes on sale December 31st from Marvel Comics.



