Venom Just Became the New Spider-Man, and It’s Amazing

Mary Jane Watson is the All-New Venom, and now that everyone knows, she’s taking her role as the symbiote-wearing web-slinger very seriously. Of course, that’s easier said than done. For one, symbiotes are on the outs with the law, with the government organization S.C.A.R. aiming to bring every symbiote in with extreme prejudice. There’s also the personal drama that MJ and Venom are both dealing with. MJ dumped longtime fan-hated boyfriend Paul after she realized she was only with him to avoid being hurt again, and Dylan never wants to see Venom again after he refused to reveal MJ was his new host.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, MJ and Venom are forced to work together to protect the home they love, each trying to emulate the heroes they’re not sure they’ve ever been before. When the unlikely pair finds themselves face-to-face with a classic Spider-Man enemy, they find the best way to beat him is to be the Wall-Crawler himself. Venom has a brand new suit in red and blue colors, and they just announced themselves as Spider-Man.

A New Spider In Town

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The issue started with MJ filming a commercial for a carpet cleaner, and during a break, she took notice of the villain Blue Streak running from the cops. Since Venom is public enemy number one, she disguised herself as Iron Man and rollerbladed after him. Unfortunately, they were completely unaware that Doctor Octopus had just taken over as the new head of S.C.A.R. and were caught unaware by his tentacle-clad lackeys. Meanwhile, brand new symbiote superhero pair Rick Jones and Toxin debuted as Captain Spider, taking down Blue Streak.

Captain Spider drew Doc Oc’s attention, and in the ensuing chaos of the battle, MJ and Venom convened over what to do. They agreed that they needed to get down there and help Captain Spider, but they also couldn’t risk being spotted out in the open as Venom. After Madame Masque figured out their identity, they didn’t need anyone else to have the chance to put two and two together and trace Venom back to Mary Jane. They needed a disguise, and MJ realized that while Doc Oc has the government behind him, he doesn’t have public support. Everyone knows that you’re a villain if you use octopus tentacles, so they needed to turn public perception against Doc Oc and his goons.

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

MJ said that the best way to do that was to look like someone the public trusted, a hero. She settled on the best hero that both MJ and Venom know. The person that, by MJ’s own admission, this was really all about, even though neither of them had admitted it so far. Knowing that it was long past time to show the world who put both of them on the path towards heroism, the new Venom leapt out with an all-new look. They had a red and blue suit with an elongated black spider, and declared themselves Spider-Man.

Brand New Spider-Man on a Long-Awaited Character Arc

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

MJ and Venom have, at least temporarily, taken the Spider-Man mantle to put the screws to Doctor Octopus. Obviously, these color and name changes aren’t permanent, but while they may only be around to garner public support, they actually signal something much more important for Venom and especially MJ. For their entire time together so far, Spider-Man hasn’t just represented the hero we all know and love; he’s been the embodiment of what it means to be a hero. He’s the shining example of what it means to do the right thing that taught MJ what it means to be a hero, and pulled Venom from his darkest moments, back into the light.

MJ and Venom’s relationship revolves around Spider-Man, even if neither says it. Venom traumatized MJ because he was angry that Peter rejected him, and being bound to the symbiote has given MJ a look into the hated-hero lifestyle from Peter’s point of view. The fact that both of them are visibly showing the positive impact Spider-Man has had on them means that they are finally moving past their differences to become true heroes. Of course, for MJ, it signals something much bigger, too. It is the important and massive first step towards mending the broken relationship between Peter and MJ.

There’s no denying that the atrocious breakup where MJ left Peter for Paul put a stain on her character in the fans’ eyes. Between that character assassination and lingering resentment for “One More Day,” many vocal fans have given up on MJ entirely. However, MJ not only broke up with Paul, but now is channeling the heroism that she watched Peter exhibit for decades. As a hero herself, especially one that the world is rallying against, she’s finally experiencing everything Peter goes through constantly, and is understanding him better. MJ is closing the gap that was carved between them, and showing this journey is the best way to redeem her character in the fans’ eyes.

Venom #251 is on sale now!

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!