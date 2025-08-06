All-New Venom #9 Gives Fans Exactly What They’ve Been Wanting (Review)

All-New Venom is one of Marvel’s more interesting books. Mary Jane as Venom was an idea that no one ever would have expected, and it’s led to some cool places. However, what’s really made All-New Venom so intriguing is the relationship between Mary Jane and Paul Rabin. Paul is one of Marvel’s most hated characters, and writer Al Ewing has showed a certain amount of disdain for the character, which has made everyone happy. Marvel has insisted on keeping Paul and MJ together, but all of that changes in All-New Venom #9. This book represents a major moment in the Spider-Man comics, one that was leaked already over the weekend. However, that’s not all this book has, as it’s also something of an action packed banger.

So, before we get to the big moment, let’s talk about this book’s beginning. It all kicks off in SCAR’s symbiote prison, as Venom is faced with one of Spider-Man’s greatest villains — Doctor Octopus. Venom versus Doctor Octopus is a great fight idea, and Ewing runs with it. Ewing nails Ock right off the bat — smart, resourceful, clever, dangerous — and watching him fight Venom and Sleeper is a treat. This opening action set piece is a lot of fun. Ewing keeps building the stakes of the fight as it goes on, showing why Ock is a such fun villain to use. There’s some great developments throughout this fight, as Agent Anti-Venom, Sleeper’s inside man at SCAR, shows up to help and makes a decision that could have big consequences down the line. There’s a wonderful flow to this fight, and it shows just how great that Ewing is at this sort of storytelling. He understands how to structure a fight scene, keeping it exciting throughout. The war against SCAR isn’t over, but the symbiotes have won an important battle. Now, on to the steak that everyone has been trying to order for a couple of years ago. Mary Jane and Paul’s relationship is finally over.

Marvel uses rage bait as an editorial mandate, and MJ and Paul’s relationship has always done that. Paul is a terrible character in every way, and fans just don’t like him at all. The break up scene itself is well-done, if a little insulting to MJ. Paul apologizes for his Jackpot power bracelet dooming Mary Jane, forcing her to bond with Venom, all to fix the problems with their relationship. Mary Jane, on the other hand, has decided that it’s time for the whole thing to end. I support this decision but somehow, it still feels kind of insulting to MJ as a character. She talks about her tendency to run away, yet another example of the regression that major Spider-Man characters go through, and talks about how even her relationship with Paul as running away despite her staying with him. There’s just something about her reasoning that feels like another example of Marvel insulting MJ as a character.

The art by Carlos Gomez is gorgeous. The fight scene at the beginning of the book looks very, very cool. There’s a fluidity to the fight that gives it a great feel. Gomez’s Doc Ock is one of the best looking versions of the character ever. He capture the maniacal glee of Ock in the battle, and makes the old green costume — which always felt a little weird because of Ock’s body type — look sensational. Gomez really gets how to make symbiotes work as well, capturing the liquid feel that a lot of artists don’t really do well with. The panels can get a little busy — there’s a lot going on in the fight — but Gomez is able to make it all work. His detail is pretty great and figure work are great as well; nothing ever gets sketchy, which sometimes happens for other artists in panels like these.

Gomez does a pretty good job with the break up scene. The character acting really captures the feel of the scene, and Paul and MJ’s expressions and body language really help sell the moment wonderfully. I love the page where MJ finally breaks up with him. They’re standing in front of a window and the light is shining through, as if whatever god you believe is shining down upon this wonderful moment. Gomez’s art has constantly gotten better through this series, and this issue is yet another example of him taking everything the script throws at him and spinning it into gold.

All-New Venom #9 finally pulls the trigger on killing Marvel’s most hated relationship, and it does it beautifully. The fight at the beginning gets the blood pumping, a well-paced battle that looks gorgeous and builds up the main plot of the book. The end of the book isn’t perfect but it’s hard not to enjoy MJ completely shooting down Paul.

Rating: 4 out of 5

All-New Venom #9 is on sale now.