10 Best DC Hero Debuts, Ranked

DC Comics is responsible for the superhero as we know it and has spent decades both setting the rules for them and redefining what those could be. Their greatest icons are some of the most popular fictional characters of the 20th century, and there are numerous reasons why. The most skilled creators in the history of the medium have given them amazing stories, allowing them to grow into characters that even people who have never experienced superhero media (and yes, they do exist) know them. Some of these character grew into icons thanks to their brilliant stories, but others had that it factor right from the beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A superhero debut is a delicate thing. It’s one of the most important moments in a character’s existence; they’re easy to get wrong, so those that do everything right are a special thing. These ten DC hero debuts are the best, perfectly introducing readers to new characters.

10) Hal Jordan

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hal Jordan is the greatest Green Lantern of Earth, taking an already existing mantle and taking it to the stars… literally. Showcase #22, by John Broome and Gil Kane, told the story of hotshot pilot Hal Jordan. When he witnesses a UFO go down, the fearless airman finds a dying alien and is inducted into the Green Lantern Corps, putting him on the road to becoming the greatest policeman of the stars. This issue has three excellent stories starring the character from two legends, perfectly illustrating who the character is and the wild adventures he’d have.

9) Crazy Jane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Crazy Jane is an amazing character, her stories all about her letting go of the terrible traumas of her past and finding people who actually love her. All of that started in Doom Patrol (Vol. 2) #19, by Grant Morrison and Richard Case. Cliff Steele is introduced to her by Will Magnus and readers get their first introduction to the Doom Patrol’s most powerful member. This issue gave readers the tip of the iceberg that was Kay Challis, and is the perfect reintroduction of the world’s weirdest heroes. This is superhero comic as art and an astounding debut for a brilliant character.

8) Tomorrow Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

You’ve almost certainly never heard of Tomorrow Woman; her first appearance is the best comic you’ve never read. JLA #5, by Grant Morrison and Howard Porter, is one of the best Justice League stories of the ’90s. The issue sees the Justice League open up to new members, where they meet Tomorrow Woman, a new hero with a secret that could spell the end of the new League before it truly begins. What comes next is amazing. This story is modernization of an old superteam trope (I won’t say which one; I want you to be surprised by this issue), with Morrison and Porter giving readers an excellent debut comic.

7) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Okay, so this one is sort of a cheat, but I’m counting it and you can’t stop me. Zatanna first appeared in Hawkman (Vol. 1) #4, but that wasn’t the complete story. It continued through Detective Comics #336, The Atom (Vol. 1) #19, Green Lantern (Vol. 2) #42, Detective Comics #355, Justice League of America (Vol. 1) #55, and DC Special Blue Ribbon Digest #5, as the backward-talking sorceress searched for her father across the world, teaming with various superheroes and eventually the Justice League. DC collected it years ago as Zatanna’s Search and if you can find it, do so (it’s out of print, but after the success of Zatanna (2026) #1, they should print it again). This is perfect Silver Age DC goodness, and one of the coolest Zatanna stories ever.

6) Barry Allen

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Barry Allen is one of the greatest DC heroes of the Silver Age, which makes sense, since he’s the one who ushered in this new age. Showcase #4, by Robert Kanigher, John Broome, and Carmine Infantino, was the beginning of a new era thanks to the man wearing the chunky yellow boots. This issue gave readers two adventures with the new hero, presenting his amazing origin and then pitting him against a time-traveling menace. This is superhero sci-fi of the highest order and it brought back one of the greatest mantles ever. It was the changing of the guard, defining the new age of superheroes, eventually leading to the superhero sci-fi that made Marvel Comics so popular.

5) The Justice League

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League is DC’s greatest team, having saved the multiverse thousands of times over the decades. They were on another level, something that was typified by their first appearance. The Brave and the Bold #28, by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky, brought together the greatest heroes in the DC Universe to battle against Starro the Conqueror, a kaiju-sized starfish that wants nothing more than complete control over human. Fox had created the Justice Society back in the Golden Age, but he perfected the superteam with this debut comic. Sekowsky’s art is gorgeous. There’s a sense of power to his lines, and he does a fantastic job of capturing superhuman spectacle. This issue is a true classic.

4) Nightwing

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Dick Grayson’s debut is one of the most important ever. Robin was the first sidekick and has become a legend, but there’s another debut in Dick’s life that is arguably better and that’s Tales of the New Teen Titans #44, by Marv Wolfman and George Perez (I own a beat up copy of this issue and I treasure it). This is the first appearance of Dick as Nightwing after leaving the mantle of Robin behind, as well as the first appearance of the son of Deathstroke Joe Wilson, who would become the hero Jericho, AND the first part of “The Judas Contract”, a trinity of excellence. Wolfman and Perez are perfect together here, and the debut page of the new character will burn itself into your memory, an example of why Perez is one of the best artists ever.

3) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman was the first major female superhero, and has become one of the greatest icons ever. Her first appearance in Sensation Comics #1, by William Moulton Marston and Harry G. Peter, set her on that path. It introduced readers to Diana of Paradise Island and is full of Marston’s feminist beliefs and a heaping helping of bondage, one of his other key beliefs. It’s set the standard for her Golden Age stories, an important part of comic history that reads as well now as it did then. On top of that, there are numerous other stories in this book, starring Mister Terrific, Wildcat, and several others. It’s Golden Age perfection.

2) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is the most popular superhero ever, becoming an icon that few others can match, starting with this fantastic debut. Detective Comics #27 is snapshot of its era, full of awesome detective and adventure stories starring characters like Slam Bradley, Speed Saunders, the Crimson Avenger, and more. It also contains “The Case of the Chemical Syndicate”, by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. This is the first Batman story, combining the detective stories that had been a huge part of pulp literature in previous years and the new superhero idea to create something unique. Finger took Kane’s simplistic ideas and forged them into a character who would become comics’ greatest legend.

1) Superman

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Superman was the first superhero and his debut comic birthed an entire new type of comic story. Action Comics #1 is an anthology book of the day, starring various characters and it has two major debuts. The first is less well-known – Giovanni Zatara shows up for the first time – and the other is, of course, Superman, from Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel. These two kids from Cleveland created a character that would resonate through the ages. Grant Morrison wrote the first chapter of their book SuperGods about it and Batman’s debut, and they were able to find the perfect way to describe what makes this book so amazing. It was a dash of color and energy in the then-monotone world of comics, a bulletproof idea at a time when people needed hope, and it changed pop culture forever.

What’s your favorite DC hero debut? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!