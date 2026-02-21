10 Biggest Hero and Villain Rivalries in DC Comics

For every story and for every hero, there must be a villain. DC Comics is full of beloved superheroes who have equally iconic rogues’ galleries. The epic battles between these heroes and villains are the basis for the entire comic book industry. Yet even with so many enemies, there will always be at least one supervillain who acts as the hero’s archnemesis. These rivalries are defined by how the hero and villain simultaneously mirror and/or contrast with one another in terms of powers, backstories, designs, and philosophies. Each fight builds on the history and dynamic of their rivalries, and they only become more psychologically and morally charged over time.

Although superheroes can sometimes have rivalries with each other, they can never compare to the lore-defining bad blood they have with these maniacal supervillains. And while other costumed criminals are content with just robbing banks, these villains have dedicated their every waking moment to torturing and killing their heroic archenemies. DC Comics wouldn’t be the powerhouse of the comic book industry that it is today without these rivalries driving many of its best stories.

10) Batman and Ra’s al Ghul

Among Batman’s extensive rogues’ gallery, few challenge him mentally, physically, and morally like the eco-terrorist and leader of the League of Assassins, Ra’s Al Ghul. Having lived for hundreds of years thanks to the Lazarus Pit, Ra’s is a criminal mastermind and a skilled practitioner of every martial art known to man. Despite their many battles, Ra’s respects Batman and wants the hero to abandon his morals to become the villain’s successor as the new head of the League of Assassins. Adding to their dynamic is the fact that Ra’s daughter, Talia, is a longstanding love-interest of Batman and even sired his son, Damian Wayne. However, even with this familial connection, Batman will never stop fighting Ra’s to protect Gotham and the world.

9) Justice League and Darkseid

The Justice League is the greatest superhero team in the DC Universe, so naturally, their archenemy is the living embodiment of evil: Darkseid. Although initially Darkseid was more of an adversary of the benevolent New Gods of New Genesis, over the years, his campaigns for conquest have led him to target Earth countless times. A major factor of Darkseid’s obsession with Earth is that many pieces of his grand prize, the Anti-Life Equation, can be found there. The Justice League has fought the Lord of Apokolips and his legions of monstrosities countless times, with every one of their clashes determining the fate of the multiverse. The New 52 even retconned it so that it was Darkseid’s invasion that initially brought together the Justice League.

8) Shazam and Black Adam

A true clash of generations, the adolescent Billy Batson, aka Shazam, frequently battles the several-thousand-year-old Teth-Adam, aka Black Adam. Born in Ancient Egypt, Black Adam was the first champion of the wizard Shazam and was granted divine powers. However, after being corrupted by his power, Black Adam was imprisoned, and thousands of years later, the wizard made the orphan Billy his new champion and granted him the powers of mighty gods and heroes. Upon breaking free of his imprisonment, Black Adam has battled Shazam numerous times. Black Adam views Shazam as too naïve, while Shazam views his predecessor as too cruel. Black Adam is the definition of a dark reflection villain who wields the same power set as the hero.

7) Teen Titans and Deathstroke

Despite the Teen Titans fighting aliens and demons regularly, their greatest enemy has always been the mercenary Deathstroke, thanks to his cunning, deadly skills, and immoral nature. After his son Ravager died while fighting the Titans, Deathstroke swore vengeance against the teenage superhero team. His debut battle against the Teen Titans was chronicled in the legendary Judas Contract storyline, where he had the teen hero Terra betray her teammates. Even after his own children, Rose and Jericho, joined the Teen Titans, Deathstroke hasn’t let go of his hatred. The Titans have suffered many losses to Deathstroke, and their mutual hatred for the one-eyed mercenary can’t be overstated.

6) Wonder Woman and Ares

Although Cheetah is oftentimes considered to be Wonder Woman’s archenemy, the Princess of Themyscira’s true opposite and nemesis is none other than Ares, the Greek God of War. Ever since she arrived in Man’s World, Wonder Woman has been a symbol of truth, peace, and equality, all of which Ares is fundamentally against. As a being fueled by war and violence, Ares won’t rest until humanity destroys itself. Many of Ares’ children and minions, like Deimos, Phobos, and the Duke of Deception, are constant thorns in Wonder Woman’s side as well. With his overwhelming power and devious nature, Ares has been the mastermind behind many of Wonder Woman’s greatest challenges that have threaten her principles and the people she loves.

5) Green Lantern and Sinestro

Thaal Sinestro transformed from the Green Lantern Corps’ most respected member to their greatest enemy. And among the Corps, Sinestro has no greater feud than with his former protégé and friend, Hal Jordan. Sinestro abandoned the Corps and Hal because he allowed his obsession with power and order consume him, turning him into a fascist who seeks to rule the universe. Sinestro even created his own Corps, fueled by fear, to oppose the Green Lanterns. Despite their former friendship, Sinestro now sees Hal as the ultimate rival and won’t rest until he’s dead. While Sinestro let his power consume him, Hal used it to live up to the ideals of justice and freedom that the Green Lantern Corps strives for.

4) Aquaman and Black Manta

The King of Atlantis, Aquaman, and the notorious pirate Black Manta have been stuck in an unending cycle of vengeance for decades. Black Manta’s father accidentally caused Aquaman’s father to suffer from a fatal heart attack. In retaliation, Aquaman killed Black Manta’s father, which in turn motivated the villain’s vendetta. Black Manta’s hatred is so great that he won’t rest until Aquaman, his family, and all of Atlantis are annihilated. In his most notorious act, Black Manta murdered Aquaman’s toddler son. In an ironic twist of fate, Black Manta’s son, Jackson Hyde, would renounce his father’s villainy and become the second Aqualad. Still, neither Aquaman nor Black Manta will ever let go of their hatred for one another.

3) Flash and Reverse-Flash

For every action, there’s an equal and opposite reaction. Eobard Thawne, the Reverse-Flash, hailed from the 25th century and was Barry Allen’s biggest fan, aka the Flash. After obtaining the Negative Speed Force and travelling back in time to meet his hero, Thawne’s mind snapped when he discovered that he was destined to become Barry’s archnemesis. Embracing his fate, Thawne used time travel to become responsible for every bad thing in Barry’s life, including the death of his mother and wife. Barry has killed his adversary several times, but Thawne always returns to make his former idol suffer. The feud between the Flash and Reverse-Flash would be replicated several times, with other heroes and villains taking up the respective mantles.

2) Superman and Lex Luthor

Superman and Lex Luthor are true polar opposites. One is a god-like alien who fights to protect others, while the other is a powerless billionaire who uses his genius and advanced technology to commit unspeakable evils. Behind his wealth and brilliance, Luthor is a petty and jealous man who refuses to allow anyone other than himself to be lauded as humanity’s savior, especially an alien freak. From using Kryptonite, creating supervillains, to even becoming president of the United States, Luthor has tried every trick in the book to destroy Superman. However, no matter what Luthor does, Superman continues to try to encourage his archnemesis to let go of his hatred. Superman, an alien, ironically represents humanity’s potential for good, while Luthor represents its potential for evil.

1) Batman and The Joker

The most iconic rivalry in comic book history, Batman and the Joker are two sides of the same coin. The Dark Knight’s obsession with justice and order fundamentally opposes the Clown Prince of Crime’s knack for chaos and sadism. No other villain has pushed Batman to the brink of breaking his no-kill rule like the Joker, as the colorful psychopath has murdered Jason Todd, paralyzed Barbara Gordon, and slaughtered thousands of innocent people. For nearly a century, the eternal feud between Batman and the Joker has been the source of some of DC Comics’ most iconic storylines. The yin to his yang, the Joker literally can’t imagine a world where he doesn’t have the Caped Crusader to oppose him, and neither could we.

