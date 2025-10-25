10 Essential Marvel Horror Comics (That Aren’t Just Marvel Zombies)

Halloween is almost here, and that means that there’s no better time to cozy up by the fire, drink something pumpkin spice-flavored and warm, and get scared out of your wits. One of the biggest scary names of the season has been the Marvel Zombies animated series, which introduced plenty of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the classic zombie stories that the comics have revisited time and again. The Marvel Zombies comics are the de facto horror series that people point to when they want to be terrified and disgusted in all the right ways, but they’re far from the only horror comics in Marvel’s repertoire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The House of Ideas has put out more than its fair share of terrifying comics over the decades, and today, we’re going to be taking a look at ten of the most essential ones if you’re itching for those horror genre vibes. So light your fireplaces and grab your favorite pumpkin-adjacent drink, and let’s dive into ten Marvel horror comics that are guaranteed to leave you sleeping with the lights on for days.

10) Journey into Mystery (1952)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Long before it introduced the Mighty Thor, Journey into Mystery was Marvel’s oldest foray into the horror genre. In fact, the was ongoing before Marvel’s forerunner, Atlas Comics, was still calling the shots. Not only is this series one of the most classic Marvel comics around, but to this day, it’s one of their spookiest horror anthologies out there. If you’re looking for classic horror stories that put normal people in terrifying situations, then look no further than this anthology series. It set the standard for all Marvel horror going forward, and still holds up in a pulp, cheesy horror kind of way, with a few gems that are still legitimately horrific.

9) Absolute Carnage

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If you’re looking for excessive, ludicrous violence, copious amounts of blood, and brutality to match the average Mortal Kombat match, Absolute Carnage is what you’re looking for. Kleetus Cassidy returns from the dead to wreak unholy violence on everyone who’s worn a symbiote, intent on extracting everyone’s codices to free Knull from his prison in the stars. In classic Carnage fashion, it’s pure spectacle in the bloodiest way, reaching into the zombie genre to add that panache of extra fear to his massacre. This is for all the fans of blood, guts, and insane serial killers.

8) “Earthfall” — Uncanny X-Men #232

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This entry might just be a single issue, but that’s all it needs to set up a truly terrifying story. This is the issue that transforms the Brood from another threat the X-Men fight occasionally to monsters on the same level as Xenomorphs. This issue is paced exactly like a horror story, even starting with a terrifying encounter as the Brood ship crashes down from the stars and slaughters numerous civilians. This issue is perfect for people looking for a quick, unsettling read that scratches the itch for horror monsters inbound from the stars.

7) Hellstorm by Warren Ellis

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This omnibus, containing Hellstorm: Prince of Lies #12 to #21 and Druid #1 to #4, details Warren Ellis’s work with Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan. These issues follow Hellstorm as he deals with cultists, demons, and every occult thing in between in bloody, twisted conflict. This has everything a supernatural horror fan could ask for, all wrapped up with a bow of a never-ending war between Heaven and Hell, and a quest to learn Satan’s true name. This is a classic horror story of a cast of characters who are morally dubious on their best day, and absolutely monstrous on their worst, which happens to be most days with them.

6) Damnation

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This four-issue miniseries sees Mephisto literally unleash Hell on Earth. After Doctor Strange attempts to restore the destroyed Las Vegas, Mephisto uses his connection to the city to transform it into his own realm, turning everyone within it into Ghost Rider-like monsters. Wong assembled a brand new incarnation of the Midnight Sons for an all-out war against the demon and his mind-controlled hero army, all culminating in Ghost Rider taking the stage like never before. This story has the ideal structure for a main Marvel horror event, perfectly blending the terror of demons unleashing unimaginable evil and superhero sensibilities into a bombastic, epic read.

5) Blade (2006)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

No list of horror recommendations is complete without at least one vampire story, and there’s no better vampire hunter than Blade. All of Blade’s comics are worth reading if you’re in the mood for some vampire-directed violence, but this series earns its place on the list for perfecting the formula for the character. It perfectly melds the campy tone, exactly enough levels of violence, and scary monsters together that make Blade so darn entertaining. The series also connects Blade to the rest of Marvel’s heroes more than ever before, literally beginning with Blade fighting a vampiric Spider-Man. It reveals Blade’s origin in the best way, and of course, has more than its fair share of vampire buttkicking. Really, there’s nothing not to love about this story.

4) Werewolf By Night (1972)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The definitive comic book werewolf can be nobody else but Marvel’s very own Werewolf by Night, and his original solo series still stands up. This is the series for you if you’re in the mood for some good old-fashioned monster horror, where the main character is forced to struggle against his monstrous urges. This series may not have broken new ground with its monster-of-the-week formula, but sometimes you want a familiar, comfortable story where an anti-hero struggles with a nightbound curse. Besides, this is the comic that introduces us to Moon Knight, and that alone is enough reason to read it.

3) Immortal Hulk

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Possibly the greatest Hulk run of all time, Immortal Hulk returned the character to his horror-bound roots in the most terrifying way possible. Hulk had always been the strongest one there is, but now he literally could not die, able to return from the dead the second the sun went down. This comic not only features incredible art and glorious gore that’s sure to keep people up at night, but makes full use of the inherent psychological terror that a being like the Hulk presents. The deeply unsettling mystery at the heart of it all will keep you on the edge of your seats, if the Devil Hulk doesn’t scare you out of your wits. This comic redefined what the Hulk is, and single-handedly started a resurgence of horror in Marvel Comics.

2) Ghost Rider by Jason Aaron

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ghost Rider is Marvel’s premier horror character, because who can resist the Spirit of Vengeance with the flaming skull that enacts penance on those deemed evil? Many consider Jason Aaron’s run on the character to be the definitive one, and frankly, it’s hard to argue when this run has so much going for it. It digs into Ghost Rider’s lore and expands it in ways that nobody will ever see coming, all while giving fans exactly the kind of monstrous fights and demonic threats they buy Ghost Rider comics for. It all culminates in one of the most epic fights ever put onto page, the Spirits of Vengeance against an evil angel in the streets of Heaven. What else do I need to say?

1) The Tomb of Dracula (1972)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If you were to read any Dracula comic book put out by Marvel, it should be his original series. This comic is a legitimate gothic masterpiece, setting an eerie atmosphere unmatched by anything else with a perfect mix of art and tone. It’s not the usual camp-filled horror, either, presenting a nuanced vampire lord that is as entertaining as he is terrifying to see in action. Of course, this is the series that gave us Blade, but somehow even the introduction of the best vampire hunter around takes a back seat to this mesmerizing, unnerving story. This comic captures you from the very beginning and sets up an atmosphere that is utterly perfect for a Halloween read.

So there we have ten of the most essential Marvel horror stories that you need to read this Halloween season. Which Marvel comic scared you out of your wits, and which other ones would you include on this list?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!