10 Marvel Heroes Overdue for Another Solo Ongoing Series

Marvel Comics took the idea of the superhero in new directions, riding these changes to success. Over the years, some of the best solo series in the history have been published by the House of Ideas, starring the greatest heroes ever. There are some characters who will always be published, with heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine, the Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, and many more all starring in books that fans love. Under those superstars, there are other characters popular enough to get their own series, with Marvel always looking for the next big thing. They’ve given some great characters books, but not all of them can last.

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Many characters have gotten their own books that ran for a bit and then ended. Some of the best of them haven’t had a book in a while, but they deserve another chance. These ten Marvel heroes need their own solo ongoing book again, showing the world that they are stars.

10) Juggernaut

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The X-Men’s “From the Ashes” status quo has been a minor disaster for a lot of reasons, but some characters have done well because of it, including Juggernaut. Cain Marko has been a hero on and off since the beginning of the 21st century after decades of going after his step-brother Professor X and his team. He’s one of the most beloved characters in X-Men (Vol. 7), and it’s about time that he got another solo book. He’s had several over the years, with his last ending in 2021. Fans love him, and it’s about time he got another chance at stardom.

9) Silver Surfer

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Marvel seems to believe that making the comics like the MCU will get movie fans to read comics, but all it does is anger comic readers (movie fans have never read comics in any appreciable numbers). Fantastic Four: First Steps introduced a female version of the Silver Surfer, so the comics did as well and it was basically DOA. However, that doesn’t mean that the original surfer of the spaceways shouldn’t return. Norrin Radd has had numerous series over the years, and it’s about time he got another one. He’s an amazing character and the cosmic side of Marvel needs a shot in the arm. Norrin can be that shot.

8) Spider-Woman

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Spider-Woman debuted in the ’70s, part of Marvel’s attempt to take advantage of the rising tide of feminism of that decade (Marvel has long used societal issues to prosper). She was semi-popular for a time and then faded away, but in the ’00s she became one of Marvel’s most inexplicable A-listers because of New Avengers. She got her own solo books for a while, but sales went down and she disappeared. Jessica Drew is a great character, and giving her a new solo series will introduce her to a whole new generation.

7) X-Man

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“Age of Apocalypse” is an X-Men classic, and it introduced readers to a character that was way better than he had any right to be: X-Man. Nate Grey was the Cable of the AoA universe, and was one of four mutants brought to the 616 after X-Men: Omega #1. His solo series ran until 2001, and has since then Marvel has completely dropped the ball with him. He’s an excellent character, with godlike psionic powers, and it’s about time that the House of Ideas found the right creative team to bring him back. He was on the cusp of superstardom in the mid to late ’90s, and he could easily get there again.

6) Maverick

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Maverick was enhanced by Weapon X, and has fought alongside and against Wolverine for decades. He became popular after his debut in the ’90s, eventually getting his own solo series. Since it ended, he’s went back to being a guest star/antagonist, running his own mercenary company. He was recently part of the ten-issue Deadpool/Wolverine series, reminding readers why he’s so great. A book following him and his group of mercenaries on missions could be money, as the character has the potential for so many amazing stories.

5) The Winter Soldier

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The Winter Soldier is another example of the failures of MCU synergy. Bucky Barnes was Captain America’s Golden Age sidekick, died, and then was brought back as the Winter Soldier in 2005. He was hot as the sun, eventually taking over for Captain America before going back to being the Winter Soldier. He had starred in Captain America and had his own series before his MCU debut made him into one of the most popular superheroes in the world, but since has only had one solo series, his big screen popularity not translating. He’s basically a supporting and team back character now, but he deserves another chance at solo stardom.

4) War Machine

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James Rhodes has been an important character in the Iron Man mythos for decades, even wearing the red and gold armor for a time. He was so successful as Iron Man that he was eventually given his own armor and became War Machine. Since then, he’s been a pretty solid B-lister, and has appeared in team books and solos series. He’s a character with a great look, awesome personality, and connections to numerous important characters. He’s ready for another close-up.

3) Hawkeye II

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Kate Bishop seemed like a hero on the cusp of stardom for a long time. She was introduced as a member of Young Avengers, taking up the mantle of Hawkeye after Clint Barton’s death. She co-starred in Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye series, and would soon become a star in her own right under the pen of writer Kelly Thompson. However, even after her MCU debut in Hawkeye, she’s only had a single series. Everyone loves Kate and it’s long past time for her to get another book.

2) Hercules

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Hercules is one of Marvel’s foremost bruisers, and beloved by just about anyone who has read Avengers comics for any period of time. He’s mostly been either a team or supporting character, but has had his own solo books. The Prince of Power has been gone for a while now, but he’s perfect for another solo series. He’s just a fun character to read about, and his place as a member of the pantheon of Greek mythology gives him loads of characters that he could interact with. He has connections across the Marvel Universe, and it’s time we got to see him on his own again (with his boyfriend Noh-Varr as a supporting character).

1) Gambit

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Gambit is one of Marvel’s most popular mutants, and there was a time when he seemed like he was the next Wolverine. Fans love him, whether they be comic readers or people who were introduced to him in X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men ’97, and Deadpool and Wolverine. Gambit had a flashback series a few years ago and is about to get an origin miniseries from creator Chris Claremont, but those aren’t stories set in the present and they were both miniseries. It’s about time we got another Gambit book set in the present day. He’s become a way better character over the decades, and it’s about time he had his own solo ongoing again.

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