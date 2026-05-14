7 DC Characters With the Biggest Egos, Ranked

DC Comics has been home to some of the most iconic heroes and villains in modern fiction. With such popularity both in-universe and in the real world, many of these characters develop immense egos. These characters can range from multi-billionaires with endless resources to literal gods who can smite entire planets in an instant and are worshiped by countless followers. Even among the superhero community, there are plenty of people who believe their own hype and constantly brag about how great they are, even as they’re fighting the forces of evil. Whether heroes or villains, such massive arrogance leaves these characters on everyone else’s nerves.

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Many of DC’s heroes and villains can certainly live up to their own hype as they can level mountains and obliterate planets. Still, big egos often lead to people making huge mistakes, and heroes and villains are no different. These are the most abrasive and egotistical characters across the DC Universe.

7) Guy Gardner

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The loose-cannon Green Lantern Guy Gardner is a hero whose arrogant attitude always gets him in trouble with both the Justice League and the Green Lantern Corps. Gardner is constantly fighting with other heroes when they try to tell him what to do or injure his very sensitive ego. Gardner also never misses a chance to show off how cool he thinks he is. There have been countless times when Gardner’s pride and thick-headedness have gotten him into serious problems. Luckily, he can oftentimes back up his own hype because he is, in fact, one of the most powerful Green Lanterns in the universe. Still, sometimes Gardner can bite off more than he can chew, which will periodically lead to Batman punching him in the face.

6) Booster Gold

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The time-traveling superhero Booster Gold is defined by his constant showboating and massive ego. Having traveled back in time to the present to get rich, Booster is always quick to slap his face onto any product if he thinks it will make him famous. He can often be very self-absorbed, even when saving the day, making sure to pose for the cameras. Booster is a case where at the same time he lives up to his own hype and doesn’t. On one hand, he is a powerful hero who is one of the primary defenders of the timestream. On the other hand, he can be very arrogant and make impulsive, stupid decisions that lead to a lot of problems for himself and others.

5) Joker

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Although Batman can sometimes be known to have a big ego, it’s nothing compared to his archnemesis, the Clown Prince of Crime. Like any clown, the Joker lives to be in the spotlight. The Joker is a maniacal egomaniac who needs everyone to know that he’s the smartest, most terrifying, and funniest villain of all time. Whenever he commits a crime, he has to make sure everyone knows he’s the one committing it. He absolutely can’t stand anyone trying to usurp his role as Gotham’s greatest criminal mastermind and rival to the Dark Knight. Anyone foolish enough to attempt such a thing will quickly find themselves the victim of the Joker’s wrath.

4) Brainiac

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As a 12th-level intellect, Brainiac views all other lifeforms as inferior. Inside his gigantic starship, Brainiac travels from planet to planet, shrinks and abducts one of their cities before destroying their homeworld. Brainiac believes himself to be the only person worthy of possessing all knowledge in the universe, and refuses to share it with creatures of lesser intelligence. Brainiac accurately proclaims himself to be the smartest being in the universe, and everyone of lower intellect is nothing more than a test subject to do with as he pleases. Fueled by his endless ego, Brainiac is under the delusion that everything in existence rightfully belongs to him, and he won’t rest until the entire universe is cataloged.

3) Sinestro

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Naming an entire Lantern Corps after yourself is a textbook example of a person having a high opinion of themselves. Even before Sinestro was banished from the Green Lantern Corps, he abused his power to take over his world and demanded that people constantly praise him. Sinestro believes that he’s the only person in the universe who can instill true order by means of oppression. Things didn’t get better when he founded the Sinestro Corps, which is equal parts a military force and a cult. Sinestro forces his recruits to undergo extensive reprogramming so they become extremely loyal to him and follow his every word as gospel.

2) Darkseid

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The big bad of DC Comics understandably has a massive ego. Darkseid is the Lord of Apokolips, where his word is law, and his subjects will kill and die for him without a second thought. Anyone who defies or even questions his demands will suffer unimaginable torment for all of eternity. Darkseid also won’t rest until he obtains the Anti-Life Equation, which will allow him to bend all of existence to his will. He sees every lifeform in the multiverse as his to claim, and he will destroy anyone who gets in his way. Darkseid certainly lives up to his own hype, as he can destroy the strongest entities in the multiverse with minimal effort. As the embodiment of all evil, Darkseid’s pride knows no bounds.

1) Lex Luthor

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The billionaire Lex Luthor may be a mere mortal, but his ego is beyond even the gods themselves. His entire identity is centered on the idea that he can’t stand the thought of anyone other than himself, let alone an alien like Superman, being the focal point of humanity. Luthor doesn’t care about anyone other than himself, and he lives only to see the world recognize him as the greatest person to have ever lived. The reason Luthor’s Warsuit doesn’t have a helmet is that he wants his face to be the last thing Superman sees before he dies. Luthor could easily fix the world’s problems, but he doesn’t because he views all other people as beneath him and unworthy of his brilliance. Luthor is the embodiment of pride.

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