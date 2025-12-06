10 X-Men Batman Could Beat (Ranked By How Hard It’d Be)

The X-Men are one of the most formidable teams in comics. The group’s entire ethos is all about training; half the reason they exist is to teach mutants how to use their powers. They train all the time, both against each other and against holographic versions of their greatest foes, all while mastering teamwork and becoming tougher than ever. Pick on one X-Man and you pick on them all. But, even if you are able to get one away from the rest of the group, it’s still going to be a tough fight. They’ve mastered using their powers in battle, and some of the most skilled fighters ever have called themselves X-Men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If there’s one hero who would have a great chance against the X-Men, either one at a time or as a group, it’s Batman. The Dark Knight knows how to battle just about anyone out there, whether they have superpowers or not. While he couldn’t defeat every member of the team, there are plenty of them that he could. These ten X-Men would fall to Batman, with some of the fights being tougher than others.

10) Havok

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Havok never gets a break. The younger brother of Cyclops has led his own mutant teams, and has some great powers, his plasma blasts making him quite formidable. However, he’s always laboring under a massive inferiority complex. He never feels good enough, despite how experienced and powerful he is, and Batman’s going to take advantage of that. He’ll be able to figure out how to use Havok’s low self esteem to get him to lower his guard or make a dumb mistake, and then a batarang to the head would put him down. If Alex could keep it together, this could be a great fight, but the Dark Knight knows how to play his opponents like a fiddle.

9) Jubilee

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Jubilee has become way tougher as the years have gone on. She’s mastered her “fireworks”, really bursts of plasma energy, and can do a lot of damage. She’s trained with some of the toughest members of the team, like Wolverine, so she’s also a pretty great hand to hand combatant. However, she’s also impulsive and Batman would be able to take advantage of that. Jubes often bites off more than she can chew right off the bat in a fight, and that’s going to allow Batman to take her down rather quickly.

8) Gambit

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Gambit is a very tough cookie, and a fight between him and Batman would be amazing. However, it wouldn’t go as well for Gambit as his fans like to think. Remy is more agile and has better long range attacks, but he’s always been a bit too arrogant and cocksure. Batman knows how to play someone like Gambit, and that would make this an easy fight. Remy is smart in combat, but Batman is smarter, and he’s stronger and more skilled. He’d get the drop on the mutant, keeping it close so the X-Man couldn’t use his powers to their utmost extent, taking away his main advantage. It would be a short but furious battle, and Batman would be the last man standing.

7) Bishop

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bishop is one of the great mutant anti-heroes, but that’s not going to help him much against Batman. Batman is better than Bishop at just about everything, and the mutant’s only advantage are his powers. However, since Batman doesn’t have energy powers to recharge Bishop’s reserves, every powered attack the mutant uses drains his battery. Batman can outfight Bishop no sweat, and while his powers will give him something of an advantage, it’s not going to be enough to take the Dark Knight out. Bishop will put up a good fight, and it won’t be easy, but it will still end in a loss.

6) Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men are amazing heroes and a big reason for that is Cyclops. Scott Summers has helped train the team to perfection, and is one of the best strategists in the Marvel Universe, if not the best. If there’s someone out there who can match Batman’s tactical skill, it’s him but that doesn’t mean that he’ll be able to beat him in a one on one battle. Cyclops’s powers make him dangerous, but it’s not like Batman hasn’t dealt with way more powerful skills. Once he realizes how important the visor is to Cyclops’s powers, well, that’s going to be it. He’ll knock it off, forcing Scott to keep his eyes closed so as not to hurt innocent people, and a blind man is an easy win for the Dark Knight.

5) Kitty Pryde

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Kitty Pryde is a master of defense, her phasing powers allowing her to control the flow of a battle. She’s been fighting evil since she was 13 and was trained by the best fighters on the planet, including Wolverine and Ogun. Batman has dealt with phasing before, so that’s not going to be a problem for him. This fight is going to take longer because Kitty is very good at striking and fading for the counterattacks. However, Batman is much, much faster than she is. It’ll take him some time and some failed attacks, but he would eventually be able to get one hard shot in, enough to rattle her. Once he rattles her, he has her. She’s good, but she’s not Batman good.

4) Psylocke

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One would imagine that Psylocke could beat Batman because of her telepathic powers, but the Dark Knight is best friends with Martian Manhunter. He knows how to deal with telepathic attacks, and has multiple personalities he created for that reason. He knows how to trick someone reading his mind, and it would come down to a martial arts battle between the two of them. That would be a tough fight for the Dark Knight, but he’d still be able to take the win. Psylocke would get some good shots in, and definitely test him, but she’s not going to be able to take him down.

3) Magik

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magik has a huge advantage over Batman because of her magical skills. She’s an expert at using her portals in combat, and her sword skills give him her a lot of offensive oomph. However, she doesn’t really bring anything to the fight that Batman can’t deal with. He’s trained against magic users with heroes like Zatanna and Doctor Fate, and is a way better fighter than Magik. She likes to fight a lot, and that’s something that Batman could use against her. He’d get her to stick her neck out a little too far to get the win against him, and that would give him the chance he needs to take her out.

2) Archangel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

I’m going to level with you: the only reason Archangel is this high up is because he can fly. While his organic metal wings are dangerous weapons, the fact that he can stay out of an enemy’s reach and rain poison-tipped razor flechettes down on foes make him tough for someone who can’t fly. However, this is Batman. Flight isn’t something that he can’t deal with, since he’s battled plenty of flying enemies. His whole plan in this fight would be to get Archangel to come to him or to cut the distance between them, and use his arsenal of weapons against the mutant. This would be a long fight, but once Batman comes up with a plan, it’s not going to take forever.

1) Nightcrawler

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nightcrawler is one of the best X-Men, and he would give Batman an amazing fight. Theoretically, Batman is a better fighter, because he knows more about fighting than Kurt, but the mutant’s fighting skill is enhanced to godlike levels because of his teleporting powers. It’s a power that Batman isn’t used to going up against, and it gives the German mutant a huge movement advantage. However, he does have to get up close and personal with Batman at times, and that’s going to lose the fight for him. Bruce Wayne is ridiculously strong, and once he gets one good shot on Kurt, it’s going to slow the mutant down. Slowing him down is all Batman needs, breaking up the fast pace that ‘Crawler uses to win. It’ll still be a difficult fight for Gotham’s greatest hero, but it wouldn’t be one that he lost.

What X-Men do you think could beat Batman? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!