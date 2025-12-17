5 Amazing Marvel Comics Crossovers That Weren’t With DC

We all know about the incredible amount of crossovers Marvel Comics has had with its biggest competitor, DC Comics. Heck, we just got a new one for the first time in over 20 years with Marvel and DC’s Deadpool and Batman crossover. And that train is going to keep going well into next year with the upcoming Superman and Spider-Man crossover. But as much as the Big Two have played ball over the years, there are plenty of other franchises that the House of Ideas has interacted with in crossovers that drove fans wild.

While I’m not as big a fan of Marvel as I am of DC Comics, I can always appreciate a good crossover. And Marvel has had some doozies over the years. Going back to read Invincible’s official crossover with Spider-Man was a real trip, as was Godzilla’s recent battle with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. And that’s not even getting into the sheer insanity that is Archie Meets the Punisher. Marvel has had a lot of great non-DC crossovers, so read on to discover a handful that really showcase just how wild the publisher has gotten.

5. New Avengers/Transformers

New Avengers was one of the most popular properties in the 2000s. So it’s no surprise when Marvel offered the team up for a crossover with the Transformers, a property that was equally as hot in the mid ‘00s. The crossover sees the world on the brink of war thanks to the machinations of Doctor Doom and the Decepticons. The New Avengers and Autobots work together and, as one would expect, save the day. It’s a pretty straightforward tale, but for the novelty alone, it’s really cool to see these two franchises mesh together.

4. Marvel’s Predator and Alien Crossovers

After Disney acquired 20th Century Studios by way of the Fox deal nearly a decade ago, the world opened up for Marvel Comics to start making comics based on properties like Alien and Predator, which they have. But Marvel went a step further and has done crossovers with both properties. Both terrifying sci-fi monsters have battled Marvel’s greatest heroes in books like Predator vs. Wolverine, Alien vs. Captain America, and Predator Kills the Marvel Universe. All of them have something going for them and there seems to be no stopping these exciting, bloody affairs.

3. Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe

2025 was a big year as Godzilla returned to the Marvel Universe for the first time in close to five decades. Marvel Comics released a series of unconnected one-shots like Godzilla vs. Hulk or Godzilla vs. Spider-Man. But it all came to a head over the summer when Marvel Comics published Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe. And yes, that book more than lived up to its name, as the King of the Monsters went on a rampage that even the greatest Marvel heroes couldn’t stop. If you’re a kaiju fan, you’re definitely going to want to check this crossover out.

2. Marvel Team-Up #14

It’s wild how Robert Kirkman was able to make an official crossover with Spider-Man canon in Invincible, but that’s exactly what happened in Marvel Team-Up #14. Set during the events of Invincible #33, Mark is transported to the Marvel Universe mid-battle with Angstrom Levy, where he teams up with Spider-Man to stop Doctor Octopus. While one could certainly read Invincible by itself and not miss a beat, this adventure is a must-read for any fan. After all, who could possibly hate a team-up where Mark gives Spider-Man grief over his superhero name?

1. Archie Meets the Punisher

For the life of me, I still don’t know how this was ever a thing, but in 1994, Punisher and Archie headlined a comic crossover. How did this happen exactly? Well, Frank Castle was hunting a criminal, one who looks suspiciously like Archie Andrews, and ends up in Riverdale. Thankfully, this doesn’t end with Frank wrongfully executing Archie (could you imagine?), but it still feels like a fever dream. That being said, it’s an incredibly amusing comic, and I would honestly love to see more crossovers swing for the fences with concepts as bizarre as this one.

