5 Best Comic Books Based on Video Games (And #1 Isn’t Isn’t Injustice)

We probably don’t really have to tell you this, but comics are about far more than superheroes. While tales of caped heroes going against fantastic villains have long been a major part of comics, it’s a storytelling format that works for so much more, particularly when it comes to adapting other forms of media. There are many great comics books that are actually adaptations of movies or television, as well as those that take their stories from video games. In fact, comic books and video games have a long and successful history of crossovers, with comics inspiring games, but usually the other way around as the stories from video games take on new life on the pages of comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a pairing that makes a lot of sense when you consider the visual nature of both video games and comics, but what really makes comic books based on video games shine is how much deeper you can get into the story — and some comics do this better than others. Here are the five best comic books that are based on video games and before you get too excited, Injustice isn’t on this list. We’re not saying it’s not a great comic, just that there are some others that are top notch and should be celebrated, too.

5) Tomb Raider (Top Cow)

The first of two Tomb Raider comic adaptations on this list, Top Cow’s original take on Lara Croft and her adventure is simply one of the best. Running from 1999 to 2005, Top Cow’s Tomb Raider series helped really flesh out and develop Lara Croft as a character, giving readers a bit more insight to who she is as a character and a heroine. It’s a depth that makes the stories and adventures as inspired by the video games all the more fun. It also has had lasting influence over the character in future adaptations.

Top Cow’s Tomb Raider would end up also crossing over to other titles in the overall Top Cow universe, which makes things even more interesting as readers got a chance to see Lara interact outside of her own story and world. These are great comics, no debate here.

4) The Last of Us: American Dreams (Dark Horse)

Dark Horse

Comics have an interesting place when it comes to The Last of Us. There’s an in-universe comic book, but there is also a comic book based on the game — specifically the prequel The Last of Us: American Dreams. Written by Neil Druckmann and published in 2013, the story explores Ellie’s story before the events of the game. The story specifically centers on her friendship with Riley as well as their various adventures and rebellious acts as they live in a military controlled quarantine zone.

The book takes readers up to the events of the Left Behind DLC for the game, but it also does a really great job on expanding on Ellie as a character. We learn a lot about her, her life in the orphanage, and how she learns many of the skills we see her utilize in the game. It’s a series that sheds a great deal of light on the character and the game — but it’s also enjoyable for those who have never played The Last of Us as well.

3) Tomb Raider (Dark Horse)

The second Tomb Raider series on this list comes from Dark Horse. Written by Gail Simone, Mariko Tamaki, and Rhianna Pratchett, the Dark Horse series is based on the 2013 reboot of the Tomb Raider games and gives us a fresh, reimagined origin for Lara Croft. In doing so, the comic series helps to redefine the character and expands her more human side. This Lara is a bit more vulnerable and a lot more nuanced. It has the effect of making her a more well-rounded and interesting character than we’ve ever seen before.

While the Top Cow series is arguably better, there’s just something about the Dark Horse series’ approach to Lara that feels just a bit more epic and is truly a great read.

2) Assassin’s Creed (Titan and Dark Horse)

Considering Assassin’s Creed is one of my favorite video games, I might be a touch biased here, but the Assassin’s Creed comic book series is actually pretty great. Because the scope of the video game is huge and complex, the comics help fill in a lot of the spaces and corners that the games simply cannot fully explore — and that’s what makes the comics so great.

The comics help explain a lot of the details in the games, but also really expands the overall world of the story. We get new adventures with some of the best game characters, and we also get into different settings that really flesh things out. It’s a rare case where the comics can almost stand on their own without the games at all.

1) Sonic the Hedgehog (Archie Comics)

There have been several comics based on Sonic the Hedgehog, but the series from Archie Comics will never be topped. The longest running licensed comic spanning nearly 300 issues, this Sonic comic does something extraordinary in that it connects to the game, yes, but also builds out its own world and continuity. It also manages to bring in the other adaptations of the Sonic story to present what might be the most complete take on the Sonic universe ever.

Archie’s Sonic the Hedgehog really helped define Sonic for many fans, including those who may never have played the game. It’s a legendary run and there may never be anything quite like it when it comes to comic book adaptations of video games ever again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!