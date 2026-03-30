5 Best DC Comics of March 2026, Ranked

Comic books are a hobby like no other. They are an endless stream of constant new stories featuring characters who have been around for decades and ones as new as last week. DC’s stories exist in one massive universe, with dozens of heroes sharing it like a sandbox, sometimes acting on their own, and sometimes working together to build something larger than any one character. Of course, with so many stories releasing every week, comics are also an expensive hobby. Time and money are major limiting factors for everyone, and they make staying up to date on every ongoing comic nearly impossible.

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Sometimes, you have to make compromises on what to read and what to skip, even when you don’t want to. Of course, committing to certain issues always carries a risk. What if you don’t like it and just wasted your money? We’re here to offer a solution. Today, we’re going to look at the five best DC comics from this month and talk about why, if you can only buy five comics, it should be these.

5) Batwoman (2026) #1

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Greg Rucka makes his dramatic return to the character he helped create, and it’s an instant homerun. It’s a perfect mix of starting anew and picking right where Rucka’s old work left off, seeing Batwoman thrust into battle with the Religion of Crime. The villains are more dangerous now than ever, especially as their evil lord, Darkseid, has become the multiversal threat of King Omega. They’re amping up their threat level more than ever, and plan to use our titular hero as their pawn. Just when it seems like the constant death broke Batwoman, she roars back with the sickest entrance in comics this year.

This comic is the perfect jumping-on point for a character who gets nowhere near the love she deserves. It’s also a fantastic continuation for longtime fans, with it perfectly slotting into the end of Rucka’s run. This issue is pure setup, but it’s the best kind, clearly laying groundwork for all kinds of fun symbolism and themes. It’s focused on Darkseid’s impact on the world, which is the kind of question we’ve all had since DC K.O. ended. It’s a great new series with tons of potential.

4) Absolute Wonder Woman #18

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Absolute line could all earn a place on this list, frankly, but Wonder Woman’s adventures have always been something special, even in that line. This issue saw her battle against the Suicide Squad continue, with Zatara being the biggest threat she’s faced thus far. Wonder Woman does battle against father and daughter witches in this issue, with one of the funnest and most interesting fights in the entire series going down between Diana and Zatanna. The action and art are top tier, but the book never forgets that Wonder Woman’s heart and the friendships she’s formed are her truest powers. All that, and it sets up for an absolute smackdown with a killer cliffhanger.

This issue highlights all of the strengths that make Absolute Wonder Woman the masterpiece that it is, but the biggest draw here is the peak of comic book action. Zatanna and Wonder Woman duke it out with a fluidity that only comic books can give, and Hayden Sherman’s art fires on all cylinders. The themes of love and bonds are on full display, and Diana’s dedication to preserving love is exactly the type of thing that this book excels at making people crave more of. This is more of the same for Wonder Woman, so if you’ve liked it so far, you’re going to love this.

3) Absolute Martian Manhunter #10

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

After the Agency tortured his name out of the Martian in issue #9, John Jones is gearing up for all-out war. Agent Rainbow attacked John with a psychedelic army that was as real as it was metaphorical. John fought a firefight and the endless hopelessness thrust onto him from Despair-the-Zero. He faces the harshness of the world, and in the end, comes to his own realization. The coolest part about this issue’s story is easily John taking the next steps on his journey to enlightenment. He shows everyone a whole new side to himself, and the reunion with the Martian promises a whole lot more of that upturn in the final two issues.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Absolute Martian Manhunter without mentioning the art. Javier Rodríguez is on a whole different level from everyone else in the industry in this series. This issue in particular has some of the strongest lighting and flow of the entire series so far, and that’s about as high a bar as you can have. Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou’s lettering is just as important and deserves praise all its own for how it works into the spectacular visuals. This is a feast for the eyes, and the story is downright transcendent.

2) Batman (2025) #7

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Dark Knight is called to Arkham Tower by none other than his worst enemy. For months, the Joker has been locked away as Patient Ten. Dr. Zeller’s invention, the Crown of Storms, has seemingly restored his sanity, and for the first time, the Joker feels remorse for everything he’s done. Even so, he’s still the Joker, and that means one thing. All he thinks about is Batman. The majority of this issue is a talk between the greatest enemies in comics, with the Joker insisting that they’re much more similar than they appear. In the end, he reveals the real reason he called Batman, which sets up for the bombastic battle that’s set to tear out Gotham’s heart.

This is a slow-burn issue. Where the others in Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez’s spectacular run have been packed with action, this one slows down to dig into the dynamic between comics’ best enemies. Don’t think that makes this issue boring, as it’s packed with tension and some of Jiménez’s most expressive work to date. There’s a four-page fold-out in the middle that I would pay an unholy amount to have as a poster. This is a must-read for every Batman fan, and for people looking for more psychological but still fun issues with their favorite heroes.

1) Superman (2023) #36

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman disappeared into the ether at the conclusion of DC K.O., but Metropolis still needs a defender. The torch of tomorrow has been picked up by none other than the best-redeemed hero of all, Superboy-Prime. He’s here to prove to everyone that he can be Superman, and that he can manage that “normal life” thing that he’s never had the chance to try. Everyone’s favorite loveable jerk/nerd hits the ground running. He sets up a new life for himself while taking down enemies, and the ending brings back a fan-favorite Superman villain in a brand-new way. It’s Prime time, baby!

This issue is everything a superhero comic should be. It starts with a legitimately heartwarming moment where Prime directly asks the reader to kick back, relax, and enjoy the ride. It’s pure fun and tackles Prime’s long road to becoming the hero he was always meant to be with a smile and a laugh. More than anything, Prime’s redemption arc is one of DC’s best stories in years, and it’s the perfect showcase of what Superman means to people. Superheroes make us better, and Prime knows that, which means he can embrace that fact and race into the number one spot of the genre we all love.

There are plenty more DC comics that deserve a pick-up, from the rest of the Absolute line to the DC/Marvel crossover, which only didn’t earn a place here because it’s a weird middle ground between the two companies. All of these comics deserve a look, but these are my top five for this month, and the ones that I think are the best bang for your buck.

What was your need-to-buy comic this month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!