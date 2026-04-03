5 MAD Spoofs That Every Batman Fan Needs to See

If you didn’t catch this week’s MAD About DC special, boy, did you miss out on some of the best Batman jokes in years. As is tradition for the past few years, DC Comics has published a special for April Fool’s Day. But unlike 2024’s Ape-Ril Special or last year’s Harley Quinn fart-focused comic, DC opted for a one-shot in the vein of its sister publication, MAD Magazine. Under the guidance of comic book funnyman Chip Zdarsky, some of the biggest names in comic books came together to lampoon their favorite (or least favorite) things about the DC Universe.

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This special took no prisoners, mocking everything from DC’s publishing trends to infamous moments in DC history. And yes, as the company’s biggest icon, Batman got more than a few jokes made at his and his franchise’s expense. Bruce’s relationship with the Bat-Family, the infamous death of Jason Todd, and the offbeat naming conventions of his enemies are just some of the hilarious spoofs featured in this special. If you haven’t had a chance to see this special for yourself, read on to see 5 of the greatest Batman gags from MAD About DC #1.

5. “Happy Birthday, Mr. Wayne”

What do you get for the man who has every bat-themed thing? Mariko Tamaki and Riley Rossmo assembled a one-page gag comic that answers that very question. “Happy Birthday, Mr Wayne” sees Batman surrounded by various gifts the Bat-Family have given Bruce, with specialized notes from each member and commentary from Batman about their choice of gift. It’s a short, but incredibly chuckle-worthy splash page, chock full of little details (including bats wearing party hats). If you like wholesome gags about Batman and his crew (ala Wayne Family Adventures), this is the spoof for you.

4. “Jason Todd – Vote Killer”

Andrew Wheeler and Stephen Byrne go for something a little less wholesome with “Jason Todd – Vote Killer”. In a parody of the advertisement that allowed fans to call in and decide Jason’s fate during “Death in the Family”, Red Hood takes center stage and demands an apology. The ad offers up two numbers, but only for the purpose of calling to apologize directly to Jason for voting to kill him. It’s a dark joke, and you can really feel Red Hood’s fury. But it’s so funny to see Jason threatening readers demanding a ‘sorry’ from over 5000 people.

3. “Batman Bored Game”

I absolutely love jokes that really indulge in meta humor, and Shannon Wheeler goes all out with “Batman Bored Game”. This comic gives fans a Batman-themed game to play, along with rules (such as they are). The board is positively filled with jokes about Batman lore as well as a few potshots at fans who take fandom just a little too seriously. I was particularly a fan of the jokes that mock how quickly DC is to create a new Batman spin-off or side series. It’s just a shame we can’t actually play the game without ruining the comic.

2. “The MAD Guide to Batman’s Villain’s Secret Identities!”

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl of team Ryan North and Erica Henderson reunites for “The MAD Guide to Batman’s Villain’s Secret Identities”. This spoof sees Batman come to the long overdue conclusion that his villains all have names related to their criminal persona (E. Nygma, Harleen Quinzel, etc). With that in mind, Batman starts scanning all of Gotham’s citizens looking for anyone else with suspicious names like Clay F. Ace or Cal Enderman. There’s even a great gag in here about Matt Fraction, the current Batman writer. It’s a simple gag, but a pretty funny one.

1. The MAD Fold-In

You just can’t have a MAD Magazine special without a fold-in, and MAD About DC #1 ends with one from Charles Soule and Ryan Browne. Batman is in the Batcave working out how to stop a technological threat that’s a danger to real creators everywhere. But as the fold-in asks, “What terrifying evil could finally defeat Batman once and for all?”. I really don’t want to give it away, but let me just say that the punchline works as a hilarious punchline and a grim warning to the future of comic books.

What was your favorite Batman gag from MAD About DC #1? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!