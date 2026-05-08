The Most Powerful Fantastic Four Member Became Galactus’s Newest Herald

Galactus has always been tied to the Fantastic Four. He debuted in Fantastic Four (1961) #48, after all, and has been both an ally and enemy to Marvel’s First Family ever since. The Planet Eater’s time with the Fantastic Four means that they’ve also gotten to know his array of Heralds very well. They are some of the Silver Surfer’s closest companions, having helped teach him about humanity. They introduced the Devourer of Worlds to Frankey Raye, which led to her becoming a Herald. Heck, Galactus once served as a future Franklin Richards’s Herald for a brief moment. Long story short, the Fantastic Four are intimately connected to Galactus’s Heralds, which makes the fact that one of their own became one, even temporarily, even more interesting.

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For several issues in Fantastic Four (2025), the titular family had been locked in combat with an evil version of Sue, who called herself the Invincible Woman. She seemed unstoppable, using her vast array of powers to trap and slowly murder Galactus. She chased the FF all the way to Earth, where their final, climactic battle shook the planet in issue #10. In the aftermath, the situation could only be resolved by Galactus granting our Sue with a portion of his Power Cosmic. It didn’t last for very long, but in those few moments, she was a Herald of Galactus, and she showed the universe what she’s really capable of.

The Invincible Will of the Invisible Woman

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The evil Sue arrived on Earth with the intent to burn it to the ground. Some of Marvel’s best heroes united to bring her down, but nobody could match her mastered powers. She ripped through SHIELD’s defences like paper and took her time torturing Deadpool and Wolverine when she discovered they could heal. Not even everyone working together could do more than annoy her. When she got bored with the conflict, she tried to unleash a microwave powerful enough to cook the atmosphere. Thankfully, our Sue revealed that she laid a trap to bounce that energy back at her, taking her down and saving the day. Of course, the heroes still had to rescue Galactus.

The Invincible Woman condensed so much energy into one point that a singularity formed in Galactus’s wound. Sue tried to focus Johnny’s fire into a laser to dissipate the singularity, but he couldn’t generate enough heat. Then, Galactus shared a portion of his power with Sue, transforming her into a Silver Surfer-like state. With this new strength, she bent the light of a nearby star, but even that wasn’t enough. She needed more. She borrowed light from every star visible in the sky, creating a universal laser that saved Galactus. As if that wasn’t enough, after her Power Cosmic faded, Sue experimented with a compass. She might not have mastered it yet, but she learned that she had the same potential as the Invincible Woman.

A New Direction for an Underrespected Powerhouse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Sue Storm has long since been the strongest member of the Fantastic Four. She was introduced as the weakest, with her invisibility granting no real offensive capability, but she’s blossomed into something much greater over the years. Heck, even before the “Invincible Woman” arc showed us the depths of her potential, Sue turned the entire crust of the Earth invisible in issue #2 of this series. Sue has the potential to bring down the world, and her becoming Galactus’s herald was a major step in her gaining the recognition she deserves. Sure, Sue has an incredible show of strength here and there, but it’s rare to see stories consistently focus on her power, which needs to change.

I’m not saying that Sue should remain as one of Galactus’s Heralds or anything like that, but it was nice to see her get such an awesome power boost. It perfectly complemented her long history with the Devourer of Worlds, and seeing her forge a laser out of the universe’s light is the type of visual that sticks with you for a long time. Sue is the current leader of the Fantastic Four and their strongest member, so she more than deserves to have that level of respect put on her name. It’s about time that the Invisible Woman stops being invisible to the public eye. She’s a star waiting to happen, and her family would more than support her stepping into the power-scaling spotlight.

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