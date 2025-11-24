5 Unmissable 2026 DC Comics That Were Just Announced (But You’ll Have To Wait)

For DC Comics fans, it doesn’t get better than the day when solicitations drop. Months ahead of their release date, publishers like DC issue solicitations roughly three months ahead. These solicitations are generally used for comic book retailers to help them know what books to order in advance for their customers. But solicitations aren’t just for comic shop managers, as fans also utilize the drops to scan for new series, glean information for upcoming story arcs, or simply just to marvel at all the cover art that comes with each batch.

Now with the latest solicitations, fans have a good idea of what’s in store for DC Comics in February of 2026. It’s going to be a big month with DC Comics nearing the end of its major DC K.O. event. Not to mention, the revival of the Vertigo line kicks off this month as well. And with Valentine’s Day smack dab in the middle of the month, we’re getting a romantic special to boot. Read on to discover 5 amazing books from DC Comics that you’re certainly not going to miss next February.

5. Superman: Chains of Love Special #1

If it’s February, that must mean love is in the air. While DC Comics generally releases some Valentine’s Day-themed anthology around this time of year, Dan Slott and Leah Williams are teaming up with Ig Guara and Rosi Kampe for a romantic feature with Superman: Chains of Love #1. Love is found in the weirdest place when the Creeper and Livewire get together and forge not just a relationship, but a new media outlet to rival The Daily Planet. This comic isn’t a metahuman meet-cute story, but a big building block for Superman’s lore in 2026.

4. Bleeding Hearts #1



DC’s iconic Vertigo line has been gone for quite some time, but the imprint is back with a handful of exciting stories. Among all the amazing writers and artists onboard is Deniz Camp and Stipian Morian, the creative team behind the smash-hit 20th Century Men, with their new series, Bleeding Hearts. In a world where zombies have become the dominant species, a zombie named Poke’s heart starts beating again, allowing him to see humans as more than food. Given what Camp and Morian did with their last collaboration, expectations are high with this one.

3. DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1

After the big announcement that DC Comics’ big event, DC K.O., was going to include official crossovers with characters like Homelander and Sub-Zero, everyone was wondering where they’d fit in. Jeremy Adams is taking point on this unpredictable tale with Carmine di Giandomenico, Ronan Cliquet, and others in DC K.O.: Boss Battle #1. Personally, I have no idea what to expect with this title. But seeing Samantha from Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees getting into a fight with someone like Joker or Green Lantern? Let’s be real, that’s something we all want to see.

2. Absolute Wonder Woman #17

If there’s a book that’s been hitting consistently in the Absolute line, it’s Absolute Wonder Woman. February continues to showcase Diana’s struggle against Veronica Cale as she dispatches villain after villain to rein in Wonder Woman. And how do you top off the introduction of Absolute Zatanna? By bringing in Absolute Giganta, of course! Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman bring the classic foe in Absolute Wonder Woman #17. And judging from the cover, this version is going to put Diana through the ringer as she faces off her biggest super-villain yet.

1. DC K.O. #4

DC K.O. is nearing its end, and the creative team isn’t holding back as the story starts to wrap up. The tournament has winnowed down to the Final Four, and Darkseid can’t afford for the fighters to become King Omega. So he unleashes his ultimate threat, Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman to take out those left in the competition. Why are they fighting for Darkseid, and what’s going to happen when they fight the Prime heroes? I have no answer for either one, but I am incredibly excited to see it happen in DC K.O. #4 next February.

What DC Comics book are you looking forward to most next February? Let us know in the comments or head over to the ComicBook Forum!