6 Best Romance Comics That Define the Genre

While we think of comics as the world of superheroes and villains, the medium is actually a vast wonderland full of many genres. If superhero stories aren’t your thing, that’s okay because there will still be something for you on the pages of comics, be you a fan of horror, sci-fi, or even romance. Yes, romance comics are a thing and they were particularly popular during the Golden Age of Comics in the 1940s and the 1950s. When superhero comics fell out of favor after World War II, publishers looked for new audiences and genre comics were born — and romance comics got their start thanks to legendary creators Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

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In the decades since, romance comics have seen ebbs and flows in their popularity, but they remain an iconic part of the comic book industry. The classic offer a glimpse into the rich history of the medium on a whole while more contemporary romances show just how influential those classics were and how far the genre has come. Here are six of the best romance comics ever created. While we aren’t getting into specific issues necessarily and are more looking at overall titles, these selections still represent the best of the best in a genre that, at one point in time, had more than 150 titles on the newsstand at any given time.

6) Young Romance

We’re starting this list off strong with the original romance comic, Young Romance. The first Young Romance was published in 1947 and was published by the Crestwood Publications imprint Prize Comics. Created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby, the title would ultimately run for 124 consecutive issues under the Prize imprint and then 84 more after being picked up by DC Comics when Crestwood stopped making comics. Over the life of the title, various writers and artist would contribute to the stories and art, including Simon and Kirby themselves.

The book was an instant hit, so much so that by the third issue the print run had to be tripled and the book had to go on a monthly schedule. The title also spawned additional titles to capitalize on the success, titles that also saw Simon and Kirby creating them. The books in total were so popular that Simon and Kirby reached a measure of financial success from them as well. Young Romance was unlike anything before it, geared for “more adult readers of comics” and it worked.

5) Young Love

Made in the wake of the success of Young Romance, Young Love launched in 1959 (as All For Love) and, like Young Romance before it, was created by Simon and Kirby and also was published by Crestwood/Prize and, later, DC. Young Love also was a successful book and followed a similar concept as its main, companion title, but differed slightly in that it was geared more towards young women. The book ultimately ended publication in July 1977 with issue #126.

What’s cool about Young Love is that, during its run, it featured art by some genuinely incredible artists, including not just Simon and Kirby, but Mort Meskin, Leonard Starr, and John Romita Sr.

4) Mister Miracle

Yes, we did just put Mister Miracle as a romance comic and no, it wasn’t a mistake. While Jack Kirby’s Mister Miracle wasn’t exactly intended to be a romance comic — it’s one of the four titles that were part of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World — that doesn’t mean it’s doesn’t actually work well within the romance genre he helped to create almost 30 years previously.

While much of the Mister Miracle book really is a straight up superhero action adventure, once Barda becomes a key part of the story, that’s when the romance comes in and as romance in comics goes, it doesn’t get much better than Scott and Barda. While the title is missing the melodramatic elements that made books like Young Love and Young Romance so important and groundbreaking in terms of creating the specific romance genre, the story of Scott and Barda within Mister Miracle is the perfect superhero application of things. Go back and read Mister Miracle as though it’s a romance. You’ll thank me.

3) Strangers in Paradise

Courtesy of Abstract Studios

Terry Moore’s Strangers in Paradise didn’t exactly start out as a romance comic. It was really more of a slice-of-life book that would find itself spreading into other genres, but one of those genres is romance with its story of a love triangle between two girls and a guy.

Another example of how the romance genre of comics has changed and evolved, Strangers in Paradise is basically one long story that incorporates all of the sensational and interesting things that romance comics of the ‘50s and ‘60s started to explore, just in one package. You have crime and thriller tones, humor, action, and of course, romance.

Yes, another classic Simon-Kirby romance book on this list, but this one is unique for a few reasons. My Date Comics was another genre first for Simon and Kirby in that this was the first ever romance humor comic. This book created a completely separate genre from the romance genre. It was published by Hillman Periodicals and technically predates Young Romance. Some people consider this one to be the true “first” when it comes to the overall romance genre in comics, but one can argue that it’s a little different with its humor element. It’s positive reception is what would ultimately lead to Young Romance.

However, My Date Comics lasted for just four issues, ending it’s run in January 1948. Simon and Kirby used the initial success of My Date to get their deal with Crestwood for Young Romance which would go on to be genre-defining but this one has its place, too.

1) Love Everlasting

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Written by Tom King with art by Elsa Charretier, Love Everlasting is in many ways an homage to those early romance comics created by Simon and Kirby, but with a unique twist. In the book, a woman named Joan discovers that every time she and her love declare eternal love for one another, she gets thrown into a new romantic story reminiscent of those classic love stories from the comics.

It’s a cool concept book that pays homage to the classic romance comics while also blending in some psychological horror. It is a fascinating look at the influence those early romance comics has had while also giving readers something completely new — and the art is absolutely glorious as well.

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