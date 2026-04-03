7 Comics Where Wolverine Fought Other Heroes

Wolverine is one of Marvel Comics‘ most cantankerous characters, and he’s proven that numerous times over the years. When he was first introduced, he was a mouthy loner but he’s softened over the years, becoming every mutant’s gruff uncle. Outside of the X-Men, he clashed with numerous heroes philosophically and these differences have led to him coming to blows with some many times over the decades. Nowadays, he’s basically everyone’s best friend; they understand that he’s sarcastic and taciturn, but they also know that when it comes to down it he’s the best person to have fighting alongside them. He is the best there is at what he does, after all.

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Looking back over the long history of the ol’Canucklehead, there are some excellent fights between him and numerous Marvel heroes. Many of these fights are rather well-known, but there are others that a lot of readers don’t know about and should definitely check out. These seven comics revolve around Wolverine battling Marvel heroes, and they are fantastic.

7) Cyclops — X-Men: Schism #4-5

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Wolverine and Cyclops’s grudge went on years, but it rarely actually came to an out and out fight. All of that changed with X-Men: Schism #4 and #5, by Jason Aaron, Alan Davis, and Adam Kubert. The two of them came to blows when Cyclops ordered Temper (then known as Oya) to kill a bunch of Hellfire Club goons to save a museum full of humans. Logan got very angry about having a child kill and the two went at it. The fight over these two issues is straight-up brutal, and while they end up teaming up against a powerful new Sentinel, the fight destroyed their friendship for years to come.

6) Hank Pym — Avengers vs. X-Men #4

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Hank Pym is one of Marvel’s most important heroes, but he hasn’t reached the popularity of some others. He and Wolverine haven’t had too many clashes, and their best is brutally short. Avengers vs. X-Men pit the two teams against each other over the Phoenix Force, with Logan working with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Avengers vs. X-Men #4, by Ed Brubaker and John Romita Jr., was advertised as a battle between the ol’Canucklehead and Captain America over the fate of Hope Summers, and it was a slobberknocker. However, Cap had an ace in the hole in the form of Pym. Wolvie got the advantage, but then Pym sucker-punched the mutant. Cap hit him again, and then Pym kicked him out of the Quinjet.

5) Gambit — Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #277

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Gambit is one of the most popular mutants ever, and his early days with the X-Men were extremely contentious. He clashed with numerous characters, especially Wolverine, and this came to a head in Uncanny X-Men #277, by Chris Claremont and Jim Lee. The team was battling the Warskrulls on Chandrilar, the throne world of the Shi’Ar Empire, and Logan and Remy came to blows because he didn’t trust the Cajun. Gambit actually won the fight, out-thinking and fighting the Canadian mutant. Wolvie would get his win back a few issues later, but this little fight shocked a lot of readers.

4) Captain America — Captain America (Vol. 1) #404

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Captain America has starred in some weird stories (his book in the ’50s was called Captain America’s Weird Tales), but “Man and Wolf” is easily one of the weirdest. This ’90s story from the late great Mark Gruenwald and Rik Levins saw Cap turn into Capwolf, with Wolverine and Cable (at the time more popular characters) showing up to boost sales. In Captain America (Vol. 1) #404, the two heroes clash, with the lycanthropic Sentinel of Liberty defeating the mutant. The two of them have fought several times over the years, but this one is the most bizarre.

3) Shang-Chi: X-Men (Vol. 2) #61

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Shang-Chi is sold as the greatest hand to hand fighter in the Marvel Universe, especially since his MCU debut. However, there was a time when he wasn’t an unbeatable fighter whose martial arts skills basically made him a superhuman. X-Men (Vol. 2) #62, by Scott Lobdell, Ben Raab, and Carlos Pacheco, saw the martial artist handed a pretty grievous loss by Canada’s second hairiest superhero. Shang-Chi and the X-Men were investigating the same mysterious enemy, and he and Wolverine end up clashing. In a three-page fight, Logan, at the time without his adamantium, is able to completely and totally overwhelm the Master of Kung-Fu. He’d win their later fights, but he was completely dog-walked in this one.

2) Spider-Man: Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine #1-6

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Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine#1-6, by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert, is an amazing story and it’s one that every fan of both characters should read. The two heroes are thrown through the time stream, and end up clashing numerous times over the series. Wolverine mostly gets the better of Spidey in these fights, and they’re beautifully rendered by Marvel legend Kubert. This story would end with the two of them becoming the best of friends, their fights leading them to a greater understanding.

1) Hulk — World War Hulk: X-Men #2

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Hulk and Wolverine have battled it out for years, and they’ve had some amazing fights. When fans think of their fights, they often think of the amazing The Incredible Hulk #340, but there are numerous great fights between them and one that doesn’t get enough credit is the one in World War Hulk: X-Men #2, by Christos Gage and Andrea Di Vito. The first issue saw the Worldbreaker go to the X-Mansion to take his revenge on Professor X, ending with the X-Men standing between them. Wolverine jumped into battle against his old foe in issue #2, and was completely outclassed. Hulk destroys him in an entertaining fight with gorgeous art from Di Vito.

What’s your favorite fight between Wolverine and another Marvel hero? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!