7 DC Characters Who Are Long Overdue For Justice League Membership

The Justice League is the greatest team in DC Comics history. Joining the Justice League was a massive deal for the heroes who joined the team: it meant that a hero had made it to the highest possible level. The Justice League has expanded numerous times over the years. Sometimes, the team is just the Big Seven (Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Latern, Aquaman, and either Martian Manhunter or Cyborg); other times, it’s an entire army of heroes where basically anyone can be recruited. The Justice League faces the biggest threat in the multiverse, so really, they need to have access to nearly every powerful and/or skilled hero on the planet.

However, even with this idea that every hero is potentially a member of the Justice League, there are plenty of heroes who readers have never seen on the team – heroes who absolutely deserve a spot on the roster.

These 7 heroes below should all be members of the Justice League, and it’s long past time for them to join.

7) Raven

The Teen Titans have some amazing members, heroes who have grown and changed over the years. The Teen Titans were always thought of as the next generation of heroes, and that they would become members of the Justice League. However, this actually rarely happened over the years. There have been some former Titans that joined the League, but one of the most powerful in the team’s history hasn’t: Raven.

Raven is a powerful magic user, and while her dark side and evil father Trigon have made her liable to go crazy for short periods of time, she’s worth the effort. Raven is powerful on exactly the kind of level that the Justice League needs, giving them the a skilled magic user. Raven is usually relegated to the Titans or helping train the Teen Titans, but a Justice League berth is long overdue.

6) Cassie Sandsmark

Cassie Sandsmark was the second Wonder Girl. She was a founding member of Young Justice, a team that was meant to be the junior Justice League, and would later join a new version of the Teen Titans. Cassie is one of the most skilled heroes of her generation, and yet she’s never really graduated out of the teen teams.

This is very unfair, as Cassie’s actually been ready for Justice League status for a long time. Cassie has been a team leader, and is one of Wonder Woman’s most trusted allies. The former Wonder Girls don’t really have a lot of luck when it comes to joining the Justice League, and this has held Cassie back a lot. She’s always been a mature, tough hero, and the day is long past that she should have been on the Justice League.

5) Superboy

There have been several notable Superboys over the years, but the best has always been Conner Kent. Conner is a clone of Superman (with Lex Luthor’s DNA added to stabilize his genes) and has been fighting evil since the death of Superman.

Superboy was a brash yet powerful hero for years, known for his flippant attitude and tendency to punch first. He is another founder of Young Justice and a former Teen Titan, and has helped battle numerous threats. In recent years, he’s joined the Superman family on a more regular basis, learning the ropes from Superman and Supergirl. Superboy is a much better hero than he’s ever been before; he’s more mature and skilled. And yet Connor is in something of a holding pattern, and joining the Justice League would be the perfect next step.

4) Tim Drake

Robin is one of comics’ greatest concepts, introducing readers to the teen hero. There have been five Robins over the history of the DC Multiverse (six if you count Carrie Kelly from The Dark Knight Returns), and Robin is usually known as a Teen Titan. This makes a lot of sense for the Robins in their younger days, which brings us to Tim Drake. Tim Drake is still Robin, but he’s no longer a teen sidekick. The former leader of Young Justice and the Teen Titans is an adult hero and one of the most skilled vigilantes on the planet. The only thing seemingly holding him back from being a member of the Justice League is that he’s still a Robin.

Tim Drake is an amazing hero, and he should be a member of the Justice Legaue, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. If it seems weird to have a Robin on the Justice League, then just let him take up the Red Robin mantle or something. Tim is exactly the kind of hero that should be on the League, and we need that sooner rather than later.

3) Donna Troy

Donna Troy is one of the greatest heroes of her generation. Donna was trained by the Amazons after she was saved from an orphanage fire by Wonder Woman, and would be given a portion of Diana’s own power that she could help her “sister” battle evil in Man’s World. Donna Troy is a founding member of the Teen Titans and has led the team.

Donna actually joined the Justice League once, right before Flashpoint, when Dick Grayson had become Batman and led the team. However, since then, she has been retconned out of existence and then brought back, and her legacy with the Justice League has been completely forgotten by many DC fans out there. Donna is something special in the superhero community, but she’s been a perennial B-lister for decades. The best way to kick her into the next level is to put her on the Justice League, and make a huge deal out of it.

2) Miss Martian

Martian Manhunter is one of the Justice League’s most important and powerful members. He’s held multiple positions in the team, even leading the group. Martians are powerful combatants, and the Justice League would be better off if the other Martian hero of the DC Multiverse joined the team — Miss Martian.

Miss Martian has been a member of the Teen Titans and the Titans, but she’s rarely gotten a chance to be a big time hero. She has all of the same powers as Martian Manhunter, and her White Martian heritage means that she can transform into combat forms that Martian Manhunter can’t. Miss Martian could be the next big DC hero if the publisher played it right, and the best way to start that would be to put her on the Justice League.

1) Nightwing

Nightwing is one of the most important heroes in the history of the DC Multiverse. He was the first superhero sidekick, a founder of the Teen Titans and Titans, and was the first sidekick to graduate to his own heroic mantle. Nightwing even took Batman’s place twice over the years, proving that he was one of the greatest heroes ever.

Dick Grayson has been a member of the Justice League before — he led the team as Batman and has been a back-up member — but he’s never joined the big team full-time as Nightwing. Dick has become one of the most important heroes in the metahuman community, and it’s long past time that he join the Justice League, proper. He’s right below the Trinity when it comes to importance, and that should be a ticket an automatic ticket to the League.

