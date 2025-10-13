7 DC characters Who Need a Horror Series

Horror and DC Comics go hand in hand. With DC having the reputation of being the “darker” company, they’ve often embraced the title for any type of subject they want to tell. During the ’80s, their books became a lot darker and scarier, eventually leading to their iconic Vertigo imprint. Books like Batman & Robin and Batman: Dark Patterns are just two examples of books using that imprint to their advantage. Adding supernatural or even straight-up body horror as a new threat for the Dark Knight. With the success of those two titles, it’s made us wonder, who else should have a horror book?

As good as horror stories can wrap themselves around our favorite heroes in DC comics, it works far better for some than others. While I love horror and Superman, I don’t think these two would fit that well together in a title. Sure, it would be interesting to see it done correctly, but he fits more firmly in the sci-fi world rather than the mystical side. As much as I love both, it’s a bit like oil and water, and I think I speak for a lot of us when I say this, but it’s not the right time for a dark Superman story now, either.

7) Wonder Woman

We’ve slowly been getting this in the pages of Absolute Wonder Woman; however, main continuity Diana would thrive in a horror title. Yes, she was leading Justice League Dark for a time, but I mean solo Diana in a horror series. Have her investigate some dark mythology that will end up with her fighting Lovecraftian creatures, and it’s a certified hit.

Take it a step further and have her deal with some of those threats in JLD by herself, or throw in elements like The Green and The Red, or even The Rot. It’s something we haven’t seen a whole lot of from her, but it could add a lot to what she is and how she overcomes everything she’s been dealt.

6) Robin (Tim Drake)

Tim Drake is the one Robin who always feels lost in the mix. Nightwing has his dark story elements, but never goes into horror. Red Hood is always dealing with crime and his own traumas, and Damian has his hands full with ghosts in Batman & Robin. Tim has nothing outside at present, although it will likely change with the new Batman series. But as the greatest detective of the bunch, Tim solving mysterious Gotham cold cases would give him the essential edge he’s missing.

Sure, cold cases aren’t inherently supernatural, but they can lead to serial killers and dark conspiracies in a city that’s most definitely haunted/cursed. There are so many things you can draw inspiration from; have Tim take on cases in the vein of films like Longlegs, Weapons, Se7en, Zodiac, and the possibilities are endless. There’s not a whole lot you’d have to add, except maybe a solo Tim as Robin book.

5) Supergirl

Horror may not work with Superman, but Supergirl has the grit and edge along with a hopeful side, so horror is more up her alley as a whole. She lends herself to darker stories like Woman of Tomorrow; there’s enough grit in it to make you admire her character and tenacity. I love Sophie Campbell’s Supergirl series; after that, just throw Kara into space, finding cosmic entities that are fueled purely by dread.

Another option would be to take some inspiration from Phillip Kennedy Johnson’s Green Lantern: War Journal and have her go up against the cosmic undead. Kara would be the one equipped to take on space zombies or anything of the sort. Even having her explore space and discover other dark oddities would be something that’s currently missing from DC.

4) Doom Patrol

While I’m sticking with Kara exploring space and finding different horror anomalies, for Earth, I’m suggesting the Doom Patrol. A lot of writers since Grant Morrison have slowly started adding more creepy elements to the title, with some of Crazy Jane’s alters, the Candlemaker, etc. While it’s never been full-on horror, the book has one of the eeriest feels in all of DC, and they should just lean into it.

Have the Doom Patrol face off with cross-dimensional beings and threats from the Dark Multiverse that still break through from time to time. If anyone’s as equipped to deal with these threats or even wants to, it’s the Doom Patrol.

3) Batwoman

While Batwoman has always had darker-tinted books in DC, giving her the horror treatment would be a great way to bring her back. She’s had her fair share of run-ins that walk the line, horror-wise. Why not have her take on more of the beastly Batman villains? With a much different and practical fighting style, having her up against threats like Man-Bat and Killer Croc would be fun to see. There’s also something about her appearance that makes her feel more animalistic than her cousin.

Combining all of her feats with dealing with characters like Clayface frequently, Kate Kane would be a hard character to crack in terms of what could scare her. Nothing can get past Kate, and that’s exactly why we need someone unflinching like her in a horror book.

2) Booster Gold

Easily the most out there one on this list would have to be Booster Gold. Why does Booster need a horror series? He’s practically been in one by accident a bunch of times now. Whether it’s what’s going on with him in the Absolute universe or in Batman: The Gift, Booster is perfect as a “final girl.” Having the wannabe hero go through a world full of horror and cosmic battles while trying to keep his sanity would be worth the price of admission.

There’s probably a bunch of tormented creatures in the future of the Absolute universe, especially where the Legion of Darkseid is concerned. Having Booster be an even more reluctant hero is exactly what would make this title work. But the second he gets back, the man needs a break; he’s been through a lot.

1) Zatanna

Last but certainly not least, we have Zatanna. With how much she deals with magic and threats of that sort daily, she’s a no-brainer for a horror title. Her recent series stepped foot into that world, but it should have gone deeper into the horror. With demonic threats lurking around every corner for her, she’s on the hunt for fun adventures in the underworld that still creep us out.

Have her deal with possessions and souls of the damned being lost, and it’s a party for her. Knowing how to fix it all would be her specialty, but the title just needs that little bit of extra horror to keep it perfectly balanced.

