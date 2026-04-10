7 DC Weapons More Powerful Than Mjolnir, Ranked

Mjolnir is one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe. Created by Odin in the distant past, it enhances the power of anyone who holds it, and was used as a repository for Thor’s God of Thunder powers, on top of being able to move through space and time, harness vast cosmic energies, and destroy planets. It’s an amazing divine creation, and has become one of the most iconic weapons in comics. However, if you cross the street to Marvel’s distinguished competition, you’ll find some tools of violence that make it look like a toy. DC Comics‘ characters and often have greater powerful levels, and this applies to their accountrements as well. DC Comics has some superlatively powerful weapons, and they dwarf even the mighty Mjolnir’s might.

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These weapons give their users amazing power, allowing them to stand shoulder to shoulder with the most powerful beings in the multiverse. Some of them have powers that Mjolnir can’t touch. These seven DC weapons are more powerful than Marvel’s mighty mallet Mjolnir, dwarfing its potency.

7) The Starheart

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Alan Scott is a DC legend, a powerhouse of the Justice Society of America. He found the Starheart back in the Golden Age in its form as a ring and lantern, and has used its power to defeat the most deadly villains ever since. The Starheart is a magical source of energy created by the Oans to create soldiers to enforce intergalactic peace, but they found it a bit finicky for their purposes. It allows its user to control magical green fire, shaping it into anything they can imagine, and Scott has absorbed its power completely. His body is made up of its energy, arresting the aging process and making him one of the DC’s greats.

6) Helmet of Fate

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Doctor Fate is one of DC’s magical titans, powered by the Helmet of Fate. The Helmet is possessed by the Lord of Order Nabu, giving its wearer all of the magical power of the ancient being. Fate has access to a variety of powers and can tap into the mystical energies of the universe. The way the Helmet works has changed a lot over the decades; sometimes, Nabu speaks to the wearer, telling them what magic to use, and can even take over the body of the wearer, other times it’s just an object of great might. It’s an extremely powerful weapon, and allowed Fate to fight against the most powerful magical enemies.

5) Power Rings

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After the Oans failed to create their universal police force using the Starheart and the robotic Manhunters, they tapped into the Emotional Electromagnetic Spectrum and created the first Green Lantern ring. These rings allowed their bearers to create anything they can imagine with their emotional energies, fly faster than the speed of light, and have a powerful onboard computer, and they were only the beginning of the power ring’s evolution. Sinestro created the yellow ring of fear on Qward, and that ring would open the floodgates for even more, with the energies of rage, avarice, love, hope, compassion, death, and life all getting their own (and then there’s the Ultraviolet rings, which allow the user to control the energies of sadness). While not all of them have the same powers, they are all amazing weapons. The most skilled Lanterns can smack around gods, showing off just how powerful they are.

4) The Anti-Monitor’s Anti-Matter Cannon

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Crisis on Infinite Earths is a masterpiece, introducing readers to the greatest evil in the multiverse (at the time, anyway): the Anti-Monitor. He destroyed entire universes using the energy of anti-matter, and had created a powerful anti-matter cannon to makes his attack on the positive matter universes of the multiverse. It was powered by the concentrated anti-matter of Qward, and was responsible for countless deaths before it was destroyed by Barry Allen’s sacrifice. Mjolnir can destroy planets, but it can’t destroy universes.

3) The Miracle Machine

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The Miracle Machine isn’t technically just a weapon, but it can be used as one. There have been three of them created over the decades, by Superman, Matter-Eater Lad (the Legion is awesome), and Brainiac 5. Powered by Element X, it takes the willpower-based technology of the Oans and took it to its ultimate extent. It can make the thoughts of its user into reality (Superman used it to help recreate the multiverse in Final Crisis), so if they want to use it as a weapon, it one of the deadliest tools ever created.

2) The World-Forger’s Hammer

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The World-Forger is the son of Perpetua, sibling to the Monitor and Anti-Monitor. His job was to create universes, and his hammer was indispensable to that role. He was basically a blacksmith who could create multiverses, and without his hammer none of that was possible. It’s indestructible and fueled by the energies of creation, and can be used in battle to devastating effect. While we don’t know everything about it and what it can do besides create multiverses, what we know makes it one of the most powerful weapons in the history of comics.

1) Mageddon

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Mageddon was created by the Old Gods, meant to be the ultimate weapon in their endless war. It succeeded perfectly, destroying the Third World of the Gods, and then went into the Underverse for countless millennia. It would return in the present day, making its way towards Earth because the planet was meant to be the Fifth World of the Gods. It’s a living weapon that can destroy universes, its destructive instincts broadcast out to the lesser beings around it, causing them to fight each other instead of trying to stop it. It took giving every human on the planet superpowers in order to defeat it, and it remains the most dangerous weapon in comics.

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