7 Great Justice League Heroes Nobody Talks About

Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman. We all know the big names when it comes to the Justice League. Any DC Comics fan worth their salt can name the founding members without looking, and chances are they could rattle off a few other big names as well. But what about heroes know one talks about? Who are some of the greatest heroes that don’t shine as often as the DC Universe’s A-List?

Personally, I love the B and C-lister heroes. I know that Batman comics are DC’s bread and butter. But as interesting as it is to see the Caped Crusader take on his colorful coterie of criminals, sometimes you want something different. Unfortunately, non-big name heroes don’t get as many opportunities to shine these days, and are often relegated to being featured in team books or event crossovers. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth talking about. When it comes to underrated Justice Leaguers, these seven heroes could certainly use a bit more love.

7. Deadman

Boston Brand was once one of the greatest aerial performers in the world until he was murdered in cold blood by a hook-handed killer. But death was only the beginning for Boston, whose essence remained on the mortal coil as a ghost. He became the hero Deadman, using his new spectral powers to find his killer and aid those in need of some help from the great beyond.

Now, Deadman’s power is pretty limited since he’s intangible and only those in tuned with the spiritual can communicate with him. But Brand is far from powerless. His trademark move is to possess people, giving him the power to read people’s minds. Deadman has been a valued hero and was crucial to helping the DC Universe during the Blackest Night crossover, and it’s a real shame that no one ever really brings Deadman up.

6. Stargirl

If anyone deserves to be called a ‘go-getter’ in the DC Universe, it’s Courtney Whitmore, aka Stargirl. As a teenager, Courtney donned her new identity and fought crime alongside her stepfather, Pat Dugan, aka S.T.R.I.P.E.. Stargirl also uses the iconic Cosmic Staff to aid her in her hero work, and she’s arguably the greatest hero to ever wield it (even better than its original user, Starman).

What’s so cool about Courtney is that she’s all about the hero life, especially when it comes to teams. She joined the Justice Society not too long after becoming Stargirl, later becoming a full-fledged member of the Justice League in the New 52. She’s even formed her own Young Justice Society composed of sidekicks who were lost in time. Say what you will, but Stargirl’s passion for heroism is quite charming.

5. Vixen

When it comes to cool and creative Justice League heroes, there really is no one better than Vixen. Mari McCabe is a part-time supermodel, part-time superhero and she protects the DC Universe using her Tantu Totem, a powerful artifact that allows her to take on the traits of animals (the strength of gorillas, the speed of cheetahs, etc). But don’t think she’s weak without her powers, because she’s a highly-trained fighter, having been trained by some of the best martial artists.

Vixen has held a few miniseries and even a WEBTOON comic. However, Vixen just can’t seem to break out as a real A-lister character. Which is wild, because she has all the right elements to be a really popular character. And yet, Vixen is relegated to only appearing in team books. But in a just world, she’d be as popular as any of the other Justice League’s big names.

4. The Atom

While the MCU was able to make Ant-Man a household name, that kind of popularity has eluded a similar, but just as awesome hero, the Atom. Like many DC icons, the Atom is a legacy identity and has been used by heroes such as Al Pratt, Ray Palmer, and (my personal favorite) Ryan Choi. Starting with Ray, the Atom generally uses a size-changing belt powered by a White Dwarf Star that allows him to shrink and explore the subatomic mysteries of the DCU.

Sadly, it’s hard to generate real interest in the Atom and beyond his recent Justice League: The Atom Project miniseries, it’s been a while since he’s anchored a title. You’d think a talented creative team could do something to pump life into the Atom. But unfortunately, popularity remains elusive for this shrinking superhero.

3. Elongated Man

When it comes to stretchy heroes in the DC Universe, it’s usually Plastic Man who gets all the love and attention. But Ralph Dibny, the Elongated Man, is honestly way more interesting. Ralph is a detective with a nose famous for sniffing out mysteries. Using the mysterious gingold fruit to make his body more malleable, Dibny became a true-blue hero, working with the Justice League and more importantly, his wife, Sue.

While the events of Identity Crisis did serious damage to the Elongated Man and Sue Dibny, the two are both alive and well today, with Ralph being a member of the newly-formed Justice League Unlimited. Unlike the jocular Plastic Man, Elongated Man is a more serious hero who uses his powers to aid in his mystery-solving. The stretchy sleuth might play second banana to the more famous Plastic Man, but Ralph is way more interesting.

2. Big Barda

Let’s face it, the comic book world loves women who are big and can kick ass (Wonder Woman and She-Hulk, anyone?). So why is it that Big Barda is left out of the equation more often than not? Barda was once one of Granny Goodness’ Female Furies, brought up in the fires of Apokolips to serve on Darkseid’s behalf. But unlike her compatriots, Barda fell in love and left for Earth, where she uses her talents for good.

And boy does she ever. Big Barda is one of the Justice League’s best fighters hands down, using her fire-forged strength and keen wits to defeat villains bigger and stronger than her. Granted, she’s come up short in direct combat with Wonder Woman (which is fair). But other than that Big Barda is as mighty as they come and she seriously deserves to be talked about more.

1. Animal Man

Buddy Baker, aka Animal Man, is such a cool character. A hero connected to the Red, the cosmic life force that connects all animal life, who can adopt any animal’s traits as his own? That’s just plain awesome. And really, nothing showed how great Animal Man is better than his ‘80s, self-titled series, initially penned by Grant Morrison.

But strangely, despite how well-received that book was, almost no one talks about it, or Animal Man himself anymore. Oh sure, Buddy shows up every once in a while as part of the Justice League, but as Morrison’s epic showed, he’s such a fascinating character and it’s wild that fans have more or less left Animal Man by the wayside of DC history.

Are there any Justice League heroes you think deserve more love? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!