7 Great Marvel Heroes Who Never Had a Solo Book

Marvel Comics has been putting out some of the best solo comics ever for decades now. This started way back in the Golden Age, with Captain America Comics #1 kicking off what is basically the publisher’s first solo ongoing book. Since then, we’ve gotten classic titles like The Amazing Spider-Man, The Invincible Iron Man, The Mighty Thor, Wolverine, The Incredible Hulk, and many more, books that have set the sale charts on fire and pushed what stories about superheroes can be. The House of Ideas have done a fantastic job of giving their most popular characters solo books, allowing them to shine on their own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Usually, when ever a character gets popular enough, they end up in their own solo book. This isn’t always the case, though, as some very well-known and beloved heroes have never gotten any solo love. These seven great Marvel heroes have never had their own book despite how much fans love them.

7) Wong

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange is a Marvel legend, and a big reason for that is Wong. Stephen met the magic user while he was training, and he would become the right hand man of the Sorcerer Supreme. He was an important part of Strange’s stories, but he was never all that popular until the MCU. Played by actor Benedict Wong, the character got more popular than ever. Marvel usually goes all in on MCU synergy, but has never taken advantage of the Wonger’s popularity with casual fans by giving him a solo book.

6) Sunspot

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The New Mutants are one of the great mutant teams, and made Marvel competitive when it came to teen heroes in the early ’80s. The group is full of amazing members, and one of the best of them has always been Sunspot. Roberto DaCosta has solar energy based powers and billions of dollars, and has used them both to fight evil. He never really become a member of the main X-Men team, but he eventually joined the Avengers and became a founder of his own version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, he’s never gotten his chance at solo stardom, which is a shame. He’s a such a fun character, with decades of plotlines to build off, and would be perfect in his own book.

5) Medusa

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Inhumans have never been popular as a whole, but several members of the team are more beloved than others. Black Bolt is the one who gets all of the attention, but that’s extremely unfair to Medusa. His wife is one of the best characters in the Inhumans mythos. She’s proven to be an amazing monarch, helping her husband lead their people and doing it on her own at times. She has connections to numerous Marvel heroes, and has always been one of the most interesting members of her race. The Inhumans have been gone for ages, and the best way to make them popular again may be Medusa in her own book (put her in Marvel Rivals, you cowards, so she can get the Magik treatment).

4) Ronin

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Ronin isn’t so much as a hero as a mantle. It was first introduced in New Avengers, as the character was announced as a mysterious ninja who would join the team. Fans correctly guessed it would be Daredevil (because Brian Michael Bendis, who came to prominence writing the Man Without Fear, was writing the book), and Marvel panicked and changed it to Echo. Later, Hawkeye would take up the mantle. Ronin is made to surprise readers, making the mantle perfect for a solo book. You can put anyone in the book, and it’s weird that Marvel has never used it before.

3) Cannonball

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cannonball is another alumni of the New Mutants, and has long been ready for his close-up. He moved over to X-Force, eventually becoming leader of the team, and was the first New Mutant to graduate to the X-Men. He’s been an on and off X-Man since the mid ’90s, and would even join the Avengers for a time. He ended up marrying human Shi’Ar Imperial Guardsman Smasher and the two had a baby, mostly staying on the Shi’Ar throneworld since. He has a rich history, his own family, and is a beloved, awesome character. He would be perfect in a solo book.

2) Rachel Summers-Grey

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rachel Summers-Grey is the daughter of Cyclops and Jean Grey from the “Days of Future Past” Earth, coming back in time to figure out why her future still existed. She stayed with the X-Men as Phoenix, becoming a favorite member of the team, before moving to Excalibur, coming back to big team in the 21st century. She came from that sweet spot of X-Men comics, the early to mid ’80s, and has generations of fans. She’s a character with so much potential as a solo star, and it’s long past time that she got her chance.

1) Mister Fantastic

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mister Fantastic is Marvel’s greatest genius and one of the most important heroes in the publisher’s history, helping them attain the Silver Age success that would lead to them becoming the foremost purveyor of superhero stories. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #1, becoming the leader of the team. Since then, he’s saved the multiverse numerous times, joined the Illuminati, and generally helped lead the superhero community. However, for some reason, he’s never had a solo book. In fact, he’s the only member of the Fantastic Four to never his own solo book. While he’s not as beloved as the Thing or Invisible Woman or Human Torch, he deserves his chance to shine on his own.

What’s your favorite Marvel hero who hasn’t had a solo series? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!