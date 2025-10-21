7 Marvel Villains Darkseid Would Dominate

Darkseid is the God of Evil, an all-powerful force of destruction that has almost conquered the DC Multiverse numerous times. Darkseid has entire armies at his beck and call, and the powerful Elites of Apokolips leading them. He has technology unlike anything on Earth and lives to conquer and destroy everything in his way. However, Darkseid isn’t some evil leader who sits back and lets everyone fight for him; no, Darkseid is a titan of power, a being that can fight the entire Justice League all by himself, and has smacked around some of the most powerful heroes ever. Darkseid is basically a perfect villain, and defeating him is extremely difficult.

Darkseid is a big deal at DC Comics, but he would be a big deal where ever he went, including Marvel. There are very big differences between Marvel and DC, and Darkseid would find new challenges to conquer in the Marvel Universe. However, many wouldn’t be able to stand up to the power of Darkseid, and these seven Marvel villains would fall to his might.

7) Abomination

The Hulk battles some very powerful villains, including several gamma-powered beings. One of the most powerful of these is the Abomination, a titan of physical strength that can punch it out with the Hulk. Abomination doesn’t get stronger as he gets angrier, though, and this has been a problem in battle for the Abomination. It’s also going to be a big problem in a battle against Darkseid. Darkseid is used to fighting people who are vastly stronger than the Abomination (Superman moves planets and Darkseid is stronger than him). In fact, saying that the Abomination would put up a good fight isn’t even correct; Darkseid is so much more powerful than the Abomination it isn’t funny, and he would probably take the villain down in the opening moments of the battle.

6) Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom is Marvel’s greatest monster, and one of the most popular villains of all time. Doctor Doom versus Darkseid is an intriguing battle. Doom is powerful, but he’s not in the same league as Darkseid. Even Sorcerer Supreme Doom wouldn’t be able to affect Darkseid. Doom’s armor is strong, but it’s not at Superman level, which means that Darkseid has the advantage. In fact, there’s a good chance that Darkseid’s powerful eyebeam attack, the enemy-seeking Omega Effect, would be able to destroy Doom’s armor with a one shot. If Doom has time to study Darkseid and make plans, there’s a good chance he would be able to put up a better fight, but even then, Darkseid is so much more powerful than Doom. Doom would give it his all, but Darkseid would be too much for him.

5) Knull

Knull is the God of Symbiotes and one of the most powerful villains introduced by Marvel in the last decade. Knull showed his power level when he ripped the Sentry in half. The Sentry is considered to be at Superman levels of power, so if Knull can destroy him so easily, then he might be able to put up a good fight against Darkseid. However, Darkseid is basically indestructible, and Knull would never be able to figure out how to kill Darkseid. Symbiotes also wouldn’t be useful against Darkseid, so Knull wouldn’t be able to use his greatest weapon against Darkseid. Meanwhile, Darkseid would just bludgeon him into submission. Knull is powerful but Darkseid is just on another level.

4) Apocalypse

Apocalypse is one of the X-Men’s greatest villains, and easily one of the most powerful of them. Apocalypse’s mutant powers make him super strong and durable, give him psionic powers, and allow him to control his molecular structure. These powers are enhanced by Celestial technology, with armor that is basically impregnable. Apocalypse’s armor would actually be difficult for Darkseid to shatter, but it wouldn’t be impossible. However, Darkseid is so much more powerful than Apocalypse that the armor would merely prolong the fight; it wouldn’t win the fight for him. Apocalypse is powerful, but Darkseid is a god.

3) Juggernaut

Juggernaut is the avatar of the elder god Cyttorak, and a physical powerhouse of the highest level. Juggernaut has vast super strength and invulnerability, as well as a spell that makes him unable to stop once he starts running. Juggernaut has beaten heroes like the Hulk and Thor in battle, but that was before the two heroes got the massive power upgrade that they’ve gotten in the last decade, so he’s not on the same level as they are anymore. Juggernaut is powerful, but he’s not on the same level as Darkseid. This would be an absolute slobberknocker of a fight, but mostly because Juggernaut can take massive amounts of damage. He’s not strong enough to actually hurt Darkseid, but Darkseid would be battering him into submission the whole fight. Juggs is tough, but Darkseid is tougher.

2) Loki

There have been many versions of Loki over the years, and they have proven to be one of the most dangerous villains in comics. Loki and Darkseid are both gods, so that would even things up a bit, but not enough. Loki is physically weaker than even Thor, meaning he’s definitely weaker than Darkseid. Loki’s magic is strong, but Darkseid doesn’t really have a weakness to magic. Loki usually wins their battles by being smarter and craftier than their enemies, but that’s not really something that they are going to be able to use against Darkseid. Darkseid is impossible to manipulate, so Loki’s greatest weapon wouldn’t work against him. That means it would come down to a physical battle, and that’s a fight that Loki loses.

1) Thanos

Thanos is basically the Marvel Darkseid. He’s vastly strong, invulnerable, wields amazing cosmic energies, and is as smart as a villain can be. Thanos basically beats everyone he fights in the Marvel Universe, and is usually only defeated by the heroes outsmarting him. However, Darkseid wouldn’t need to outsmart Thanos. Darkseid is an actual god, and that puts his power level far over Thanos’s. It would be an excellent fight, but in the end, Thanos wouldn’t be able to deal with Darkseid’s overwhelming power.

