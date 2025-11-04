7 Most Broken X-Men Powers in Marvel Comics

The X-Men have become one of the Marvel’s most powerful teams. From the beginning, the group was pretty formidable; founder Charles Xavier was the most potent mental talents on the planet and Jean Grey’s power level would grow and grow. The All-New, All-Different era of the team would continue this, with characters like Storm and Grey gaining the power of the Phoenix Force; it’s still a part of their brand to this day. One of the most interesting aspects of the group is the amount of training they go through and how their abilities have grown over the decades. The X-Men are all about mastering their powers, becoming more skilled and formidable.

Power-scaling is a big part of comics in the 2020s, with characters across the Marvel Universe becoming more potent. This has affected the X-Men as well, as many of the group’s members’ powers have become greater than before, with some of their powers getting to levels that are frankly ridiculous. These X-Men’s powers are completely broken, and it’s honestly kind of crazy how powerful they’ve become.

7) Hope Summers’ Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Hope Summers has been a broken characters from the beginning. She was the first mutant born after M-Day, taken to the future by Cable, trained in combat and the use of her powers. Hope’s ability gave her the power to copy the mutant powers of anyone near her, as well as allowing mutants to link their powers, and to make them stronger. She’s also been shown to be a powerful enough telepath to facilitate Krakoan resurrection on her own, so she may have the ability to keep the powers she copies if she has them long enough. Hope’s origins were eventually shown, with Jean Grey using the Phoenix Force to go back in time and impregnate her mother, which explains both her power level and her connection the fiery avatar of life and death.

6) Iceman’s Ice Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iceman started out as the joker of the X-Men, his powers making him look like a snowman. He’s been getting more and more powerful over the years, gaining the ability to create more types of ice constructs. The first major upgrade to his powers would come from a fight with Loki, and he had to wear a special belt to inhibit his abilities so he didn’t freeze everything around him. His powers would next grow in the ’90s, when Emma Frost’s mind took residence in his body, subconsciously pushing Iceman’s limits. He eventually became something akin to a god; his ice powers allowed him to create multiple independent bodies and other living constructs. He’s even frozen Hell itself. Iceman is the definition of an Omega-class mutant, and has become on the most powerful X-Men ever, if not the most powerful.

5) Wolverine’s Healing Factor

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has survived some brutal battles over his long life, and his mutant healing factor is a big part of that. His healing factor has kept him alive much longer than he otherwise would have been, and to survive wounds that would kill anyone else. Once upon a time, major injuries would take time for him to heal from, but that is far in the past. It used to be that you could kill him if you burnt all of his flesh and organs away, but that’s not a thing anymore; we’ve seen him regenerate after being losing all of the meaty bits. Now, Logan can regenerate from anything, and most combat injuries don’t even slow him down. His healing factor has honestly gotten kind of ridiculous and it sort of robs a lot of his fights of any stakes.

4) Magneto’s Magnetic Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magneto was once the X-Men’s greatest foe, but has since become one of its most powerful members. The mutant master of magnetism has always been powerful, but his powers have gotten much more potent over the years. A big reason for this is just the way comic writers have gotten more serious; they’ve realized that magnetic powers are more than just moving metal around. Max Eisenhardt’s powers have allowed him to control electromagnetic energy, giving him power over one of the fundamental energies of the universe. He’s learned to create electromagnetic pulses that can cripple the planet, and can devastate cities and their ferrous bones all by himself. He’s basically a god at this point, and has become one of the most powerful mutants on Earth.

3) Rogue’s Power Absorption

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Rogue’s power absorption abilities have been broken since the beginning. Rogue was able to defeat the Avengers in her first appearance, draining the most powerful Avengers like Thor with a touch, and using their powers to devastate Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. She took away Carol Danver’s super strength, invulnerability, and flight, keeping them for years. For a long time, she couldn’t touch anyone without absorbing their powers and putting them in a coma if she touched them for too long. She’s since mastered her abilities, and this made her more broken than ever. Now, she can control her ability to drain others. She’s even shown the ability to use numerous powers at once, even able to take down Exitar the Executioner, a Celestial whose role was to destroy planets. Rogue is more potent than ever, her mastery of her powers allowing her to pull off feats impossible for other heroes.

2) Storm’s Weather Controlling Powers

IMage Courtesy of Marvel COmics

Some would say Storm is the greatest X-Man, and a big part of that is her powers. Storm has complete control over weather. She has been worshiped as a god as a youth, and has only grown more powerful as time as gone on. She can fire blasts of lightning that give the most powerful opponents pause. She can whip up hurricanes, tsunamis, and tornadoes that can destroy entire cities. She can summon winds that could scour the land clean, and rain that can drown continents. Much like Magneto, she has a measure of control over electromagnetic energy, since aspects of the weather are based on electromagnetism, making her even more dangerous in battle. On top of all that, Storm comes from one of the most powerful bloodlines on Earth, a true child of the divine. She’s also recently been given the power of Eternity, allowing her to tap into omnipotent cosmic power. All of this fits a character that has been called “goddess” for as long as we’ve been reading about her.

1) Jean Grey’s Mental Powers and the Phoenix Force

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is usually thought of as the second most powerful mental talent on Earth. She’s an Omega level telepath, her power having no upper limit and rivaling that of her mentor Charles Xavier, and also has Omega level telekinesis, to the extent that she can move things on molecular level. She’s always gotten more powerful over the years, but her greatest upgrade came from the Phoenix Force. The cosmic entity gives her power over life and death, and have allowed her to destroy stars or guard against the effects of a supernova, giving her the strength to take on the most formidable villains in existence. She’s one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe, and is so broken that the X-Men office decided to move her off the Earth, because she could solve all of mutantkind’s problems completely on her own.

