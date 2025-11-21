7 Most Dangerous Marvel Characters From Hell

Marvel Comics has begun a new series called Spirits of Violence, and it brings together several Ghost Rider heroes to battle other denizens wanting to bring Hell to Earth. This brings a lot of danger with it because Hell in Marvel Comics has always been one of its most dangerous places. In Marvel, there are different levels of Hell, and a different demon rules over each one. While most comic book fans know about Mephisto, there are other rulers on his level, as well as demonic presences that Mephisto or one of the others created or rule over. In all, it is more dangerous in Hell than it is on Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Mephisto and his denizens to other demons from Hell, here is a look at the most dangerous characters from the netherrealm.

7) Johnny Blaze

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The most famous name from Hell is someone born on Earth, but who sold his soul to Mephisto in one of the demon’s worst deals. Johnny was a stunt cyclist whose mentor and father figure contracted cancer. Johnny sold his soul to Mephisto to save his mentor, only to have him die in a cycle crash afterward. Johnny was stuck in the deal, and Mephisto bonded him with Zarathos, turning Johnny into Ghost Rider. Since then, Johnny has been a hero, a villain, and even the ruler of Hell at one point. He wasn’t the first Ghost Rider, but he is the most iconic.

6) Satana Hellstrom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Satana Hellstrom is not the most famous member of her family, but she is very powerful. Her father is Satan, her mother a human, and her brother is none other than Daimon Hellstrom, the Son of Satan. She is two years younger than her brother, but she is the reason her mother died when she caught Satana practicing dark magic with her father. Also, unlike her brother, Satanta was raised in Hell after that, and she became extremely dangerous. Satana is a succubus and feeds on the souls of humans.

5) Blackheart

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Blackheart is Mephisto’s son, created from the energy of evil built up thanks to the years of murders at Christ’s Crown Hill, and Blackheart eventually became the ruler of that land. As Mephisto’s true offspring, he explored the true nature of evil and became a villain who crossed paths with many of Earth’s heroes. However, in more recent times, she has actually tried to rehabilitate himself, joining Avengers Academy after Mephisto banished him from of Hell and changed him into human form. He is an extremely powerful magic user and can project blasts of immense mystical energy. He can also summon Hellfire.

4) Daimon Hellstrom

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Daimon Hellstrom is the Son of Satan, and he has been one of Marvel’s longest-lasting Hellspawns. He was part of the Defenders during one of their more popular periods, where he worked as a hero and even married Hellcat. However, his story grew very dark when his nature overtook him, he drove his wife to suicide, and ended up less an antihero and more of a tragic villain. He has never been a genione hero since his days in the Defenders, but he is also not a demonic villain, but more of a loner who does what he needs to survive. He actually rules his own dimension of Hell and is highly overpowered when there. Even on Earth, he can still perform basically any magical feat imaginable.

3) Lilith

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Lilith is a famous name, as this is a character who exists outside of Marvel Comics, like Thor, Odin, Zeus, and Satan. As in Biblical mythology, Lilith was a Fallen Angel cast out of Heaven with Samael, who became Satan and was bonded to her as her husband. However, Lilith abandoned Satan and went on to make her own mark. She has the powers of an Annunaki goddess, which include a knowledge of magic that is older than almost any other demon. There doesn’t seem to be any limit to her powers, and it is said that her powers have never been explored in full in Marvel Comics.

2) One Below All

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The One Above All has been around for a very long time in Marvel Comics, and it represents God in the Marvel Universe. However, the One Below All is a newer creation, appearing for the first time in Immortal Hulk #4 in 2018. This being is the ruler over The Below Place, which is considered to be the lowest rung of Hell, and it is where Gamma mutates go when they do. There is also a Green Door there, which allows them to return from the dead. It is said that the One Below All is connected to Bruce Banner, and this being is the source of all Gamma energy that creates the heroes and villains on Earth.

1) Mephisto

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Mephisto is the most famous resident of Hell because he is the longest-running resident in Marvel Comics. Initially, Marvel created Mephisto to be their version of the Devil, but over the years, other demons like Satan have been introduced, and Mephisto is just one of the demons who rule a kingdom in Hell. Of course, Mephisto is best known for his contracts, which are always one-sided and have other meanings, such as when he traded Johnny Blaze’s soul to save a life, only to let that person die in another way. Mephisto is also a Hell resident who has fought almost everyone in Marvel Comics, from the Avengers and Doctor Strange to Moon Knight, and everyone in between.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!