DC Just Made Wonder Woman’s Daughter a Secret Weapon Against Her Mother

Dark days are ahead as Wonder Woman’s firstborn child is being manipulated into becoming a weapon against Diana. It seems only like yesterday that we met Elizabeth Marston Prince, aka Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. It took us a while to discover the truth behind Trinity, but at the beginning of the DC All In era, the truth was revealed. After Steve was murdered by the Sovereign, America’s secret king, Wonder Woman created Trinity by taking pieces of her and Steve’s souls and implanting them in a clay sculpture (not unlike Diana’s own creation).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trinity’s story has been a bit complicated as all her adventures have taken place in the future, while in the modern-day, she’s still just a baby. Recently, after liberating Moray Island from the iron grip of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman returned home to Themyscira to meditate and prepare for what was on the horizon. Diana left her daughter in the care of her sisters, who began acting in odd ways thanks to the manipulation of Strife, aka Eris, the goddess of discord. But Strife has bigger plans than just sewing chaos, and Trinity is at the center of them.

Strife Has Planted a Seed to Turn Trinity Against the Amazons

In Wonder Woman #30 by Stephanie Williams, Jeff Spokes, and Clayton Cowles, Strife has the Amazons on the ropes. She’s exploited their belief that each of them knows what’s best for baby Elizabeth, and the Amazons continue to fight one another over the right to protect her. As the Amazons continue to engage in the chaos, a golden apple forms, with only Bia noting that they’re doing exactly what Strife wants. Eris takes a bite of the apple, allowing her to conjure up copies of the Amazons, physical manifestations of their worst selves.

Yara, Nubia, Donna, Cassie, and others fight against their shadow copies, all of whom taunt their opponents by broadcasting their biggest insecurities. Things are looking grim, but thankfully, Wonder Woman appears to lend a hand. She assists the Amazons by reminding them of their positive traits, their unity helping them overcome Eris’ attacks. But what really ends Strife’s reign of terror is Elizabeth, whose innocence and inability to understand conflict diminishes Strife’s power. Her golden apple breaks, and Eris is left with nothing but a seed. She grabs it and disappears, telling the Amazons that their unity is temporary.

As the Amazons celebrate their victory over Eris, the goddess heads out elsewhere. She’s disappointed she wasn’t able to get away with more than a seed, but it’s enough for what she has planned. Strife plants the seed, encouraging it to grow and blossom when the child experiences her first doubt. Eris is warned by shadowy spirits that Elizabeth is growing stronger, but Strife doesn’t worry, claiming that every paradise has its serpent. Though the Amazons are unified now as the Wonder War looms, Eris says the true battle is growing in secret.

Trinity Will Turn Against Wonder Woman When She Least Expects It

While this little misadventure with Eris was largely an aside before the big “Wonder War” event, I feel like this is going to play a huge role in the coming issues of Wonder Woman. Remember, much of this run has shown Elizabeth as fully-grown, and the upcoming “Wonder War” arc is going to have Diana teaming up with Trinity for their very first adventure. It would be the perfect time for this little plot of Strife’s to return and throw a major wrench in Wonder Woman and Trinity’s plan to stop the Matriarch, the upcoming storyline’s main antagonist.

Those who have been following Trinity’s stories know that she’s pretty confident and rarely second-guesses herself. But there’s a world of difference between hunting down corgis across time and space (as seen in her miniseries) and taking on a genocidal Amazon. During the “Wonder War” storyline, Trinity may very well start to doubt herself if the Matriarch proves to be a real challenge. That would allow Eris’ plan to finally blossom and add an incredibly chaotic element to Diana and Elizabeth’s plan. After all, how can they stop the Matriarch if Eris’s seed ends up turning Trinity against her mother?

Of course, chances are that this plot point could come further down the line. But whether it pops up during the “Wonder War” or not, Eris has a plan to turn Trinity against Wonder Woman. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but someday. But whenever it happens, it’s going to be bad news for Diana and the Amazons. As this issue showed, unity is the Amazons’ strength. But discord, especially between a mother and daughter, could end up doing some serious damage to the Wonder Woman legacy.

What do you think about Strife turning Trinity into a weapon against Wonder Woman? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!