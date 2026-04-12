7 Powers Even DC Forgot Justice Leaguers Had

The Justice League of America members have powers that few people know about and many of which they almost never use in comics anyway. The Justice League originally appeared in The Brave and the Bold #28 (1960), with the most powerful DC Comics heroes forced to team up together to stop an alien threat to the Earth. When all was said and done, these mighty heroes agreed to continue to working together in the future when they knew the Earth needed help that one of them couldn’t fight alone. However, with over 60 years of storylines, several creative teams came up with unique powers that most DC fans don’t know about.

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Here is a look at seven powers across the Justice League that even DC forgot the characters have.

7) Superman Has Mind Control Powers

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Superman actually possesses telepathic mind control powers. Even before the Justice League formed, Superman used his mind control powers in Superman #45 (1947) when he used these powers to force an alien villain into taking a dimension-travel machine off their head, which worked. Of course, this is something that Superman shouldn’t be doing because mind control is more of a villain power than a hero power, unless that person is Professor X.

There have been even more comics where Superman showed he had psychic powers, such as in another silver age story he could tell who was calling him by just looking at the telephone. Add in moments in movies, like Superman II, where he kissed Lois Lane and caused her to forget his secret identity, and it is clear that Superman has mental powers that DC never uses anymore.

6) Aquaman Has Latent Magical Abilities

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Aquaman actually possesses latent magical abilities that is ties to his royal Atlantean linage. He often uses these powers with the help of things like his imperial trident and other magical artifacts. However, there have also been comics where he has used his magical powers without using any device, showing that the power runs through his body and not through any of the Atlantean devices.

Aquaman is also most immune to magic, as he has the ability to resist strong spells and magical enhancements thanks to his arcane affinity. This means one of Superman’s biggest weaknesses has no effect on Arthur. This is an entire new level of untapped power than DC Comics writers in modern times mostly ignore or don’t know about, leaving an entire world of powers in the background for Aquaman.

5) Flash Can Share Speed With Others

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The Flash has the power to share the Speed Force with other people, although this didn’t appear until much later in the existence of the hero. In fact, it wasn’t Barry Allen who did it, as this power was not revealed until Wally West as the Flash and used it for the first time. He was able to actually transfer additional speed to his fellow speedsters.

Flash even took speed away from his enemies, doing so in The Flash #160 by Brian Augustyn and Scott Kolins. The Flash Family also showed later that they could combine their Speed Force together in moments where they needed help and siphon power from one speedster to another to enhance abilities before a major battle.

4) Martian Manhunter Can Take Control of Animals

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Martian Manhunter is one DC Comics most powerful character. He is as strong as Superman, is the most powerful telepath on Earth, and can even change his shape and look like anyone or anything. This includes animals, which he doesn’t do much in the comics. While Martian Manhunter could turn into a dog or any other animal to infiltrate an area, he also has a more obscure power.

Martian Manhunter can use his telepathic powers on anything and even control both marine and animal life. At one time, he famous showed this when he took control of Superman’s dog Krypto while under the influence of Fernus in JLA #87.

3) Green Lantern’s Ring Can Translate Any Language

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Green Lantern’s power ring can do a lot of things, but what most creative teams focus on is it creative constructs for battle. It can also create things like forcefields and domes, but one thing that few people notice is that the power ring is also a universal translator. The ring has the power to translate virtually any language in the known universe, with some limitations.

On top of being a universal translator, the Green Lantern power rings can also create pocket dimensions and travel through time. Not only can they create blunt force weapons, but they can also create machines with intricate parts that work. The only limit to what the power rings can do is the limitation of the user’s imagination.

2) Wonder Woman Can Talk to Animals

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One of the most obscure powers that Wonder Woman has in her arsenal is the ability to communicate with all animals. This power was given to her through the blessing of Artemis, the goddess of the hunt. This has been seen in comics and on the classic live-action television show, as Diana also used the power on the old Lynda Carter TV series.

There was also shown recently in Are You Afraid of Darkseid? #1, when Wonder Woman and Vixen were together and actually used the power to speak to an animal and learn more about the missing children they were investigating. She has also used her power to speak to the aliens in Themyscira, making her ability even more powerful.

1) Superman Can Turn Invisible

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman has another power that is never used, but it makes sense because it is very similar to a power Flash has. While Flash is faster, Superman has superspeed that rivals almost any other speedster in DC Comics. Flash has the power to vibrate his molecules to he can pass through walls and other objects since he is moving at such a drastic speed. Superman has a similar power.

Since it is via super speed, Superman has vibrated his molecules at such a high speed that he turned invisible. He actually did this in Superman #175 (2001) when he battled Doomsday. He not only turned invisible, but Doomsday couldn’t touch him until he stopped, making it impossible to lay a hand on him. It isn’t a power Superman uses much, as he prefers to fight someone hand-to-hand.

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