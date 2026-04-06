7 Supervillains Who Could Beat Godzilla, Ranked by How Easy It Would Be

Godzilla is one of the most powerful and imposing monsters in modern fiction, as he has effortlessly laid waste to Japan on a fairly regular basis since his first appearance. A gargantuan prehistoric beast awoken and mutated from nuclear weapons, Godzilla is a haunting allegory for humanity’s folly and the destructive potential of the atomic bomb. As the King of the Monsters, Godzilla has used his immense strength, planet-busting Atomic Breath, and nearly unrivaled healing factor to eradicate any kaiju that would threaten his reign. However, in the worlds of DC and Marvel, several supervillains possess the raw power and abilities necessary to beat Godzilla and end his rampage.

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Many supervillains would refuse to allow some radioactive reptile to destroy the world they have spent their whole lives trying to conquer. While Godzilla is a very malleable character who’s gone through many different incarnations, the most basic versions are at least 15-story-tall with a rapid healing factor and are strong enough to survive black holes. Still, a classic Godzilla is slow, dumb, and has limits to his strength and regenerative capabilities. Several villains have what it takes to kill the King of the Monsters once and for all.

7) Doomsday

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As another creature that lives only to spread destruction and death, Doomsday would be the ultimate rival to Godzilla. As the monster that killed Superman and defeated Darkseid, Doomsday’s strength would be more than enough to eclipse Godzilla, who, at best, can react to planetary and black hole levels of destructive power. And while both monsters can recover from almost any damage, Doomsday is the only one with the ability to adapt to whatever kills him. Even if Godzilla’s strongest atomic blast somehow managed to vaporize Doomsday, he could just come right back and be forever immune to it. Nothing in Godzilla’s arsenal can compete with that level of adaptability, and he’d eventually find himself annihilated by Doomsday’s overwhelming strength.

6) Doctor Doom

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If Godzilla were to attack Latveria, he’d suffer the wrath of Doctor Doom. With his mastery of science and magic, Doctor Doom would be a unique challenge for Godzilla as he’d have to contend with his vast assortment of reality and time-warping gadgets and spells. Doctor Doom’s armor is tough enough to survive direct hits from the Infinity Gauntlet, so it’s unlikely that Godzilla’s Atomic Breath could destroy it. Doctor Doom is also a master tactician who can instantly conjure up plans to exploit weaknesses in Godzilla’s physiology. Doctor Doom’s best weapon against Godzilla is the Cosmic Power Siphon, which he has previously used to absorb the power of omnipotent beings like the Beyonder. All of Godzilla’s immense power would be instantly drained and transferred to Doom.

5) Gorr the God Butcher

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Just the name “Godzilla” would probably send Gorr the God Butcher into a frenzy. As his name implies, Gorr has slaughtered countless gods who have molded worlds and universes, so the King of the Monsters would be a little challenge to him. Gorr wields the Necrosword, a weapon created from living darkness that makes its user stronger the more blood it spills. With this blade, Gorr has absorbed the power of millions of gods, including multiple reality-warping Celestials. With all this accumulated power, Gorr has even matched the combined might of three versions of Thor. At his peak, Gorr can use the Necrosword to encase the universe in darkness. With such overwhelming power, Godzilla would be an easy kill for Gorr the God Butcher.

4) Galactus

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As two uncaring and near-unstoppable forces of nature, the battle between Godzilla and Galactus would be legendary. While both can destroy planets, Galactus is the only one capable of multiversal destruction. Wielding the infinite reality-warping Power Cosmic, Galactus has threatened the infinite multiverse as a mere side effect of fighting similarly powered entities. Galactus could also effortlessly absorb all of Godzilla’s energy for a light snack. And even if Galactus didn’t just vaporize Godzilla with a single energy blast, he could always use his final weapon: the Ultimate Nullifier. With the single press of a button, Galactus could wipe Godzilla from the face of the universe, with nothing left to regenerate from.

3) Thanos

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Normally, Thanos wouldn’t stand a chance against a creature as mighty as Godzilla. However, the moment the Mad Titan puts on the iconic Infinity Gauntlet, the King of the Monsters is toast. The Infinity Gauntlet grants Thanos complete mastery over time, space, reality, minds, souls, and power, making him practically omnipotent. He has defeated numerous cosmic entities simultaneously and eradicated half of all life in the universe with just the snap of his fingers. Godzilla has never faced such destructive power that he would be effortlessly outclassed. With just a thought, Thanos could turn Godzilla into a harmless gecko, take control of his mind, de-age him to nothingness, absorb his soul, or reduce him to dust.

2) Darkseid

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Godzilla may metaphorically represent the dangers of nuclear weapons, but Darkseid is literally evil personified. The Lord of Apokolips and the New God of Evil, Darkseid, is practically unmatched in DC’s cosmology. Darkseid has instantly defeated the Justice League and slaughtered multiple omnipotent gods. Darkseid’s Omega Beams would easily be able to overpower Godzilla’s Atomic Breath and vaporize the kaiju. Darksied can also effortlessly dodge Godzilla’s attacks and teleport him to another dimension. And this would all be Darkseid’s avatar form. The true Darkseid, who exists in the higher dimension of Fourth World, is the living concept of evil and can shatter the multiverse if he so desired. The King of the Monsters had never faced a being of such incomprehensible might and would be instantly dethroned.

1) Mr. Mxyzptlk

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For the 5th Dimensional Imp known as Mr. Mxyzptlk, Godzilla would be nothing more than a plaything. Existing on a higher plane of existence, Mr. Mxyzptlk posseses infinite power, which allows him to influence the multiverse to his desire. Even Superman has no way of feasibly hurting Mr. Mxyzptlk, so the best the Man of Steel can do is trick the Imp into saying his own name backward to banish him back to his home dimension. Naturally, a gigantic radioactive lizard with a brain the size of a marble wouldn’t be able to outsmart anyone, let alone Mr. Mxyzptlk. With just a thought, Mr. Mxyzptlk could turn Godzilla into a distant memory.

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