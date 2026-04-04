All of Daredevil’s Costumes, Ranked

Costumes are one of the hallmarks of the superhero genre. There are plenty of stories that feature protagonists with fantastic powers, but superheroes set themselves apart with their vibrant, colorful costumes. They’re a mode of self-expression like no other. A good costume can tell you everything you need to know about a hero, and they are easily the most iconic imagery that sticks in everyone’s minds. Plenty of superheroes are instantly recognizable by even non-comic fans by just a piece of their costumes. Superman’s cape, Spider-Man’s pattern, and Wolverine’s mask are all iconic pieces of beloved costumes. One costume that has more than earned its place in that category is Daredevil’s.

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The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is regarded as one of the most consistently written superheroes out there, and that reflects in his costume. The classic red suit debuted in Daredevil (1964) #7, and has remained iconic and memorable to this day. Heroes tend to change their look on a somewhat regular basis, usually with subtle redesigns, but Matt’s costume has stayed pretty much the same throughout his sixty-plus-year career. That’s not to say that he hasn’t expanded his wardrobe, of course. Today, we’re looking at each of Daredevil’s costumes and ranking them from worst to best. Without further ado, let’s dive into Daredevil’s dress.

9) Three-Piece Suit

I don’t know if this should even count as a costume, frankly. After Matt publicly revealed his identity to avoid blackmail, he donned a uniform that worked for him in and outside the courtroom. Now, don’t get me wrong, this is definitely stylish. Matt rocks the full red outfit, and the black accents are a phenomenal touch. However, this doesn’t feel like a Daredevil costume. Without the color and the buckle, this is just a regular business suit. I’d love to see it in real life, but in a comic, it doesn’t scratch that itch that only costumes can. Maybe a mask would help. Either way, this takes last place for barely being a Daredevil suit at all.

8) Armor

The ‘90s were an edgy time for everyone, and for superheroes, that meant everyone put on leather or armor. Daredevil, unfortunately, chose armor. This entire costume just screams over the top. We have the black base with the seemingly random splothces of red on the arms and the outline over his abs. Then there’s the metal bits, and, why oh why does he have spiked kneepads? This isn’t the ugliest costume in comics or anything like that, but it’s definitely up there, and it goes against Daredevil’s aesthetic. He’s always leaned into the ninja and acrobatic side of things, disappearing and flying through the air like a bird. Him doing that in what looks like thirty pounds of metal is just awkward.

7) Shadowland

Matt donned this much darker take on his costume when he joined the Hand and was possessed by the Beast. The horns were much more pronounced than ever, and the classic double D logo was skewed and messy, almost like it was written in blood. This costume makes Daredevil look like a villain, which mirrored his descent into madness with the Beast controlling him. This suit is definitely cool, and it embodies this era of Daredevil, but it only works because of the story told around it. Daredevil shouldn’t wear this costume on the regular because, even though he calls himself the Devil, he is a good guy. This costume is pure bad buy material, and isn’t even Matt’s best black suit.

6) Prototype

Matt wore this disguise before he developed his costume, before he even called himself Daredevil. The cloth covers his face so you can’t even see his eyes, and that adds a whole new layer to his intimidation. This costume originally appeared in Daredevil: The Man Without Fear, and a later incarnation appeared during Zdarsky’s legendary run on Daredevil (2019). This costume is cool in the comics, but a bit understated compared to his other looks. It really shone in the Daredevil Netflix series. I think it was Charlie Cox’s best look before his black costume in Born Again, but this list is about the comics, so let’s get back on track.

5) King of the Fist

When Daredevil joined Elektra and Stick in their quest to end the Hand forever, Matt took leadership as King Daredevil. He created a whole new costume to reflect his militaristic regime. He mixed black into the classic red, added a hood, and even grew out a beard. This costume also sported extra features like shoulder pads and spikes mixed into his typical handwraps, showing how he’s moved far more into ninja territory than before. This rugged look is all about brutal intimidation, and the way it blends the classic suit with impactful changes, like turning the logo black, sells the brutal new crusade he marched down.

4) Purified Suit

The top four Daredevil costumes are all really, really good. Frankly, I can’t blame anyone who has any of them at the top of their list, but for right now, I have the white costume at the bottom of that tier. It’s Daredevil’s usual costume dyed entirely white, and it looks just as sick as before. Matt’s suit transformed into this when he finally purified himself and became a true soldier of God, reflecting the peace and justice in his heart after a long road of vengeance. If we were judging by themes, this suit would win out every time, but as much as I love this costume, Daredevil just doesn’t look complete without the red.

3) Back in Black

A lot of Daredevil’s suits incorporate black somewhere, but this suit does it best. The fully black body is pure style, and the red accents in the wraps, boots, straps, and eyes all pop in the best possible way. Imagining seeing this leap down from a rooftop in Hell’s Kitchen is enough to give any criminal nightmares. Matt looks intimidating in the best possible way, all without sacrificing the classic elements that make his suit heroic. One underrated aspect that I love is the slight spike in the logo. It adds so much without taking away from the design. If anything, I think it helps balance the look to be heroic without risking too much edge like the Shadowland suit. Easily a ten out of ten suit.

2) Yellow

The yellow suit is the first one Daredevil ever wore, and to this day, one of his best. I can see why some people would think it was too much, especially cause calling it the mustard suit is accurate and hilarious, but I think it does just enough. I love the contrast of the yellow with the red highlights and the way that Matt stands out in every scene he’s in. It might not make sense for a straight-up ninja, but Matt’s always been a superhero first, and this is classic hero design right here. Over-the-top and bright in the best ways possible. My only complaint is the single D logo. Otherwise, this is a classic for a reason. It’s the costume that started it all, and a pretty darn good start at that.

1) Classic Red

This is Daredevil’s most enduring and iconic look for a reason. It’s simple, yet so effective. The pure red works, even with the logo being red on top of it, making it look clean instead of overbearing. This costume is the default look for a reason, and even though Matt occasionally tries on something new, he always makes his way back to the red suit at the end of the day. Daredevil has worn this suit for decades, and he’ll keep wearing the bright red that invokes the most ‘60s depiction of the Devil possible, and he’ll keep looking great while he does it.

Which Daredevil costume is your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!