The Absolute Universe Perfectly Settles Superman’s Greatest Power

The Absolute Universe has been a major success for DC Comics, delivering bold and inventive reimaginings of some of DC’s greatest heroes. In this universe ruled by Darkseid, evil reigns supreme. Yet this world has begun to see the emergence of heroes, including Superman himself. The Absolute Superman series has gained immense popularity for exploring a version of the Man of Steel who wasn’t raised by the Kents, is significantly weaker than his mainline counterpart, and is facing the overwhelming force of Ra’s al Ghul and Lazarus Corp. Part of what makes the series so compelling is it shows that Superman’s most significant power isn’t being faster than a speeding bullet or stronger than a locomotive: it’s his ability to inspire hope.

Unlike in the main continuity, Kal-El, aka Superman, isn’t flying around Metropolis as the most popular superhero in the world. Instead, in the Absolute Universe, he’s a homeless wanderer travelling across the globe, helping the downtrodden from the shadows. Everywhere he goes, he saves people from the evils of Lazarus Corp. Eventually, though, Ra’s, Brainiac, and the Lazarus Corp discover Superman’s existence and do everything in their power to capture and brainwash him. In Absolute Superman #13, the Man of Steel and the people of Smallville join together to make their last stand against Ra’s and his forces. This climactic battle –and the story as a whole– showcases how Superman’s heroism and self-control inspire others to stand up and fight for a better tomorrow, even in a world ruled by Darkseid.

Absolute Superman Inspires People to be Better

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Lazarus Corp, with its immortal CEO, Ra’s al Ghul, and the strategic and technological support of Brainiac, has become a multinational megacorporation that oppresses the masses to preserve its power. Using their Peacemaker enforcers, Lazarus exploits, subjugates, and murders impoverished people around the world. Lazarus seized control of every business in Smallville and deployed Peacemakers to attack Superman when he first arrived on Earth. With their iron grip over the world, most citizens keep their heads down to survive. However, as Superman begins saving people and fighting Lazarus, people start to find the strength within themselves to be their own heroes.

The clearest example of Superman’s galvanizing influence is the character arc of the Absolute Universe’s Lois Lane. Instead of being a reporter, Lois served as a soldier and enforcer for Lazarus, tasked with apprehending Superman. The clash between Lois Lane and Superman occurs after he helps a group of impoverished miners by excavating diamonds from a deadly mine for them. Although initially hostile towards Superman, Lois began to see the selfless hero he was as he fought off the Peacemakers to protect people caught in the crossfire. She was amazed by how powerful yet gentle he was, and how he never took a single life while fighting the Peacemakers. Transformed by Superman’s example, Lois joins the fight against Lazarus, working with him to expose their crimes to the world.

Superman’s ability to inspire kindness and rebellion leaves a mark wherever he goes. People recognize his heroism and look to him as a savior. When Lois interviewed witnesses, they all described how being in Superman’s presence changed them and said that they prayed for him to liberate them from tyranny. Even when Brainiac rendered Superman unconscious and attempted to brainwash him into becoming a relentless killer, the Man of Tomorrow’s unwavering willpower and sense of justice spurred Brainiac’s servant clones to turn against their master and help the hero escape. Whether he intends to or not, Superman is spreading the seeds of rebellion across the globe.

Absolute Superman #13 reveals that, inspired by Superman, the people of Smallville have risen up, sparking a revolution. Lazarus’s iron grip on the town had left the people of Smallville terrified and divided. But that all changed when Superman arrived. His many acts of heroism roused people of Smallville, bringing them to together as a community to oppose Lazarus. When Ra’s deploys his entire army to capture Superman and eliminate anyone who defies them, the townsfolk join forces with Superman to defend their town. Even Jed Cochran, who reported Superman’s location to Lazarus years ago, reversed course, joining the fight for Smallville and making up for his past misdeeds. With Superman leading the charge, Smallville is now fighting together to defend their homes and bring Lazarus to justice.

Absolute Superman’s Ability to Inspire Hope Makes Him Darkseid’s Biggest Threat

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Darkseid is the embodiment of evil, always seeking total dominion over everything and everyone, with Superman standing as his primary obstacle to achieving that goal. Superman is the ultimate symbol of hope. Additionally, the entire DC Universe literally revolves around the concepts of hope and justice. In a mad attempt to escape the main DC Universe where he’s always destined to fail, Darkseid created a new universe that revolves around despair and control. This Absolute Universe was meant to be Darkseid’s crowning achievement, granting him unchecked power and an army of superhumans to conquer all of creation. However, even in a world designed to erase them, Superman and hope somehow persevere and endure.

Despite Lazarus’ best efforts to control Superman and cover up his existence, the battle in Smallville and Lois’ attempts to contact the outside world mean that the Man of Steel won’t be operating in the shadows for much longer. Outside of Smallville, both the Absolute Universe versions of Wonder Woman and Batman have already delivered their own separate public and televised messages of hope and rebellion, and Superman would round off the trinity. As Lois Lane, Smallville, and countless others have shown, Superman is naturally gifted at inspiring people to fight for a better tomorrow. Once Superman becomes a public figure, Darkseid’s perfect world of despair and the source of his newfound power will be at risk of falling out of his control, with the people rising up to fight their oppressors.

The Absolute Universe shows that even in the darkest of places and times, hope can never be extinguished. Superman is a symbol of the power of hope, showing how an act of selflessness can spark courage and the power to resist in others. In a world dominated by evil and greed, Superman’s message of hope must burn brighter than ever before. And as Absolute Superman has already presented, the Man of Tomorrow has already lit that fire in the hearts of countless people.

